Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
Global kids study: More trees, less disease
 by Staff Writers
 Burlington VT (SPX) Oct 10, 2017


illustration only

A University of Vermont-led study of 300,000 children in 35 nations says kids whose watersheds have greater tree cover are less likely to experience diarrheal disease, the second leading cause of death for children under the age of five.

Published in Nature Communications, the study is the first to quantify the connection between watershed quality and individual health outcomes of children at the global scale.

"Looking at all of these diverse households in all these different countries, we find the healthier your watershed upstream, the less likely your kids are to get this potentially fatal disease," says Taylor Ricketts of UVM's Gund Institute for Environment.

Surprisingly, the team predicts that a 30 per cent increase in upstream tree cover in rural watersheds would have a comparable effect to improved water sanitation, such as the addition of indoor plumbing or toilets.

"This suggests that protecting watersheds, in the right circumstances, can double as a public health investment," says Brendan Fisher of UVM's Gund Institute and Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. "This shows, very clearly, how 'natural infrastructure' can directly support human health and welfare."

The research is the first to use a massive new database that will enable "big data" approaches to study links between human health and the environment, globally. The database features 30 years of USAID demographic and health surveys, with 150 variables for 500,000 households, including spatial data on the environment.

"We are not saying trees are more important than toilets and indoor plumbing," says Diego Herrera, who led the paper as a UVM postdoctoral researcher, and is now at Environmental Defense Fund. "But these findings clearly show that forests and other natural systems can complement traditional water sanitation systems, and help compensate for a lack of infrastructure."

The researchers hope the findings help governments and development agencies to improve the health and environment of children around the world. They add that more research is needed to more fully understand exactly how watershed forests impact the risk of diseases like diarrhea, which has many causes, including waterborne pathogens.

The research covers 35 nations across Africa, Southeast Asia, South America and the Caribbean, including Bangladesh, Philippines, Nigeria, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The study was supported by the National Socio-Environmental Synthesis Center (SESYNC), the Luc Hoffmann Institute, and WWF-- along with The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation as part of the Health and Ecosystems: Analysis of Linkages (HEAL) program.

The interdisciplinary research team was led by Brendan Fisher and Taylor Ricketts of the University of Vermont (who also led the database's creation) and includes lead author Diego Herrera (Environmental Defense Fund/UVM), Alicia Ellis (UVM), Christopher Golden (Harvard University), Timothy Treuer (Princeton University), Alexander Pfaff (Duke University), Kiersten Johnson (USAID), and Mark Mulligan (King's College London).

WOOD PILE
DNA barcoding technology helping monitor health of all-important boreal forest
 Guelph, Canada (SPX) Oct 09, 2017
 The Boreal forest is essential to Canada and the world, storing carbon, purifying water and air and regulating climate. But keeping tabs on the health of this vulnerable biome has proven to be a painstaking and time-consuming undertaking - until now. Cutting-edge DNA metabarcoding technology developed by the University of Guelph can help speed up and improve the monitoring process, accordi ... read more
Related Links
 University of Vermont
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Hurricane survivors swap Caribbean seas for English peas

 US Gulf Coast begins cleanup after Nate proves weaker than expected

 800 Yazidis refugees resettled in Canada: minister

 Sandy Hook mother angry but hopeful after Las Vegas slaughter
WOOD PILE
Microlasers get a performance boost from a bit of gold

 Atomistic simulations go the distance on metal strength

 Surfactants have surprising effect on nanobubble stability

 Teleoperating robots with virtual reality
WOOD PILE
Did rapid sea-level rise drown fossil coral reefs around Hawaii?

 Pacific's Niue creates huge marine sanctuary

 Shipping, fishing killed Canada right whales: autopsy

 Prince Charles warns 'plastic on the menu' in world's fish
WOOD PILE
In warmer climates, Greenlandic deltas have grown

 Return of the Weddell polynya supports Kiel climate model

 Winter cold extremes linked to high-altitude polar vortex weakening

 Shipping risks rise as Antarctic ice hits record low
WOOD PILE
Bee-harming pesticides in 75 percent of honey worldwide: study

 Are we at a tipping point with weed control?

 Climate solution in soil

 Climate change, population growth may lead to open ocean aquaculture
WOOD PILE
Assessing regional earthquake risk and hazards in the age of exascale

 Mexico says last body found in rubble after quake

 Preservation of floodplains is flood protection

 Vanuatu volcano island evacuation complete
WOOD PILE
Three US Green Berets killed in Niger

 Liberian women hold mass fast for peaceful elections

 Nigeria: Cooperation 'key' to defeating jihadists

 The link between drought and riots in sub-Saharan Africa
WOOD PILE
Prehistoric humans are likely to have formed mating networks to avoid inbreeding

 Ancient humans left Africa to escape drying climate

 Scientists find more modern human traits influenced by Neandertal DNA

 Isotopic analyses link the lives of Late Neolithic individuals to burial location in Spain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement