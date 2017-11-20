Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
How odd flies prized by Mark Twain dive and thrive in super-salty lake
 By Kerry SHERIDAN
 Miami (AFP) Nov 20, 2017


In California's super-salty Mono Lake, a strange kind of fly, once celebrated by novelist Mark Twain, has learned to thrive by building its own bubble and diving beneath the surface to eat and lay eggs.

After decades of study, researchers revealed Monday how the alkali fly -- a crucial part of the Mono Lake ecosystem -- has managed to make the most of nature's gifts and make an otherwise hostile habitat its home.

The diving flies (Ephydra hians) plunge without getting wet in a lake that is three times as salty as the ocean, containing water that feels almost oily because of its very high pH and levels of sodium carbonate and borax.

No fish or any other animals with backbones live in the waters of Mono Lake -- hence, no predators for the flies -- but there are plenty of bacteria upon which the flies can feast undisturbed.

Until, that is, these flies rise to surface and become a popular meal for birds and spiders.

Twain, the celebrated American writer and author of "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," is among those who have marveled at the peculiar insects.

"You can hold them under water as long as you please -- they do not mind it -- they are only proud of it," Twain wrote in his 1872 travel memoir, "Roughing It."

"When you let them go, they pop up to the surface as dry as a patent office report, and walk off as unconcernedly as if they had been educated especially with a view to affording instructive entertainment to man in that particular way."

- Scuba-like secrets -

The flies' diving trick is amplifying a skill most insects already have -- the ability to repel water with the help of a thick covering of wax-covered bristly hairs.

This quality is known as being hydrophobic. Bees, for example, can fly through a misty rain because they have hydrophobic wings.

Mono Lake's chemical composition would normally break this defense easily, but the alkali flies "are hairier than the average fly and coat their bodies and hairs with waxes that are particularly effective at repelling the carbonate-rich water," said the report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed US journal.

Rinsing Mono Lake flies with a solvent, hexane, dissolved their wax and erased their bubble-forming power, scientists found.

The flies also have large foot claws that help them crawl on underwater rocks without being transported away by their buoyant bubble.

Researchers used high-speed video to study the flies, and plunged them into different chemical solutions to see how they would react.

They also compared Mono Lake flies to other kinds of flies, none of which could shield themselves from the alkaline water in the same way.

"It's not that Mono Lake flies have evolved a new and unique way of remaining hydrophobic -- it's that they've amplified the normal tools that most insects use," said co-author Michael Dickinson, of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

"It's just a killer gig. There's nothing underwater to eat you and you have all the food you want. You've just got to dive in perhaps the most difficult water in which to stay dry on the planet," he added.

"They figured it out, and so get to enjoy an extremely unique life history."

Future research paths may include studying the chemical makeup of the fly's waxes to see if materials could be made to mimic them.

"But there's also some really interesting neurobiology -- it is such an incredibly weird thing for a fly to deliberately crawl underwater," Dickinson said.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Trump reverses elephant trophy decision, keeps ban
 Washington (AFP) Nov 20, 2017
 President Donald Trump said Friday he will uphold a ban on importing trophies of elephants hunted and killed in Zimbabwe, pending further review, reversing his own administration's decision from just a day earlier after a public outcry. "Put big game trophy decision on hold until such time as I review all conservation facts. Under study for years. Will update soon with Secretary Zinke. Thank ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Deadly Beijing fire prompts investigation and demolitions

 Large mammals do use road crossing structures

 China to help resolve Rohingya crisis: Bangladesh

 Protesters march in solidarity with hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
FLORA AND FAUNA
The environmental implications of 3-D printing

 Scientific advances can make it easier to recycle plastics

 Are multiple H-coils needed to accurately measure magnetic field strengths

 Kevlar-based artificial cartilage mimics the magic of the real thing
FLORA AND FAUNA
Why does hot water freeze faster than cold water

 Colorado River's connection with the ocean was a punctuated affair

 Neutrons probe oxygen-generating enzyme for a greener approach to clean water

 Nepal scraps mega hydropower deal with Chinese firm
FLORA AND FAUNA
A new timeline for glacial retreat in Western Canada

 Research shows ice sheets as large as Greenland's melted fast in a warming climate

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play
FLORA AND FAUNA
Alibaba takes $2.9 billion stake in food retailer

 Peruvian farmer scores small win in court over German energy giant

 Weed-killer prompts angry divide among US farmers

 Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps
FLORA AND FAUNA
7.0 quake off New Caledonia sparks tsunami alert but no damage

 Researchers run longest multiphysics earthquake simulation to date

 S. Korea quake leaves dozens injured, 1,500 seeking shelter

 Quake-stricken Iranians vent anger at former president
FLORA AND FAUNA
Soldiers held without trial threaten 'new Gambia' reputation

 Climate change and neglect threaten Senegal's Saint Louis

 UN peacekeeping missions under pressure to reform in Africa

 Virginia Tech explore causes of land cover change in African savannas
FLORA AND FAUNA
Chimp study reveals how brain's structure shaped our evolution

 Study shows video games could cut dementia risk in seniors

 Put your head inside a brain

 High cognitive ability not a safeguard from conspiracies, paranormal beliefs



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement