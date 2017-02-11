Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WHALES AHOY
Fresh whale stranding on notorious New Zealand beach
 By Marty MELVILLE
 Farewell Spit, New Zealand (AFP) Feb 11, 2017


Whale beachings: some notable events
Wellington (AFP) Feb 10, 2017 - The mass stranding of more than 400 pilot whales on the beaches of New Zealand on Friday ranks among the worst in a nation accustomed to the phenomenon.

The cause of the beaching was unknown, though officials said the shallow bay and jutting hook shape of Farewell Spit, near Nelson, could have trapped the pod of Pilot whales.

New Zealand's Department of Conservation said it was the country's third-worst mass stranding; the biggest occurred when 1,000 whales beached at the remote Chatham Islands in 1918, followed by 450 that washed ashore in Auckland in 1985.

Here are other notable mass strandings of cetaceans from around the world.

- Argentina -

The International Whaling Commission says animals can swim to their deaths on shore, or die at sea and wash up on the beach later.

Strandings can occur for natural reasons, like age and disease, or from man-made disruption, such as environmental degradation or collision with ships.

One of the largest known mass beachings in the last century was of false killer whales in October 1946, when an estimated 835 false killer whales were stranded near Mar del Plata in Argentina.

- Chile -

In December 2015 more than 300 whales were discovered washed up on a remote Patagonian inlet in southern Chile. Scientists at the time called the sight of the stranding "apocalyptic".

A surge in algae in the water, known as a "red tide", was believed to be the culprit. It bloomed across the ocean around Chile in the early months of 2016, choking to death an estimated 40,000 tons of salmon in the Los Lagos region -- or some 12 percent of the country's annual production of the fish.

In July 2016 some 70 dead whales were also found on the southern Chile coast.

- Madagascar -

In May 2008 around a hundred whales swam onto the beaches of Madagascar and three quarters of them perished, in the first mass beaching blamed on high-frequency sonar mapping systems deployed in the hunt for oil.

According to a report released by the International Whaling Commission in 2013, the culprit was as a high-power 12 kilohertz multibeam echosounder system operated by an ExxonMobil vessel about 65 kilometres (40 miles) offshore. The company disagreed with the findings.

The use of anti-submarine sonars was also suspected of causing the mass-beaching of whales in 2002, when some 15 beaked whales perished in the Canaries after a NATO exercise.

- Japan -

In April 2015, around 150 melon-headed whales were discovered washed up on a stretch of beach in Japan.

The cetaceans, which usually live in deep water and are a member of the dolphin family, were thought to have either suffered from a parasitic infection that disrupted their ability to navigate, or had become unable to navigate in the sandy shoals.

Another 200 whales were stranded on a New Zealand coastline late Saturday, frustrating rescuers who had battled through the day and even defied a shark threat to try and keep them at sea.

At twilight, Department of Conservation (DOC) officials made the decision to leave the whales overnight as it became too risky to continue efforts to refloat them as darkness approached.

The crisis began Friday when a pod of 416 whales became stranded on Farewell Spit in Golden Bay on the northwest of the South Island.

Most of them died but volunteers converged Saturday on the spit, which is a notorious whale trap, to help in the rescue of 100 survivors.

The whales were refloated at high tide in the late morning but linked up with a so-called "super pod" of another 200 whales gathered off shore.

Rescuers waded into neck-deep water, defying a shark threat to form a human wall and guide the survivors out to sea while also prevent the other 200 from coming to shore.

"But in spite of best efforts by everyone to prevent further losses, the large pod of approximately 200 pilot whales that were free-swimming, have stranded," DOC spokesman Herb Christophers said.

"We may salvage some of the stranded whales. Not all stranded whales can successfully be refloated.

"Even when some whales are saved, they may still restrand as has happened in this instance and prolongs the effort and reduces the chances of success."

About 20 whales who restranded earlier in the day were euthanised "out of concern for their welfare," Christopher added.

The whales beached at low tide, three kilometres (1.8 miles) from where the first group had died Friday.

"We don't know why the super pod came in," said Daren Grover, the general manager of environmental group Project Jonah which is assisting with the rescue.

"They may have been picking up some calls from the whales here and come in to respond. It's very unusual, not something we have seen before."

DOC ranger Mike Ogle told Radio New Zealand the whales could have been frightened into the shallows by a shark.

One whale had been found with bite wounds and great white sharks were known to be in the area off Farewell Spit, he said.

"There's one carcass out there with some shark bites in it - but not a big one, just a small one, but quite fresh bites so yeah, there's something out there."

Hundreds of volunteers mobilised to help the rescue operation with many working to comfort the stranded animals and keep them cool in the morning heat while they waited to refloat them on the high tide.

Tim Cuff, a marine mammal medic with Project Jonah, told the New Zealand Herald of emotional scenes over the mass deaths.

"It's a pretty sad scene up on the beach where there's a long line of dead whales," he said.

"One German girl didn't really want to leave her whale. She was crying and had her hand on it."

DOC officials said the carcasses would either be tethered and towed out to sea, or left to decompose in the sand dunes.

Farewell Spit, about 150 kilometres (95 miles) west of the tourist town of Nelson, has witnessed at least nine mass beachings in the past decade.

Pilot whales grow up to six metres (20 feet) long and are the most common species of whale in New Zealand waters.


