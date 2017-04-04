Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Graphene sieve turns seawater into drinking water
 by Staff Writers
 Manchester, UK (SPX) Apr 04, 2017


File image.

Graphene-oxide membranes have attracted considerable attention as promising candidates for new filtration technologies. Now the much sought-after development of making membranes capable of sieving common salts has been achieved. New research demonstrates the real-world potential of providing clean drinking water for millions of people who struggle to access adequate clean water sources.

The new findings from a group of scientists at The University of Manchester were published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology. Previously graphene-oxide membranes have shown exciting potential for gas separation and water filtration.

Graphene-oxide membranes developed at the National Graphene Institute have already demonstrated the potential of filtering out small nanoparticles, organic molecules, and even large salts. Until now, however, they couldn't be used for sieving common salts used in desalination technologies, which require even smaller sieves.

Previous research at The University of Manchester found that if immersed in water, graphene-oxide membranes become slightly swollen and smaller salts flow through the membrane along with water, but larger ions or molecules are blocked.

The Manchester-based group have now further developed these graphene membranes and found a strategy to avoid the swelling of the membrane when exposed to water. The pore size in the membrane can be precisely controlled which can sieve common salts out of salty water and make it safe to drink.

As the effects of climate change continue to reduce modern city's water supplies, wealthy modern countries are also investing in desalination technologies. Following the severe floods in California major wealthy cities are also looking increasingly to alternative water solutions.

When the common salts are dissolved in water, they always form a 'shell' of water molecules around the salts molecules. This allows the tiny capillaries of the graphene-oxide membranes to block the salt from flowing along with the water. Water molecules are able to pass through the membrane barrier and flow anomalously fast which is ideal for application of these membranes for desalination.

Professor Rahul Nair, at The University of Manchester said: "Realisation of scalable membranes with uniform pore size down to atomic scale is a significant step forward and will open new possibilities for improving the efficiency of desalination technology.

"This is the first clear-cut experiment in this regime. We also demonstrate that there are realistic possibilities to scale up the described approach and mass produce graphene-based membranes with required sieve sizes."

Mr. Jijo Abraham and Dr. Vasu Siddeswara Kalangi were the joint-lead authors on the research paper: "The developed membranes are not only useful for desalination, but the atomic scale tunability of the pore size also opens new opportunity to fabricate membranes with on-demand filtration capable of filtering out ions according to their sizes." said Mr. Abraham.

By 2025 the UN expects that 14% of the world's population will encounter water scarcity. This technology has the potential to revolutionise water filtration across the world, in particular in countries which cannot afford large scale desalination plants.

It is hoped that graphene-oxide membrane systems can be built on smaller scales making this technology accessible to countries which do not have the financial infrastructure to fund large plants without compromising the yield of fresh water produced.

Research paper

WATER WORLD
'Weather whiplash' triggered by changing climate will degrade Midwest's drinking water
 Lawrence KS (SPX) Mar 31, 2017
 One consequence of global climate change is the likelihood of more extreme seesawing between drought and flood, a phenomenon dubbed "weather whiplash." Now, researchers at the University of Kansas have published findings in the journal Biogeochemistry showing weather whiplash in the American Midwest's agricultural regions will drive the deterioration of water quality, forcing municipalitie ... read more
Related Links
 University of Manchester
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Birds hit by cars are, well, bird-brained

 Mosul humanitarian crisis deepens as displacement peaks

 Colombia opens probe into deadly landslide

 Why is South America being hit by deadly landslides?
WATER WORLD
Norway joins US Strategic Command space data sharing program

 Citizen scientist photographs space station space debris from Earth

 European conference on space debris risks and mitigation

 SES and Thales Unveil Next-Generation Capabilities Onboard SES-17
WATER WORLD
Graphene sieve turns seawater into drinking water

 Where the Jordan stops flowing

 L3 Technologies acquires autonomous underwater robot manufacturer

 'Weather whiplash' triggered by changing climate will degrade Midwest's drinking water
WATER WORLD
Microbes on ice sheets produce bioreactive carbon that is exported to downstream ecosystems

 Microbial colonizers of Arctic soils are sensitive to future climate change

 Some of Greenland's coastal ice will be permanently lost by 2100

 Climate seesaw at the end of the last glacial phase
WATER WORLD
EU approves Syngenta-ChemChina mega-deal

 Newly characterized protein has potential to save US farmers millions annually

 A slice of luxury: Hong Kong's high-end fruit fad

 Making cows more environmentally friendly
WATER WORLD
Relief as flood peak passes in Australia town

 NASA's CYGNSS Satellite Constellation Enters Science Operations Phase

 Quake kills two near Iran Shiite holy city Mashhad

 Australia floodwaters still rising, police search for missing
WATER WORLD
15 Burkina troops jailed over arms depot raid

 European Union trains 'credible army' in C. Africa

 Mali peace conference calls for talks with jihadists

 'Executed' Gambian coup plotters exhumed
WATER WORLD
Married couples with shared ancestry tend to have similar genes

 Researchers uncover prehistoric art and ornaments from Indonesian 'Ice Age'

 Great apes know when people are wrong: study

 Parallel computation provides deeper insight into brain function



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement