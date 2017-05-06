Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WHALES AHOY
France bans captive breeding of dolphins, killer whales
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) May 6, 2017


France on Saturday banned the breeding in captivity of dolphins and killer whales under tighter rules that campaigners hope will eventually herald the end of shows involving the animals.

Environment Minister Segolene Royal had on Wednesday signed a version of the legislation introducing "tight controls on the reproduction of dolphins", her ministry said in a statement.

But she has since decided the rules need to be "more radical", her ministry told AFP on Saturday, particularly after learning that "some animals were drugged" in aquariums.

The new rules ban the captivity of all whales, dolphins and porpoises, except for orcas and bottlenose dolphins already held in authorised aquariums.

Animal rights activists hailed the ban as a "historic French advance".

"In plain terms, this means the end of breeding, exchange and import programmes," five conservation groups including One Voice and Sea Shepherd said in a joint statement.

"Without possible replenishment, this quite simply means the scheduled end of marine circuses on our territory."

But the move sparked anger from Jon Kershaw, head of the Marineland Antibes dolphin show park in southern France, who told the Var-Matin newspaper it was a "bombshell" for establishments like his.

The new rules notably also require "an increase of at least 150 percent of pools to allow the animals to live in less proximity from visitors and other animals", the ministry said, as well as banning chlorine in treating the water.

Direct contact between the animals and the public is also now forbidden.

Water parks and aquariums have six months to conform to the new rules, and a three-year deadline for expanding their pools.

Parks such as Marineland Antibes -- the biggest attraction of its kind in Europe -- have faced growing criticism in recent years over their animals' living conditions.

WHALES AHOY
Wild dolphins are sicker than captive ones: US study
 Miami (AFP) May 3, 2017
 Wild dolphins are exposed to more pollutants than their captive counterparts, which could explain why they face higher rates of illness and disease, US researchers said Wednesday. The study in the journal PLOS ONE analyzed the health of two wild dolphin populations - one group in Florida and another in South Carolina. They were compared to two populations of captive dolphins in Georgia ... read more
Related Links
 Follow the Whaling Debate
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WHALES AHOY
US opioid crisis at epidemic proportions

 EU urges China to curb dinghy sales in migrant trafficking fight

 When bridges collapse; Are we underestimating the risks

 Cities provide paths from poverty to sustainability
WHALES AHOY
New strategy produces stronger polymers

 Russian scientists create new system of concrete building structures

 New organic lasers one step closer to reality

 First luminescent molecular system with a lower critical solution temperature
WHALES AHOY
Norway billionaire reveals plan to give away his fortune

 Some corals adapting to warming climate

 New coral bleaching database to help predict fate of global reefs

 How do fishes perceive their environment?
WHALES AHOY
Canada: walrus, caribou face extinction risk in Arctic

 Satellites track Antarctic ice loss over decades

 Antarctic ice rift spreads

 Warm winds: New insight into what weakens Antarctic ice shelves
WHALES AHOY
Conservation agriculture offers tired soil remedies

 Researchers track impact of Brazil's 'Soy Moratorium'

 Scientists say agriculture is good for honey bees

 Can edible insects help curb global warming?
WHALES AHOY
Geologists use radioactive clock to document longest earthquake record

 Scientists discover how world's biggest volcanoes formed

 Iceland drills 4.7 km down into volcano to tap clean energy

 Earthquakes can make thrust faults open violently and snap shut
WHALES AHOY
Fishing with guns on a lake under threat in Kenya

 Rocket attack on UN camp in Mali kills one, wounds 9

 Congolese plantation sprouts art centre to help the poor

 US Defense Secretary Mattis visits strategic Djibouti
WHALES AHOY
Brazil's indigenous leader Raoni: youths losing their culture

 Population growth, spread responsible for human advancement

 Early evidence of Middle Stone Age projectiles found in South Africa's Sibudu Cave

 What comes next - how the brain predicts speech



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement