Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TECTONICS
Heat beneath Pacific Ocean drives Yellowstone volcanism
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Dec 18, 2017


A simple mantle plume can't account for the size and complexity of the volcanic system beneath the western United States. Instead, researchers believe Yellowstone volcanism derives much of its heat and power from the instruction of oceanic mantle.

"The heat needed to drive volcanism usually occurs in areas where tectonic plates meet and one slab of crust slides, or subducts, under another," Lijun Liu, a professor of geology at the University of Illinois, said in a news release. "However, Yellowstone and other volcanic areas of the inland western U.S. are far away from the active plate boundaries along the west coast."

Scientists have long suspected a deep-lying mantle plume was Yellowstone's source of heat -- driving the system's crustal melting and magmatic activity.

Liu and his researcher partners, graduate students Quan Zhou and Jiashun Hu, used seismic tomography to map the deep geologic structures beneath Yellowstone and the western United States. They plugged their findings into models designed to consider various scenarios of geologic evolution over the last 20 million years.

"Our goal is to develop a model that matches up with what we see both below ground and on the surface today," Zhou said. "We call it a hybrid geodynamic model because most of the earlier models either start with an initial condition and move forward, or start with the current conditions and move backward. Our model does both, which gives us more control over the relevant mantle processes."

Surprisingly, the researchers' models showed the mantle plume beneath the western United States has been sinking deeper over time -- the opposite of what scientists expect hot rock to do.

"This suggests that something closer to the surface -- an oceanic slab originating from the western tectonic boundary -- is interfering with the rise of the plume," Liu said.

The new analysis -- published this week in the journal Nature Geoscience -- suggests Yellowstone's volcanism was spawned by a slab of shallow oceanic mantle originating from beneath the ocean floor of the coast of the Pacific Northwest.

The research can't yet offer insights into the likelihood of a catastrophic Yellowstone eruption.

"Our model can't predict specific future super-eruptions. However, looking back through 20 million years of history, we do not see anything that makes the present-day Yellowstone region particularly special -- at least not enough to make us suspect that it may do something different from the past when many catastrophic eruptions have occurred," Liu said.

TECTONICS
Earthquakes in the Himalaya bigger than in the Alps because tectonic plates collide faster
 Oxford UK (SPX) Dec 08, 2017
 Earthquakes that happen in densely populated mountainous regions, such as the Himalaya, spell bigger earthquakes because of a fast tectonic-plate collision, according to a new study in Earth and Planetary Science Letters. Researchers from Geophysical Fluid Dynamics - ETH Zurich in Switzerland, say their findings give people a more complete view of the risk of earthquakes in mountainous regions. ... read more
Related Links
 Tectonic Science and News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECTONICS
Storm-hit Puerto Rico starving for tourists

 New mapping technique can help fight extreme poverty

 World leaders in Paris seek cash for climate crunc

 Leaders needed to fix global 'mess', says Kofi Annan
TECTONICS
Software enables robots to be controlled in virtual reality

 Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 Blackbody radiation from a warm object attracts polarizable objects

 Brittle starfish shows how to make tough ceramics
TECTONICS
New mechanism to explain how El Nino influences East Asian and WN Pacific climate

 Sea levels will rise, but scientists not sure how high

 Southern Ocean drives massive bloom of tiny phytoplankton

 Ouch! Sea lions attack swimmers in San Francisco Bay
TECTONICS
Tiny ice losses at Antarctica's fringes can accelerate ice loss far away

 Extreme fieldwork, climate modeling yields new insight into predicting Greenland's melt

 NASA scientists embark on extreme Antarctic Trek

 A dynamic East Antarctic ice sheet has repeatedly grown and shrunk
TECTONICS
How much soil goes get washed down the drain

 Archaeologist says fire, not corn, key to prehistoric survival in arid Southwest

 Meadows beat out shrubs when it comes to storing carbon

 Uncovering varied pathways to agriculture
TECTONICS
Toll rises to three dead after Indonesia quake

 Thousands stranded after storm lashes Philippines

 NASA shows new Tongan Island made of tuff stuff, likely to persist years

 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeastern Iran: seismological centre
TECTONICS
US, Britain, France seek details on Russian arms to C. Africa

 UN gives green light on Russia arms to C. Africa

 Russia asks UN for green light to send arms to C. Africa

 Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018
TECTONICS
Primordial mutation helps explain origin of some organs in vertebrates

 Scientists show how Himalayan rivers influenced ancient Indus civilization settlements

 Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement