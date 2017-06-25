Hopes dim in search for 93 missing in China landslide

Beijing (AFP) June 26, 2017 - Rescuers searching for more than 90 people missing following a huge landslide in southwest China were ordered to evacuate Monday due to the risk of another collapse, state media reported.

Thousands of emergency workers have been digging through rocks and earth since Saturday when a landslide entombed 62 homes in Xinmo, a mountain village in Sichuan province.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and 93 are still missing after heavy rain brought down a side of the mountain.

Only three survivors -- a couple and their one-month-old baby -- have been found.

The onslaught of rocks struck the once-picturesque village in the early morning when most people would have been inside their homes.

Some 3,000 workers were taking part in the search, while excavators and bulldozers were being used to clear debris at the base of the slope.

The Sichuan provincial work safety bureau ordered rescue workers to be evacuated from the disaster zone on Monday morning after monitoring equipment picked up "moving and deformation of the hillside", the official Xinhua news agency said.

Xinhua said there were "risks of a secondary landslide".

Geological monitoring was continuing, the Maoxian county government said on its Weibo account.

Saturday's landslide blocked a two-kilometre (one-mile) stretch of river and 1.6 kilometres of road.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly at times of heavy rains.

At least 12 people were killed in January when a landslide crushed a hotel in the central province of Hubei.

More than 70 were killed in the southern commercial hub of Shenzhen in December 2015, by a landslide caused by the improper storage of waste.

Dog in forlorn search for owner after China landslide: state media

Beijing (AFP) June 25, 2017 - A droopy-eyed white dog apparently looking for its owner has been found in the rubble of a landslide that buried a village in southwest China, a state broadcaster said Sunday.

A rescuer was seen on English-language channel CGTN trying to coax the downcast canine away from the mound of rocks and earth that has left more than 100 people missing in Xinmo, Sichuan province, but the animal refused to leave.

"Anyone here? Little doggie, where is your owner?" a rescuer could be heard saying off camera as the dog sits with its ears dropped down.

"Dog waiting for its owner refuses to leave rubble, capturing the hearts of a nation after #Sichuan #landslide," CGTN said on its Twitter account.

Hundreds of people on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media website expressed concern for the dog, with at least one person offering to adopt it.

"So this shows dogs really do have love," one commenter said.

Others took the opportunity to criticise people who eat dog in the wake of a notorious Chinese dog meat festival held in the southern city Yulin this week.

"Refuse dog meat! This is so heartbreaking. He is staying at home guarding his owner!" another person wrote.

The dog's appearance was a bright spot in an increasingly bleak search for people who have been missing since heavy rain brought down the side of a mountain on Saturday, crushing more than 60 homes.

At least 15 bodies have been pulled from the rubble while only three survivors have been found.