Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
Harvard report details the threats faced by New England forests
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017


Threatened Amazon reserve already being mined: Greenpeace
Rio De Janeiro (AFP) Sept 19, 2017 - A huge nature reserve in Brazil's Amazon rainforest that the government wants to open to foreign mining companies already suffers from illegal mining activity, Greenpeace said Tuesday.

The environmental activist group said its investigators had flown over part of the Denmark-sized reserve known as Renca in the eastern Amazon and found at least 14 illegal mines and eight clandestine landing strips used by miners.

Greenpeace said this showed the risks faced by Renca even without President Michel Temer's proposal for ending a ban on large-scale foreign mining in the mineral-rich region.

"We flew over a small part of Renca and found all these places in just one conservation unit. How many more might exist across the region?" asked Marcio Astrin from Greenpeace in a statement.

"If the Brazilian government can't control the illegal activity now, when this area is under protection, what will happen to Renca with commercial exploration?"

Temer's decree signed on August 25 on opening up Renca was suspended days later after an international outcry. The government says it will allow 120 days of debate before taking a decision.

Temer argues that lifting restrictions will allow Brazil to boost its struggling economy and also push the hugely destructive wildcat mining operations out of business.

At the United Nations on Tuesday, Temer told the General Assembly that Brazil plays a leading role in environmental protection.

"Brazil is proud to have the largest coverage of tropical forests on the planet. Deforestation is an issue that concerns us, especially in the Amazon. To this issue we have dedicated attention and resources," he said.

Every day, New England loses an average of 65 acres of forest to development.

The statistic is one of several worrying trends detailed in the newest Wildlands and Woodlands, Farmlands and Communities report, published periodically by Harvard Forest, a research institute at Harvard University.

"The incremental chipping away of forest and farmland by scattered development is hard to see day-to-day but it adds up over time and represents a significant threat to the region," David Foster, director of Harvard Forest, said in a news release. "If we stay on the current path, we'll lose another 1.2 million acres of open land by 2060."

Researchers warn development and deforestation are greater threats to New England's iconic trees than global warming.

"When we look specifically at forests in New England, it is clear that the impacts of land use will be far greater than those of climate change over the next 50 years," said Jonathan Thompson, a senior ecologist at the research institute.

The latest publication is the third edition of the report. Previous iterations have called for the protection of 30 million acres of forest across New England's six states -- 70 percent of the region's land area. The newest edition weighs in on the progress being made toward such a goal.

Some 90 percent of the preserved land would be sustainably managed for timber, wood products and other benefits, while the remaining 10 percent would be conserved as wilderness.

To achieve this goal, researchers say more conservation efforts are necessary. Funding for forest conservation has been cut in half over the last decade. But with increases in conservation, researchers say the goals set forth in the first Harvard Forest report are still achievable.

Authors of the newest report argue public policy officials, forest managers and conservationists must do more to encourage sustainable farming and forestry. The team of Harvard ecologists also argue forest and land conservation needs to be better integrated into urban, suburban and rural planning, as well as economic development projects.

Above all, researchers say, local, state and federal governments and agencies must do more to protect and grow conservation funding.

WOOD PILE
Researchers discover new tree genus in the Andes
 Washington (UPI) Sep 7, 2017
 Researchers have discovered a new species and genus of tree hiding in plain sight in Peru's tropical Andes. Every year, the forests of South America yield new species. Just this month, a new study detailed the discovery of 381 new species in the Amazonian forests of Brazil. Most new species, however, are relatively small in stature, living in caves, small streams or especially de ... read more
Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
America asks: How did eight people die in Florida nursing home?

 Trump views flooding's aftermath in hurricane-ravaged Florida

 France's hurricane-hit St Martin on guard for health threats

 Russia plays up role as peacemaker, donor in Syria
WOOD PILE
Physicists predict nonmetallic half-metallicity

 New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 HZDR physicists discover optimum conditions for laser plasma acceleration

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality
WOOD PILE
130-tonne 'monster fatberg' clogs London sewer

 Giant sea snail plan to rescue Barrier Reef

 Old fish are rare in today's heavily fished oceans

 NASA team find evidence of sea level 'fingerprints'
WOOD PILE
Study shows Arctic sea ice continues to melt considerably

 Reindeer grazing protects tundra plant diversity in a warming climate

 Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

 Ancient tree exposes cause of hike in Arctic temperature
WOOD PILE
Foodies cheesed off as China says 'non' to France's finest

 EU chamber urges China to lift cheese ban

 Parched Jordan starts growing vegetables in

Research finds roots use chemical 'photos' to coordinate growth
WOOD PILE
Niger floods leave at least 54 dead, 200,000 displaced

 Norma weakens near Mexican resort, Maria threatens Caribbean

 Niger flooding kills 50, displaces over 100,000 since June

 Hurricane Maria grows on fearsome Irma's path
WOOD PILE
Pro-Biafra supporters clash with Nigerian troops

 HRW accuses Mali, Burkina troops of sweeping rights abuses

 DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule
WOOD PILE
Large-scale study of genetic data shows humans still evolving

 Groups are more likely to lie than individuals, new study shows

 Human settlement in the Americas may have occurred in the late Pleistocene

 Humans are still evolving, study suggests



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement