Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in northern Europe

Washington (AFP) Dec 8, 2017 - A rare early winter snowstorm hitting the southeast United States forced Delta Air Lines on Friday to cancel hundreds of flights just two weeks before Christmas.

The move could have a domino effect since the storm is hitting Delta's largest hub, in Atlanta.

The carrier said it canceled 375 flights as of midday, and encouraged travelers to change travel plans -- without incurring a change fee -- if they were booked on flights through Atlanta over the weekend.

Forecasters issued a rare winter weather warning for the southern United States, with snow hitting places that rarely see it. While Atlanta is only expected to get one to two inches of snow, that is enough to cause dangerous driving conditions.

"Delta will maintain a delayed operation to ensure flights are properly de-iced and continuously moving," the company said in a statement.

The airline cautioned that it may "add cancellations or further delays as needed," depending on how the storm develops.

Customers will be allowed to request a refund for canceled flights.

Snow and ice ground hundreds of flights in Frankfurt

Berlin (AFP) Dec 10, 2017 - More than 300 flights were cancelled and hundreds more delayed as snow and ice blocked runways at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt on Sunday, the airport operator said.

Some 330 flights were cancelled by 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) after heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures struck the region around the German financial capital, a spokesman for airport operator Fraport told AFP.

The airport -- Germany's largest air hub and the home base for airline giant Lufthansa -- had been scheduled to handle a total of 1,260 flights over the day.

More flights could be cancelled in the evening, the spokesman said, but added that weather was forecast to improve in the coming hours.

In a message on its website, Fraport asked passengers to check with their carrier online whether their flight would go ahead before travelling to the airport.

Much of Germany woke up to snowfall and temperatures around zero Sunday.

Elsewhere in the country, Duesseldorf airport was forced to close for four hours during the afternoon, news agency DPA reported.

Meanwhile, trains were delayed, redirected or cancelled across western North Rhine-Westphalia state.