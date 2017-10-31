Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WOOD PILE
Honduran state, power company, involved in activist murder: experts
 By Noe LEIVA
 Tegucigalpa (AFP) Oct 31, 2017


State agents and energy company executives participated in the murder of a Honduran environmentalist who opposed the building of a power plant on indigenous land, international experts said Tuesday.

The murder of Berta Caceres, 45, gunned down last year, highlighted the threat to Honduran activists and sparked international outrage.

Caceres opposed plans by the company Desarrollos Energeticos (DESA) to build a hydroelectric dam across a river on which indigenous communities depended.

"The existing evidence is conclusive regarding the participation of numerous state agents (police, military and officials) and senior managers and employees of DESA in the planning, execution and concealment of the murder," the 92-page report compiled by a five member panel of international experts said.

Caceres, a coordinator for indigenous organizations in Honduras, was assassinated in March 2016 by gunmen who entered her house in the community of La Esperanza. A Mexican activist, Gustavo Castro, was wounded in the attack.

The report said the public prosecutor's office had established that the murder was planned in November 2015.

At the time, indigenous and tribal communities were protesting against a project to build a dam on the Gualcarque River, on land belonging to the Lenca ethnic group.

The head of the Honduran Association of Renewable Energy, Elsia Paz, rejected the allegations and told AFP that DESA executives had presented evidence to the experts group that proved the company was "not linked to the crime".

She said the report was an attempt to influence elections next month in which Caceres' daughter is a candidate.

Eight people were arrested, among them an employee of Desarrollos Energeticos. But Caceres' family is demanding the masterminds be brought to justice.

Two Nobel Peace laureates, Tawakkul Karman and Sherin Ebadi, visited Honduras this month and called for the investigation into the murder to be deepened "to discovered all those who benefited from this crime."

The two women met Austra Berta Flores, the mother of Caceres, during the visit.

The expert group is comprised of academics and lawyers from the US, Guatemala and Colombia.

It made four trips to Honduras to interview more than 30 people as well as study evidence and reports from international human rights organizations.

WOOD PILE
Peat bogs defy the laws of biodiversity
 Lausanne, Switzerland (SPX) Oct 30, 2017
 Alexandre Buttler, head of EPFL's Ecological Systems Laboratory (ECOS), and Luca Bragazza, a scientist at ECOS, along with a team of European researchers including two former EPFL post-docs, analyzed 560 intact peat bog samples from 56 European countries to study how peat bog ecosystems respond to different temperatures, precipitation levels and air pollution levels. They found that peat b ... read more
Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
$129 bn in extreme weather losses last year: climate report

 Displaced Puerto Ricans find refuge in New York

 Puerto Rico 'heartbreaking' five weeks post-storm

 Five years on, New Yorkers still live with the scars of Hurricane Sandy
WOOD PILE
Turning a material upside down can sometimes make it softer

 Nanoscale textures make glass invisible

 Discovery of a new structure family of oxide-ion conductors SrYbInO4

 Technique offers advance in testing micro-scale compressive strength of cement
WOOD PILE
Mass seal deaths in Russia's Lake Baikal

 Fossil coral reefs show sea level rose in bursts during last warming

 Devices assembled from 2D materials separate different salts in seawater

 The oceans were colder than we thought
WOOD PILE
Hopes dashed for giant new Antarctic marine sanctuary

 Canada caribou herds, habitat continue to decline: report

 'Scars' left by icebergs record West Antarctic ice retreat

 Groundwater and tundra fires may work together to thaw permafrost
WOOD PILE
Crops evolving 10 millennia before experts thought

 Rainy summer puts Germans off their beer

 EU member states to vote on five-year weedkiller renewal next month

 Cowpea protected from a devastating pest, free for smallholder African farmers
WOOD PILE
Anticipating aftershocks

 Japanese earthquake zone strongly influenced by the effects of friction

 Tropical Storm Philippe crosses Cuba towards Florida

 Authorities lower Bali volcano alert status
WOOD PILE
Death of soldiers highlights US military presence in Niger

 Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS

 US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role
WOOD PILE
Older Neandertal survived with a little help from his friends

 Researchers demonstrate 'mind-reading' brain-decoding tech

 Remote Amazon tribe tries to straddle two worlds

 Determining when humans started impacting the planet on a large scale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement