Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Fukushima reactor 'ice wall' nearly finished
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Aug 22, 2017


Fukushima's operator on Tuesday started freezing the last section of a $320 million ice wall designed to combat widespread water contamination at the site of the worst nuclear accident in a generation.

Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) began pumping coolant into the remaining seven metres (23 feet) of its 1.5-kilometre underground wall which encircles the four reactors along Japan's northeast coast.

Underground pipes circulate the coolant and freeze soil around the buildings.

The 30-metre deep wall is designed to block underground water from nearby mountains from flowing into the shattered complex and then seeping into the Pacific.

It is reportedly expected to take more than two months until the wall is completely frozen.

The huge utility has been building the barrier since March 2016 with the government picking up its 34.5 billion yen ($320 million) price tag.

Even now, with the ice wall almost complete, about 140 tonnes of underground water flows into the plant daily, forcing the company to pump it out and store it in on-site tanks.

"When the ice wall is completed, we estimate that the amount of underground water flowing into the complex will be less than 100 tonnes," a company spokesman said.

But some experts have cast doubt on the ice wall, and the country's Nuclear Regulation Authority said it has not yet done an independent analysis.

"We doubt the ice wall is going to be as effective as TEPCO claims it will be," said an NRA official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"We're going to monitor its progress after it is finished to check the impact."

In June, the NRA's acting chief Toyoshi Fuketa publicly accused TEPCO of lying about the wall's effectiveness.

The same month, three former company executives went on trial, facing the only criminal charges laid in the accident.

On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 undersea earthquake off Japan's northeastern coast sparked a massive tsunami that destroyed entire towns and villages along the Pacific shore, leaving nearly 18,500 people dead or missing.

The huge flow of water overwhelmed cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, about 220 kilometres (135 miles) northeast of Tokyo, causing meltdowns in three reactors in the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

Workers had to keep pouring water onto the reactors to prevent the temperature of the nuclear fuel from rising uncontrollably.

Storing and treating that radioactive water continues to be a daily struggle with the cleanup expected to take decades.

Fukushima's operator is working on a plan to extract highly radioactive fuel -- believed to have broken through pressure vessels to collect at the very bottom of the reactors -- in a major step towards decommissioning the plant.

Radiation spread over a wide area and forced tens of thousands of area residents to evacuate. Some may never be able to go home.

nf-kh/pb/fa

TEPCO - TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Robot finds possible melted fuel inside Fukushima reactor
 Tokyo (AFP) July 23, 2017
 Lava-like rocks believed to be melted nuclear fuel have been spotted inside Japan's stricken Fukushima reactor by an underwater robot, the plant's operator said at the end of a three-day inspection. Large amounts of the solidified lumps and deposit were spotted for the first time by the robot on the floor of the primary containment vessel underneath the core of Fukushima's No. 3 reactor, the ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Death toll in DR Congo landslide climbs to 140

 Myanmar man faces jail for speaking about child soldier past

 Brazilian army, police raid violent Rio favelas

 Low-cost prostheses offer Indian amputees a second chance
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Researchers use vacuum for hands-free patterning of liquid metal

 Surprise discovery in the search for energy efficient information storage

 The critical point in breaking the glass problem

 Electricity and silver effective at keeping bacteria off plastics
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Sediment research is a granular exercise at NRL

 Scientists discover why bubbles zig-zag as they rise through water

 Mexico City fishermen fight to save Aztec floating gardens

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Hidden river once flowed beneath Antarctic ice

 Scientists are recruiting Alaskans to help them track berry patches

 Melting of Greenland glacier to speed up: study

 Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Adding silicon to soil to strengthen plant defenses

 Surprising two-way journey for apple on the Silk Road

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Oceans possess vast, untapped potential for sustainable aquaculture
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
South Asia floods claim more than 750 lives

 Sudan warns of floods as Nile water level surges

 Nearly 600 dead in S. Asia floods; SLeone toll reaches 441

 Nicaragua volcano spews gas, ash
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'

 UN says Nigeria relations 'intact' after unauthorised raid
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
To teach kids morals, read books with humans not animals

 Research reveals how neurons communicate

 New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 Arrival of modern humans in Southeast Asia questioned



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement