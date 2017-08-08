Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CLIMATE SCIENCE
Government report sees drastic climate change impact in US: NYT
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Aug 8, 2017


Average US temperatures have risen dramatically and fast, with recent decades the warmest of the past 1,500 years, according to a draft federal government report cited by The New York Times on Tuesday.

"Americans are feeling the effects of climate change right now," said the report by 13 federal agencies not yet released or approved by President Donald Trump's administration.

The report "directly contradicts claims by President Trump and members of his cabinet who say that the human contribution to climate change is uncertain and that the ability to predict the effects is limited," the Times said.

The draft report, part of the United States National Climate Assessment, is done every four years. It has been signed by the National Academy of Sciences.

"How much more the climate will change depends on future emissions and the sensitivity of the climate system to those emissions," the draft report states in the Times article.

The United States just announced Friday it would still take part in international climate change negotiations in order to protect its interests, despite its planned withdrawal from the Paris accord on global warming.

Two months after Trump announced the United States would abandon the 2015 global pact, his administration confirmed it had informed the United Nations of its "intent to withdraw from the Paris Agreement" -- a process that will take at least until 2020.

The United States is the world's second biggest producer of greenhouse gases after China and its withdrawal was a seen as a body blow to the Paris agreement.

The accord commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events.

They vowed steps to keep the worldwide rise in temperatures "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial times and to "pursue efforts" to hold the increase under 1.5 degrees Celsius.

mdl/mtp

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

CLIMATE SCIENCE
US to join climate talks despite Paris accord exit
 Washington (AFP) Aug 4, 2017
 The United States announced Friday it would still take part in international climate change negotiations in order to protect its interests, despite its planned withdrawal from the Paris accord on global warming. Two months after President Donald Trump announced the United States would abandon the 2015 global pact, his administration confirmed it had informed the United Nations of its "intent ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

 Italy parliament approves Libya naval mission

 Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 WSU physicists turn a crystal into an electrical circuit

 Researchers set new record for tape storage

 Scientists improve ability to measure rock stress
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Coral disease outbreaks fluctuate with El Nino years

 Current threats to our oceans are revealed

 Climate plays role in decline of critical Asian water resources

 Angolan leader opens nation's largest hydro plant
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Rusting fool's gold in glaciers a sign of increased carbon

 N.Y. Air National Guard pilots train for arctic operations with LC-130 ski-planes

 Loss of Arctic sea ice impacting Atlantic Ocean water circulation system

 Larsen-C update: Open ocean visible between iceberg and ice shelf
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Heatstruck Italy starts harvesting its thirsty vines

 Alkaline soil, sensible sensor

 Paris's urban rooftop hives hope to preserve honeybees

 New system could remove two water pollutants from ag fields
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Typhoon Noru kills two, draws near Japan

 New images from under Alaska seafloor suggest high tsunami danger

 Florida gears up for Tropical Storm Emily

 Floods in Thailand's northeast kill 23
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Zimbabwe confirms clash between soldiers and police

 Rwanda's Kagame in landslide poll win with around 98% of votes

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany

 China opens first chamber of commerce in I.Coast
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain

 Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution

 How did early humans survive aridity and prolonged drought in Africa



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement