Human rights, environment activist killed in Mexico



by Staff Writers



Coatzacoalcos, Mexico (AFP) May 7, 2017



A human rights and environmental campaigner, apparently from the United States, was killed in Mexico in a state plagued by organized crime, the authorities said Saturday.

The body of the as-yet unnamed man was found in Veracruz state, in a home in the city of Teocelo, a state prosecutor's office statement said.

"On the man's body, injuries produced by gunfire can be seen on the right side of the cranium," the statement from the office released on Friday said in part.

The man's initials were given but his name not made public. His immigration status and national origin have also not yet been announced.

However, local residents told AFP that the man was Gordon Strom, a US national who had been living in Teocelo for years doing community work and teaching about environmental issues and human rights.

His body was found with signs that he had been tortured in his home, and his was stolen, the authorities said. One of his employees said three gunmen made off with his car.

The authorities are investigating the death.

Veracruz is plagued by violent crime, drug cartels and other organized criminal groups, and killings of activists. At least 10 have been killed in the state in unsolved crimes in less than a decade.

