General Atomics providing battery for semi-autonomous underwater vehicle
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 18, 2017


General Atomics has secured a contract to provide a battery to power the U.S. military's developing Semi-Autonomous Hydrographic Reconnaissance Vehicle.

Under the contract, awarded Monday, General Atomics will supply its Lithium-ion Fault Tolerant battery system, also known as LiFT. The Semi-Autonomous Hydrographic Reconnaissance Vehicle, or SAHRV, is a project intended to develop a platform for maritime intelligence gathering operations.

In a statement announcing the deal, General Atomics officials say the battery has been successfully fielded for underwater applications.

"Our modular, flexible LiFT battery systems are designed for integration into a wide range of platforms, and have been successfully tested for use on a manned submersible," General Dynamics Electromagnetic Systems president Scott Forney said in a press release.

The battery is built to support both manned and unmanned platforms, and designed to prevent uncontrolled cascading cell failure. General Atomics says this feature makes the system safer to use, and can keep equipped vehicles functional to complete their missions.

L3 Technologies acquires autonomous underwater robot manufacturer
 Washington (UPI) Apr 5, 2017
 Massachusetts-based OceanServer Technology, a designer and maker of autonomous underwater vehicles, has been acquired by L-3 Technologies. The transaction announced by L3 on Tuesday occurred last month, and brings a complementary line of products to L-3's portfolio of sensor and communication systems, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment, and anti-submarine warfare and ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
