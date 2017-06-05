Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
GMV to supply Copernicus services in support to EU external action
 by Staff Writers
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Jun 05, 2017


The Copernicus program sets out to obtain an autonomous earth-observation system working from a satellite network, a network of ground measurement stations and airborne sensors and also the generation of information services.

e-GEOS, a firm made up by Telespazio (80%) and the Italian Space Agency (20%), has entered into a 7.5-million- euro framework contract with the European Union Satellite Centre (SATCEN) for the supply of Copernicus security services in support to EU external action (SEA).

This service aims at providing geospatial information for remote, hard-to- access areas posing a high security risk, also helping non-EU countries to head off global and transregional threats with a destabilizing effect.

The contract entails analysis of a large number of round-the- clock satellite images. To provide the associated value-added products e-GEOS is leading a European consortium comprising GMV, GAF, Telespazio Iberica, Airbus DS, IABG and SIRS. GMV, as a member of this powerful team of industrial operators, will be providing operational geospatial-production services in support to EU external action.

The geospatial support service consists of earth-observation image analysis services with a consolidated portfolio of products for various service-activation intensity levels. The contract will be operative round the clock on the basis of user-driven, SATCEN-activated operation orders. SATCEN will thus act as liaison between users and industry and will weigh up the quality of the final products.

GMV offers two production centers (Spain and Portugal) to carry out internal assessments of map quality as support to strategic and decision-making processes. GMV has the capability for generating any portfolio product of this Copernicus service and will support general project management by carrying out the quality management function.

This function centers on offline assessment of product quality, alongside the SATCEN validation exercise with the purpose of pinpointing constant faults caused by inadequate workflow.

Ensuing comments will help to improve the map-production chain and product quality, reducing reprocessing needs due to low quality and hence improving delivery times. GMV will also be developing a production-order management interface, giving detailed information on the process and associated resource consumption.

For their part, Copernicus services will see the transformation of in situ satellite data into value-added information by processing and analyzing same, phasing them in with other sources and validating results.

For their part, Copernicus services will see the transformation of in situ satellite data into value-added information by processing and analyzing same, phasing them in with other sources and validating results.

Refugees face 'acute crisis' in cyclone-hit Bangladesh
 Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (AFP) May 31, 2017
 Aid workers warned Wednesday of an "acute crisis" in Bangladesh after a cyclone destroyed thousands of homes and devastated camps housing Rohingya refugees, leaving many without food or shelter. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya live in the overcrowded camps in Cox's Bazar on the southeast coast after fleeing violence in neighbouring Myanmar. Cyclone Mora battered the area on Tuesday, ki ... read more
