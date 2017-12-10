Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WHITE OUT
Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in northern Europe
 By Martine PAUWELS
 London (AFP) Dec 10, 2017


Snowstorm forces US airline Delta to cancels hundreds of flights
Washington (AFP) Dec 8, 2017 - A rare early winter snowstorm hitting the southeast United States forced Delta Air Lines on Friday to cancel hundreds of flights just two weeks before Christmas.

The move could have a domino effect since the storm is hitting Delta's largest hub, in Atlanta.

The carrier said it canceled 375 flights as of midday, and encouraged travelers to change travel plans -- without incurring a change fee -- if they were booked on flights through Atlanta over the weekend.

Forecasters issued a rare winter weather warning for the southern United States, with snow hitting places that rarely see it. While Atlanta is only expected to get one to two inches of snow, that is enough to cause dangerous driving conditions.

"Delta will maintain a delayed operation to ensure flights are properly de-iced and continuously moving," the company said in a statement.

The airline cautioned that it may "add cancellations or further delays as needed," depending on how the storm develops.

Customers will be allowed to request a refund for canceled flights.

Snow and ice ground hundreds of flights in Frankfurt
Berlin (AFP) Dec 10, 2017 - More than 300 flights were cancelled and hundreds more delayed as snow and ice blocked runways at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt on Sunday, the airport operator said.

Some 330 flights were cancelled by 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) after heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures struck the region around the German financial capital, a spokesman for airport operator Fraport told AFP.

The airport -- Germany's largest air hub and the home base for airline giant Lufthansa -- had been scheduled to handle a total of 1,260 flights over the day.

More flights could be cancelled in the evening, the spokesman said, but added that weather was forecast to improve in the coming hours.

In a message on its website, Fraport asked passengers to check with their carrier online whether their flight would go ahead before travelling to the airport.

Much of Germany woke up to snowfall and temperatures around zero Sunday.

Elsewhere in the country, Duesseldorf airport was forced to close for four hours during the afternoon, news agency DPA reported.

Meanwhile, trains were delayed, redirected or cancelled across western North Rhine-Westphalia state.

The heaviest snowfall in four years in Britain caused travel mayhem Sunday, while more than 300 flights were cancelled at Germany's busiest airport and a ferry ran aground in the French port of Calais.

Hundreds of air passengers were stranded in Frankfurt, Germany's financial capital, as well as Britain, and many took to Twitter to complain.

Some 330 flights were cancelled by 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) after heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures struck the region around Frankfurt, a spokesman for airport operator Fraport told AFP.

The airport -- Germany's largest air hub and the home base for major carrier Lufthansa -- had been scheduled to handle a total of 1,260 flights over the day.

Duesseldorf airport was also forced to close for four hours during the afternoon, news agency DPA reported.

Meanwhile, trains were delayed, redirected or cancelled across western North Rhine-Westphalia state.

- 'Like a war zone' -

In Britain, Birmingham airport, serving the country's second biggest city, suspended flights for all of Sunday morning, as staff worked to clear the runway in heavy snow.

The airport typically handles around 30,000 passengers and 200 flights a day in December. It diverted 11 flights elsewhere and expected to cancel more than that, a spokeswoman said.

London's Luton Airport closed its runway for two hours before reopening around 1130 GMT to departing aircraft, according to a spokesman.

It had opened to incoming flights by early afternoon.

One frustrated traveller described the airport as "like a war zone".

Police forces in worst-hit Wales and central England urged motorists not to travel unless "absolutely necessary" as they dealt with surging calls.

A spokesman for the Highways England agency said there had been road incidents "all over the place".

The flurries continued to fall into the afternoon, threatening to block roads.

Swathes of Britain were hit by the snowfall, particularly in central and western regions, according to the official weather service.

Sennybridge, in Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales, topped the records with 30 centimetres (12 inches), while Coleshill, close to Birmingham, received 10 cm, it reported.

Meanwhile, light snow and sleet fell through the morning in London, leaving Northolt, on the outskirts of the capital, with a covering of 2 cm, the Met Office said.

"We've gone through the worst of it," said spokesman Oli Claydon in the early afternoon.

Most areas impacted would have a "bright, sunny start to Monday," he added.

Claydon said the last time Britain saw this much heavy snow nationwide was March 2013, and during the winter of 2010.

- Ferry runs aground -

In France, a ferry with more than 300 people on board ran aground in high winds in Calais, interrupting traffic in one of Europe's busiest passenger ports but causing no injuries.

Having been stranded for several hours, the P&O vessel was secured and passengers were finally able to disembark after they were given food and drinks.

The ferry, The Pride of Kent, ran aground around noon after it hit a gangway while making to leave for Dover in southeast England.

Five tug boats were used in the operation to free the vessel, as winds gusting at up to 110 kilometres (70 miles) per hour made the task difficult.

Elsewhere in France, 32 departments were placed on orange alert with winds of more than 100 kilometres forecast in some areas.

In the northern Pas-de-Calais and Nord regions, some 20,000 homes were without electricity due to gale-force winds, power provider Enedis said.

Heavy rain also led to the closure of two airports on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, including the one serving the capital Ajaccio.

Heavy winds lashed northern Portugal. A 45-year-old woman died when a tree landed on her car near the city of Porto, Luis Belo Costa from the national civil protection agency said.

The weather service forecast winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour in the area until Monday morning.

burs-ach/mtp

FRAPORT AG - FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES WORLDWIDE

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

WHITE OUT
Shape of Lake Ontario generates white-out blizzards, study shows
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 17, 2017
 A 6-foot-wide snow blower mounted on a tractor makes a lot of sense when you live on the Tug Hill Plateau. Tug Hill, in upstate New York, is one of the snowiest places in the Eastern U.S. and experiences some of the most intense snowstorms in the world. This largely rural region, just east of Lake Ontario, gets an average of 20 feet of snow a year. Hence the tractor-mounted snow blower. ... read more
Related Links
 It's A White Out at TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WHITE OUT
In helping earthquake victims, life lessons for Haiti youth

 Pole to pole, linemen hard at work restoring power in Puerto Rico

 US House approves easing of interstate rules on concealed guns

 China says UN resolutions 'cannot solve' Rohingya crisis
WHITE OUT
ORNL-designed algorithm leverages Titan to create high-performing deep neural networks

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics

 Nature's toughest substances decoded

 Virtual reality users must learn to use what they see
WHITE OUT
Resilience of Great Barrier Reef offers opportunities for regeneration

 Native groups fight to save land, culture from rising tides

 Take the Driver's Seat on Sea Level Science

 Pacific's Palau forces tourists to sign eco-pledge
WHITE OUT
Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now

 Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice
WHITE OUT
Drought-resistant plant genes could accelerate evolution of water-use efficient crops

 Light green plants save nitrogen without sacrificing photosynthetic efficiency

 Perk up, Shanghai: Crowds throng world's biggest Starbucks

 Robotic device tracks plant growth at the cellular level
WHITE OUT
Beyond wind speed: A new measure for predicting hurricane impacts

 Seismologists worried by tremors in DR Congo

 'Sounds of the ocean' include the rumble of submarine volcanoes

 Eruption clues: UNH researchers create snapshot of volcano plumbing
WHITE OUT
Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018

 Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

 Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner
WHITE OUT
Research suggests gorillas can develop food cleaning behavior spontaneously

 Paleontologists reveal Little Foot, the most complete remains of an early human relative

 Trump removes protection for swaths of Utah parks

 Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement