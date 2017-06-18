Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Hawaiian canoe comes home after epic round-the-world odyssey
 by Staff Writers
 Los Angeles (AFP) June 18, 2017


A traditional double-hulled canoe has returned to Hawaii after concluding a three-year epic journey around the globe, the first trip of its kind by such a boat.

The Hokule'a vessel and its crew entered the marina at Honolulu's Magic Island peninsula on Saturday after sailing more than 40,000 nautical miles (74,000 kilometres) since its departure from the island of Oahu in 2014.

Large crowds gathered for the homecoming celebration to commemorate the end of the odyssey, which intended to "weave a lei of hope around the world through sharing indigenous wisdom, groundbreaking conservation and preservation initiatives," according to voyage organisers.

The goal was to use only ancient methods of wayfinding -- reading the stars, winds and waves -- to guide the journey, just as the first Polynesian settlers who reached the archipelago did hundreds of years ago.

The Hokule'a -- the Hawaiian name for "star of gladness" -- was the first traditional double-hulled Polynesian voyaging canoe built in 600 years, according to the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

The canoe's maiden voyage in 1976 was to Tahiti in French Polynesia.

Crews of some dozen people rotated at major ports of call throughout the round-the-world journey after undergoing training.

The homecoming celebration kicked off a three-day summit to celebrate the journey and discuss future sailing plans.

"Through her voyages, Hokule'a has sparked a reawakening of Hawaiian culture, language, identity and revitalised voyaging and navigation traditions throughout the Pacific Ocean," voyage organisers said.

WATER WORLD
Seawater-drinking battery promises power boost to long-range submersibles
 Washington (UPI) Jun 16, 2017
 A team of MIT scientists have developed a battery that derives power from seawater. The technology promises to extend the range and capabilities of unpiloted underwater vehicles, or UUVs. Scientists spun the technology off into a startup company called Open Water Power. The company was recently acquired by L3 Technologies, an established tech firm. Most submersibles use lithium i ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Portugal forest fire kills 24, injures 20

 As homelands devastated, Indonesian tribe turns to Islam

 Rescuers battle to reach victims of deadly Bangladesh landslides

 Europe's dilemma - how to deal with returning jihadists
WATER WORLD
Oyster shells inspire new method to make superstrong, flexible polymers

 Study explains how jewel scarab beetles appear golden

 New technique enables 3-D printing with paste of silicone particles in water

 Magnets, all the way down
WATER WORLD
NASA Data Suggest Future May Be Rainier Than Expected

 'Plankton explosion' turns Istanbul's Bosphorus turquoise

 Seeing inside coral

 Flint water scandal prompts manslaughter charge for health chief
WATER WORLD
Finding new homes won't help Emperor penguins cope with climate change

 Blight or blessing? How the wolverine embodies Arctic diversity

 Domes of frozen methane may be warning signs for new blow-outs

 Geoscientific evidence for subglacial lakes
WATER WORLD
Study: To save planet, humans must alter diet and farming methods

 Carrefour pulls dog meat from shelves in China

 One million sign petition for EU weedkiller ban

 Call for more electric fences to stop elephants destroying Gabon crops
WATER WORLD
Rising sea levels will boost moderate floods in some areas, severe floods in others

 9 children killed as houses collapse in rains in Niger: officials

 Five dead after strong quake hits Guatemala

 Greek island picks up the pieces after 6.3-magnitude quake
WATER WORLD
France says UN likely to support Sahel anti-jihadist force

 Qatar withdraws peacekeepers from Djibouti-Eritrea border

 Tunisian soldier dead after landmine blast

 Nigerian soldier sentenced to death for 'Boko Haram' murder
WATER WORLD
In tense times, top conductor creates UN of orchestras

 Czech cave dig reveals details of Neanderthal-human transition

 Too much brain activity may contribute to memory, attention impairments

 Chinese gays hear wedding bells as Taiwan move fuels hope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement