DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Hopes dim in search for 93 missing in China landslide
 By Becky Davis
 Diexi, China (AFP) June 25, 2017


China landslide rescuers ordered to evacuate: state media
Beijing (AFP) June 26, 2017 - Rescuers searching for more than 90 people missing following a huge landslide in southwest China were ordered to evacuate Monday due to the risk of another collapse, state media reported.

Thousands of emergency workers have been digging through rocks and earth since Saturday when a landslide entombed 62 homes in Xinmo, a mountain village in Sichuan province.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and 93 are still missing after heavy rain brought down a side of the mountain.

Only three survivors -- a couple and their one-month-old baby -- have been found.

The onslaught of rocks struck the once-picturesque village in the early morning when most people would have been inside their homes.

Some 3,000 workers were taking part in the search, while excavators and bulldozers were being used to clear debris at the base of the slope.

The Sichuan provincial work safety bureau ordered rescue workers to be evacuated from the disaster zone on Monday morning after monitoring equipment picked up "moving and deformation of the hillside", the official Xinhua news agency said.

Xinhua said there were "risks of a secondary landslide".

Geological monitoring was continuing, the Maoxian county government said on its Weibo account.

Saturday's landslide blocked a two-kilometre (one-mile) stretch of river and 1.6 kilometres of road.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly at times of heavy rains.

At least 12 people were killed in January when a landslide crushed a hotel in the central province of Hubei.

More than 70 were killed in the southern commercial hub of Shenzhen in December 2015, by a landslide caused by the improper storage of waste.

Dog in forlorn search for owner after China landslide: state media
Beijing (AFP) June 25, 2017 - A droopy-eyed white dog apparently looking for its owner has been found in the rubble of a landslide that buried a village in southwest China, a state broadcaster said Sunday.

A rescuer was seen on English-language channel CGTN trying to coax the downcast canine away from the mound of rocks and earth that has left more than 100 people missing in Xinmo, Sichuan province, but the animal refused to leave.

"Anyone here? Little doggie, where is your owner?" a rescuer could be heard saying off camera as the dog sits with its ears dropped down.

"Dog waiting for its owner refuses to leave rubble, capturing the hearts of a nation after #Sichuan #landslide," CGTN said on its Twitter account.

Hundreds of people on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media website expressed concern for the dog, with at least one person offering to adopt it.

"So this shows dogs really do have love," one commenter said.

Others took the opportunity to criticise people who eat dog in the wake of a notorious Chinese dog meat festival held in the southern city Yulin this week.

"Refuse dog meat! This is so heartbreaking. He is staying at home guarding his owner!" another person wrote.

The dog's appearance was a bright spot in an increasingly bleak search for people who have been missing since heavy rain brought down the side of a mountain on Saturday, crushing more than 60 homes.

At least 15 bodies have been pulled from the rubble while only three survivors have been found.

Rescuers kept digging through rocks and earth for more than 90 people still missing Sunday after a huge landslide entombed a village in southwest China, but some relatives lost hope of finding them alive.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead, a day after the avalanche of rocks buried 62 homes in Xinmo, a once-picturesque mountain village nestled by a river in Sichuan province, the local government said.

Only three survivors -- a couple and their one-month-old baby -- have been found since heavy rain brought down a side of the mountain early Saturday.

The official Xinhua news agency cited geological experts at the site as saying the chance of finding any survivors "was really slim".

Huo Chunlai, wearing a lace-brimmed sunhat, returned from the affected site on foot. Her cousin and two aunts lived in Xinmo. She said locals asked rescuers to stop the search.

"There's no hope they're alive," Huo said.

"The house is in one place here but the people who were inside were dragged way out over there. They're not in the same place any more. The landslide washed away the people all over the place. You simply can't find them any more."

You Sunfang and her husband rode five hours on a motorbike from another village to get news about her uncle, but police would not let them into the site.

"If he had lived on the edges maybe there would have been hope. But he lived right in the middle of the slope where the landslide came down," she said, wiping away tears.

At least half a dozen red excavators removed debris at the base of the grim and grey slope on Sunday as rescuers in orange jumpsuits searched between rocks for a second day.

Some 3,000 workers with life-detection instruments and sniffer dogs were taking part in the search, state media said.

Yang Kaichun, a woman wearing a pink beaded veil over her hair who brought food to the rescuers, was pessimistic.

"The debris is so deep, everyone they dig out will be dead," she said.

The landslide blocked a two-kilometre (one-mile) stretch of river and 1.6 kilometres of road.

Rescuers found a droopy-eyed white dog on the rubble, apparently looking for its owner, according to state broadcaster CGTN.

Authorities reduced the number of people reported dead from 15 to 10 and the missing from 118 to 93, saying that some who had been unaccounted for earlier had been traced.

- 'Heartbroken' -

In the only story of survival, Qiao Dashi, whose wife and baby also escaped, said he had woken up after 5:00 am to change his crying son's diaper when the house shook.

"Rocks were in the living room. My wife and I climbed over, took the baby and got out," he told state broadcaster CCTV from his hospital bed.

But his parents and three-year-old daughter remain missing.

In Diexi, another hamlet overlooking Xinmo, corn farmer Yang Cangxin said she knew everyone in the neighbouring village.

"It's so hard to imagine something like that happening when you're sleeping quietly and peacefully in your own bed. It's just awful. They had no idea what was coming," Yang, a woman in her 40s, told AFP.

"We were all crying, heartbroken," she said.

Xinmo residents were farmers who grew corn, peppercorn and potatoes, she said, though some had opened guest houses for tourists.

Xu Zhiwen, the prefecture's deputy governor, said there had been 142 tourists visiting the village on Friday but none of them were buried.

AFP reporters were not allowed to enter the disaster area. A Maoxian county government official, Yang Baihui, said it was "because this is a Tibetan area, foreign media are not allowed to go in and interview people."

- Past disasters -

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly at times of heavy rains.

At least 12 people were killed in January when a landslide crushed a hotel in the central province of Hubei.

More than 70 were killed in the southern commercial hub of Shenzhen in December 2015, by a landslide caused by the improper storage of waste.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Hopes dim in search for 118 buried by China landslide
 Diexi, China (AFP) June 25, 2017
 Rescuers dug through earth and rocks for a second day on Sunday in an increasingly bleak search for some 118 people still missing after their village in southwest China vanished under a huge landslide. Officials have pulled 15 bodies from the avalanche of rocks that crashed into 62 homes in Xinmo, a once picturesque mountain village nestled by a river in Sichuan province. Only three surv ... read more
