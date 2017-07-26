Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Health risk alarm over water rationing in Rome
 by Staff Writers
 Rome (AFP) July 26, 2017


Plans to ration water in drought-hit Rome could have serious consequences for public health, Italy's health minister warned Wednesday.

The Lazio region has said that emergency measures to battle the prolonged dry spell could lead to staggered water supply shutdowns in neighbourhoods in the capital for eight hours daily, starting from this weekend.

Such a move could "seriously compromise sanitary hygiene standards in accommodation structures and restaurants in the capital, as well as in all public offices," Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said.

"But above all it could lead to grave problems in providing essential health services," she said.

The dry spell has deprived Italy of 20 billion cubic metres of water so far this year -- the equivalent of Lake Como.

The region's rationing threat follows the decision to stop withdrawing water from Lake Bracciano near Rome because it had dropped to such a low level that it risked sparking an environmental disaster.

Acea, the utility firm which runs Rome's water system, has slammed the stop on using water from the lake as "unnecessary" and said earlier this week that the move left it no choice but to cut off supplies to residents.

A meeting between Acea and the region on Wednesday failed to resolve the crisis.

"We will continue to work to find a solution... we will look at all developments that arise, particularly with respect to the sanitary aspect," regional assessor Fabio Refrigeri said.

"We will find a solution shortly," he told journalists.

Ten regions across the country have called for a state of emergency to be declared after Italy suffered the second-driest spring in 60 years and rainfall in the first six months of the year was down 33 percent.

ide/txw

ACEA

WATER WORLD
Mountain glaciers recharge vital aquifers
 Fairbanks AK (SPX) Jul 24, 2017
 Small mountain glaciers play a big role in recharging vital aquifers and in keeping rivers flowing during the winter, according to a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union. The study also suggests that the accelerated melting of mountain glaciers in recent decades may explain a phenomenon that has long puzzled scientists - why Arcti ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Smart sensors could save lives

 Cheap 3D printed prosthetics could be game changer for Nepal

 Robot finds possible melted fuel inside Fukushima reactor

 The last survivors on Earth
WATER WORLD
A plastic planet

 Writing with the electron beam: Now in silver

 Scientists announce the quest for high-index materials

 Future materials are becoming 'topological'
WATER WORLD
A super-algae to save our seas

 Coral gardening is benefiting Caribbean reefs

 Vietnam says four fishermen wounded by Indonesian navy

 Coastal armoring and its ecological effects in soft sediment environments
WATER WORLD
A new model yields insights into glaciers' retreats and advances

 NASA flights gauge summer sea ice melt in the Arctic

 Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas

 Microbe study highlights Greenland ice sheet toxicity
WATER WORLD
French grape harvest heading to historic low

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Kenyan cattle herders defend 'necessary' land invasions

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments
WATER WORLD
Flood-hit New Zealand braces for more rain

 Floodwaters swallow Myanmar pagoda

 Greek holiday island battles to recover from deadly quake

 Eight more dead in India's worsening monsoon floods
WATER WORLD
Peace deal eludes Senegal's Casamance, 35 years on

 Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence
WATER WORLD
In saliva, clues to a 'ghost' species of ancient human

 Artifacts suggest humans arrived in Australia earlier than thought

 Startup touts neuro-stimulation as 'medicine for the brain'

 Father's presence encourages sibling bonding among baboons



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement