Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Hong Kong activists dress as sharks to protest finning
 by Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) June 10, 2017


Dozens of activists Saturday dressed in bloody costumes sprawled outside one of Hong Kong's most popular restaurants linked to the sale of shark fin soup to protest against the killing of the marine predators.

The southern Chinese city is one of the world's biggest markets for shark fin, which is viewed by many Asians as a delicacy, often served as a soup at expensive Chinese banquets.

Saturday's demonstration included about 30 protesters wearing finless shark costumes splattered with red paint, chanting "when the buying stops, the killing can too".

The activists, many of whom were children, said they came out to stop the "cruel" practice.

"Shark finning is a very cruel thing that lots of people do, and we're trying to stop a chain of restaurants from selling it," 11-year-old Narnie Hockings told AFP before donning her shark suit.

The demonstrators also dumped a large bag of fake shark fins, cut from their costumes, next to where people were waiting to enter the Maxim's Palace restaurant for lunch, before flopping down on the floor in protest.

"The display is to show people how bad it is and what people do in real life because I don't think people know that they actually chuck the bodies back into the water," Meara Johnson, 12, who's favourite animal is the shark, said.

"When I found out that they were going to be endangered soon, I thought we should do something," Johnson added.

Maxim's in response said they only source fins from a species classified as low risk and that it has seen consumption of the predator drop significantly at their restaurants since it started to promote shark-free menus in 2010.

More than 70 million sharks are killed every year, according to the World Wildlife Foundation. Huge quantities are exported annually to Hong Kong, and most of those fins are then sent on to mainland China.

Hong Kong's government in 2013 said it would stop serving shark fin at official functions as "a good example", following years of lobbying by conservation groups.

WATER WORLD
Where Ocean Meets Sky: New NASA Radar Gets a Tryout
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jun 05, 2017
 Ocean currents and winds form an endless feedback loop: winds blow over the ocean's surface, creating currents there. At the same time, the hot or cold water in these currents influences the wind's speed. This delicate dance is crucial to understanding Earth's changing climate. Gathering data on this interaction can also help people track oil spills, plan shipping routes and understand oce ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Scorpions the new threat for displaced Mosul civilians

 Art seeks to heal wounds in divided Cyprus

 Teen killed in Venezuela as military commander urges troops not to hurt protesters

 Japan workers exposed to dangerous radiation in lab
WATER WORLD
New sound diffuser is 10 times thinner than existing designs

 New catalytic converter composite reduces rare earth element usage

 Extracting Insight from the Data Deluge Is a Hard-to-Do Must-Do

 New ways of representing information could transform digital technology
WATER WORLD
Stony corals more resistant to climate change than thought, Rutgers study finds

 At UN ocean conference, US takes aim at illegal fishing

 New ceramic nanofiber 'sponges' could be used for flexible insulation, water purification

 Branson petitions UN for oceans protection
WATER WORLD
Domes of frozen methane may be warning signs for new blow-outs

 Massive craters formed by methane blow-outs from the Arctic sea floor

 Blight or blessing? How the wolverine embodies Arctic diversity

 Geoscientific evidence for subglacial lakes
WATER WORLD
Scientists design laser to kill weeds

 Study predicts where global warming is likely to spark food violence

 Culls, poultry transport ban as S. Korea fights bird flu outbreak

 Scientists discover plant 'brain' controlling seed development
WATER WORLD
Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 Deep magma reservoirs are key to volcanic 'super-eruptions'

 New Geothermal Project Helps Create Clean Energy Future for Los Angeles

 2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes
WATER WORLD
EU to give 50 million euros for African force in Sahel

 African Union offers full support for UN climate deal

 China rejects Uganda ivory trafficking claims against diplomats

 One dead after Gambian protesters clash with W. African troops
WATER WORLD
Living long and living well: Is it possible to do both

 Ancient grains offer insights into the birth and growth of the world's oldest cities

 Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection

 Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement