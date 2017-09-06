Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Groups are more likely to lie than individuals, new study shows
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Sep 6, 2017


A new study has offered insights into the nature of dishonesty among groups. Researchers found groups of people were more likely to lie than individuals were.

During the study, scientists at the Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich recruited paid participants to watch videos of dice rolls and record the number on the face of the rolled die. Participants received a larger monetary reward for larger numbers.

Participants performed both as individuals and in groups. In some groups, researchers stipulated that all members had to record the same die roll to receive their reward. In other groups, rewards were contingent on group consistency. Members of each group were able to communicate in a computer chatroom.

"We observed that groups lie significantly more than individuals when group members face mutual financial gain and have to coordinate an action in order to realize that financial gain," LMU researcher Martin G. Kocher said in a news release.

When researchers analyzed the chatroom messages, they found 43.4 percent of the messages included arguments for dishonest reporting.

Most surprisingly, researchers found the number of group members who had acted dishonestly during the individual portion of the study had no bearing on whether or not a group lied.

"The ability for group members to exchange and discuss potential justifications for their dishonest behavior can create an overall shift in the group's beliefs of what constitutes moral behavior," said researcher Lisa Spantig.

"This allows them to establish a new norm regarding what does or does not constitute dishonest behavior," added researcher Simeon Schudy.

The findings -- detailed this week in the journal Management Science -- offer new insights into how organizational corruption can encourage dishonesty among dozens of group members or employees.

Researchers cited the bankruptcies of WorldCom and Enron, as well as the recent emissions scandal at Volkswagen, as evidence of group-facilitated dishonesty.

ABOUT US
Fossil footprints challenge established theories of human evolution
 Uppsala, Sweden (SPX) Sep 04, 2017
 Newly discovered human-like footprints from Crete may put the established narrative of early human evolution to the test. The footprints are approximately 5.7 million years old and were made at a time when previous research puts our ancestors in Africa - with ape-like feet. Ever since the discovery of fossils of Australopithecus in South and East Africa during the middle years of the 20th ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
'Dreamer' died rescuing Houston flood victims

 Texas chemical plant area declared safe after controlled blaze

 Houston faithful offer hope, help for Harvey amid aid appeal

 Flooded Texas plant will deliberately ignite remaining chemicals
ABOUT US
Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment for leather products

 Bit data goes anti-skyrmions

 NASA Awards $400,000 to Top Teams at Second Phase of 3D-Printing Competition

 Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities
ABOUT US
Your tap water may contain plastic, researchers warn

 Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

 New research delivers hope for reef fish living in a high CO2 world

 Anglers' delight as algal blooms breakthrough highlights innovative science
ABOUT US
What changes when you warm the Antarctic Ocean just 1 degree

 Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life

 New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age
ABOUT US
prices jump as Irma approaches Florida

 Drought response in global crops may be as complex as day and night

 Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession

 Getting well-oiled: booze in the age of the robo-barman
ABOUT US
Improving earthquake resistance with a single crystal

 In Irma's path, Haitians face storm's fury alone

 By any name, major tropical storms are bad news

 Tourists evacuate as Category 5 Hurricane Irma nears

ABOUT US
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
ABOUT US
Human settlement in the Americas may have occurred in the late Pleistocene

 Humans are still evolving, study suggests

 Grammatical patterns survive extreme social upheaval

 Fossil footprints challenge established theories of human evolution



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement