Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
Green activists, rangers face off over Poland's ancient forest
 by Staff Writers
 Kraków, Poland (AFP) July 4, 2017


Several hundred environmental activists and forest rangers on Tuesday held rival protests in southern Poland over large-scale logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest, a UNESCO world heritage site that includes some of Europe's last primeval woodland.

The demonstrations took place in the city of Krakow on the sidelines of the annual meeting of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee, which is set to discuss the Bialowieza controversy on Wednesday.

Straddling Poland's eastern border with Belarus, Bialowieza boasts unique plant and animal life -- including the continent's largest mammal, the European bison -- as well as one of the largest surviving parts of the primeval forest that covered the European plain 10,000 years ago.

Toting signs with slogans such as "I love the forest" and "The forest should remain wild," the environmental activists from groups such as Greenpeace protested against the logging in Bialowieza.

The Polish government has said it authorised the logging, which began in May last year, to contain damage caused by a spruce bark beetle infestation and to fight the risk of forest fires.

Separated off by a police cordon, the forest rangers shouted words of support for Environment Minister Jan Szyszko and Konrad Tomaszewski, the director general of state forests.

The rangers believe the logging is meant to protect Bialowieza, while ecologists allege the infestation explanation is being used as a cover for commercial cutting of protected old-growth forests.

Scientists and the European Union have also protested the logging. In late April, the European Commission gave Polish authorities a "final warning" to address its concerns over the forest or face being summoned by the EU's top court.

The UNESCO committee also expressed its doubts, writing in a June conservation report that the "felling of trees in these areas raises serious concerns."

WOOD PILE
Scampering dogs in Chile help restore burnt forests
 Talca, Chile (AFP) June 30, 2017
 Forest fires in Chile ravaged vast swathes of land this year, leaving patches once thick with sturdy old trees reduced to burnt landscapes. Now, three plucky dogs are helping replant it all. The blazes blackened the El Maule region of central Chile as part of a series of fires that claimed 11 lives and charred a total of 457,000 hectares. But since March three Border Collies have been sc ... read more
Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan

 New landslide hits China disaster area

 Ex-NY mayor Bloomberg to grant $200 mln to US cities

 US lists China among worst human trafficking offenders
WOOD PILE
Study: Plants use hydrogen peroxide as sunscreen

 Seeing the forest through the trees with a new LiDAR system

 True romance in the air at Tokyo virtual reality show

 Smooth propagation of spin waves using gold
WOOD PILE
Scientists hope artificial reef can protect ocean biodiversity from climate change

 Lebanon dam planned over seismic fault line stirs fears

 Scientists at University of California, San Diego find wave's 'sweet spot'

 Biodiversity loss from deep-sea mining will be unavoidable
WOOD PILE
Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat

 On the march: As polar bears retreat, grizzlies take new territory

 More summer sunshine leading to increased Greenland ice melt

 As climate stirs Arctic sea ice faster, pollution tags along
WOOD PILE
New study links common pesticide to bee deaths

 Botswana bans export of donkey products

 Industrial farming disrupts burn-regrowth cycle in grasslands

 Lake harvests are likely more fruitful than we knew
WOOD PILE
Predicting eruptions using satellites and math

 Deadly floods hit central, southern China: Flash floods kill 11 in Pakistan

 Japan typhoon grounds flights, injures three

 Hundreds practice volcano safety in DR Congo
WOOD PILE
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
WOOD PILE
Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan

 Cave painting sites may have been chosen for their acoustics, scientists argue

 Beyond bananas: 'Mind reading' technology decodes complex thoughts

 The neural relationship between light and sleep



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement