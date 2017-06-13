Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WEATHER REPORT
Heavy rains kill at least 35 in Bangladesh
 by Staff Writers
 Dhaka (AFP) June 13, 2017


Floods in Uruguay send almost 6,000 fleeing homes
Montevideo (AFP) June 12, 2017 - Flooding in South America has forced almost 6,000 people to flee their homes along the Uruguay River, authorities said Monday.

More than 5,700 people fled their homes in Uruguay along the major waterway, as well as along some creeks flowing into it, since flooding started on May 26, according to officials in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo.

The bulk of those affected are in Salto department, a mostly rural area, as well as neighboring areas Artigas, Paysandu and Rio Negro, all on the country's western edge, the National Emergency System said.

Flooding has grown increasingly common in Uruguay.

And authorities fret that poor people often live close to rivers and streams for convenience -- only for the choice to cost them their lives.

Heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 35 people in southeast Bangladesh, most of them buried under landslides, authorities said Tuesday.

Police warned that the death toll would likely rise as emergency workers reached remote parts of the affected area, where telephone and transport links had been cut.

"The recovery work is still going on," the head of the Department of Disaster Management Reaz Ahmed told AFP.

Most of the deaths occurred in two districts, Rangamati and Bandarban, which the meteorological office said had been pounded by heavy rains since early Monday.

Bazlur Rashid, a weather official, told AFP Rangamati had been pounded by 343 millimetres (13.5 inches) of rain on Monday.

"It is still going on today," he said.

Heavy monsoon rains also pounded the capital Dhaka and Chittagong, a major port city, disrupting traffic movement for hours.

The latest disaster came after Cyclone Mora smashed into Bangladesh's southeast, killing at least eight people and damaging tens of thousands of homes.

One senior police officer said four soldiers were among the casualties in Rangamati, where a number of tribal communities have been waging a two decades-long insurgency.

WEATHER REPORT
Storm destroys 1,000 refugee homes in Nigeria
 Maiduguri, Nigeria (AFP) June 4, 2017
 Torrential rains and wind destroyed 1,000 makeshift homes in northeast Nigeria over the weekend, aggravating conditions for the thousands of people displaced by Boko Haram violence, the United Nations said. At least 4,300 people have been affected by violent storms that swept the state of Borno, the heart of the eight-year jihadist insurrection, said the International Organization for Migra ... read more
Related Links
 Weather News at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WEATHER REPORT
Philippine war refugees facing deadly health risks

 Japan workers exposed to dangerous radiation in lab

 Scorpions the new threat for displaced Mosul civilians

 GMV to supply Copernicus services in support to EU external action
WEATHER REPORT
Metal-ion catalysts and hydrogen peroxide could green up plastics production

 New sound diffuser is 10 times thinner than existing designs

 New catalytic converter composite reduces rare earth element usage

 Extracting Insight from the Data Deluge Is a Hard-to-Do Must-Do
WEATHER REPORT
Boeing, Huntington Ingalls giving boost to Navy UUV program

 Branson petitions UN for oceans protection

 Hong Kong activists dress as sharks to protest finning

 US backs UN call to save oceans but no action on climate
WEATHER REPORT
Domes of frozen methane may be warning signs for new blow-outs

 Blight or blessing? How the wolverine embodies Arctic diversity

 Geoscientific evidence for subglacial lakes

 Why do Antarctic krill stocks fluctuate
WEATHER REPORT
Scientists design laser to kill weeds

 Spain's 'jamon' conquers China

 Study predicts where global warming is likely to spark food violence

 Culls, poultry transport ban as S. Korea fights bird flu outbreak
WEATHER REPORT
Volcanoes, referees for the life on Earth

 Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes

 New Geothermal Project Helps Create Clean Energy Future for Los Angeles
WEATHER REPORT
Nigerian soldier sentenced to death for 'Boko Haram' murder

 France faces US reservations over UN backing for Sahel force

 UN peacekeeper death toll rises after Mali jihadist attack

 Mob justice fears after soldier's gruesome death in Ghana
WEATHER REPORT
Living long and living well: Is it possible to do both

 Ancient grains offer insights into the birth and growth of the world's oldest cities

 Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection

 Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement