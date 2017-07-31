Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FROTH AND BUBBLE
Heavy metals in water meet their match
 by Staff Writers
 Swansea UK (SPX) Jul 31, 2017


The Energy Safety Research Institute is positioned to discover and implement new technology for a sustainable, affordable, and secure energy future and is housed on Swansea University's new world class Bay Campus. ESRI provides an exceptional environment for delivering cutting edge research across energy and energy safety-related disciplines with a focus on renewable energy, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, as well as new oil and gas technologies. Credits: Last two images Rice University all others Swansea University

A newly developed filter, which removes more than 99 percent of heavy metal toxins from water, shows potential for water remediation in developing nations around the world.

The project, developed in collaboration between Swansea University and Rice University, has won both national and international awards.

Carbon nanotubes immobilized in a tuft of quartz fiber have the power to remove toxic heavy metals from water, according to researchers at the Energy Safety Research Institute at Swansea University in collaboration with researchers at Rice University.

Prize-winning filters produced in the lab of Prof Andrew R Barron by then-high school student and lead author Perry Alagappan absorb more than 99 percent of metals from samples laden with cadmium, cobalt, copper, mercury, nickel and lead. Once saturated, the filters can be washed with a mild household chemical like vinegar and reused.

The researchers calculated one gram of the material could treat 83,000 liters of contaminated water to meet World Health Organization standards, enough for supply the daily needs of 11,000 people.

The lab's analysis of the new filters appears this month in Nature's open-access Scientific Reports.

The robust filters consist of carbon nanotubes grown in place on quartz fibers that are then chemically epoxidized. Lab tests showed that scaled-up versions of the "supported-epoxidized carbon nanotube" (SENT) filters proved able to treat 5 liters of water in less than 1 minute and be renewed in 90 seconds. The material retained nearly 100 percent of its capacity to filter water for up to 70 liters per 100 grams of SENT, after which the metals contained could be extracted for reuse or turned into a solid for safe disposal.

While the quartz substrate gives the filter form and the carbon nanotube sheath make it tough, the epoxidation via an oxidizing acid appears to be most responsible for adsorbing the metal, they determined.

Alagappan, now an undergraduate student at Stanford University, was inspired to start the project during a trip to India, where he learned about contamination of groundwater from the tons of electronic waste - phones, computers and the like - that improperly end up in landfills.

"Perry contacted me wanting to gain experience in laboratory research," said Barron, "and since we had an ongoing project started by Jessica Heimann an undergraduate who was taking a semester at Jacobs University Bremen, this was a perfect match."

Barron said the raw materials for the filter are inexpensive and pointed out the conversion of acetic acid to vinegar is ubiquitous around the globe, which should simplify the process of recycling the filters for reuse even in remote locations. "Every culture on the planet knows how to make vinegar", he said.

"Where this would make the biggest social impact will be in village scale units that could treat water in remote locations in developing regions, however, there is also the potential to scale up metal extraction, in particular from mine waste water".

Alagappan's research won a series of awards while he was still a high school student in Clear Lake, a Houston suburb, as well as a visiting student in Barron's Rice lab. First was the top prize for environmental sciences at the Science and Engineering Fair of Houston in 2014. That qualified him to enter the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles the next year, where he also took the top environmental award.

He booted that into the top prize at the 2015 Stockholm Junior Water Prize, where the crown princess of Sweden presented him with the honor.

"It's been a tremendous honor to be recognized on an international level for this research, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work on this project alongside such a talented group of individuals. I also especially appreciated being able to meet with other young researchers at the Intel International Science Fair and the Stockholm Junior Water Prize, who inspired me with their firm commitment to elevate society through science and technology." Said Perry.

Research paper

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Bavaria juggles support for diesel and clean city air
 Frankfurt Am Main (AFP) July 18, 2017
 German regional economic powerhouse Bavaria agreed a slew of measures Tuesday designed to reduce harmful air pollution in cities without pulling diesel vehicles off its roads. Action by the conservative-ruled southern state, home to pillars of Germany's auto industry like BMW and Audi, comes as national politicians grapple with the fallout from schemes to cheat regulatory emissions tests. ... read more
Related Links
 Swansea University
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Smart sensors could save lives

 New phase change mechanism could lead to new class of chemical vapor sensors

 Robot finds possible melted fuel inside Fukushima reactor

 Cheap 3D printed prosthetics could be game changer for Nepal
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Writing with the electron beam: Now in silver

 Scientists announce the quest for high-index materials

 A new synthesis route for alternative catalysts of noble metals

 Synthetic materials systems that can "count" and sense their size
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Coral gardening is benefiting Caribbean reefs

 Vietnam says four fishermen wounded by Indonesian navy

 Coastal armoring and its ecological effects in soft sediment environments

 Health risk alarm over water rationing in Rome
FROTH AND BUBBLE
A new model yields insights into glaciers' retreats and advances

 NASA flights gauge summer sea ice melt in the Arctic

 Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas

 Microbe study highlights Greenland ice sheet toxicity
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 French grape harvest heading to historic low

 Kenyan cattle herders defend 'necessary' land invasions

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Floodwaters swallow Myanmar pagoda

 Eight more dead in India's worsening monsoon floods

 25 found dead as toll from Indian floods nears 120: officials

 Crustal limestone platforms feed carbon to many of Earth's arc volcanoes
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Two German UN peacekeepers killed in Mali helicopter crash

 China warns Botswana over Dalai Lama visit

 Peace deal eludes Senegal's Casamance, 35 years on

 Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW
FROTH AND BUBBLE
How did early humans survive aridity and prolonged drought in Africa

 In saliva, clues to a 'ghost' species of ancient human

 Artifacts suggest humans arrived in Australia earlier than thought

 Startup touts neuro-stimulation as 'medicine for the brain'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement