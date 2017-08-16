Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Hunter Island penguin species never actually existed, study says
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017


Death of baby dolphin triggers outrage in Spain
Madrid (AFP) Aug 16, 2017 - Spanish animal lovers reacted with fury on Wednesday after a baby dolphin approached a holiday beach, where it died as bathers played with it and took pictures.

A whale and dolphin conservation group, Equinac, said the incident occurred Saturday on the tourist beach of Mojacar, in the southeast of the country.

Bathers played with the dolphin in the shallows, inadvertently blocking her breathing hole and pulling her from the water for pictures, probably causing stress that proved fatal, it said.

The baby may have turned up on the beach because it was separated from its mother -- in which case, it could not have survived -- or because it was sick, Equinac suggested.

Twitter users responded with outrage.

"If you go to the beach, leave your stupidity at home," said one.

"Did you take selfies after it died?" asked another.

A Facebook posting by an animal rights party, Pacma, which blamed "harassment by bathers" for the mammal's death, was "liked" more than 4,800 times.

Almost 35 years after the lost "Hunter Island" penguin was discovered, scientists have determined the species never actually existed.

New analysis suggests the specimen, unearthed on Tasmania's Hunter Island in 1983, is comprised of bones from three living penguin species.

The revelation was made possible by new techniques for extracting and analyzing ancient DNA samples. Scientists have previously questioned the scientific legitimacy of the Hunter Island penguin, but the latest DNA analysis confirmed the original mistake.

"In our study, we applied ancient DNA methods to genetically assess every bone that had ever been attributed to this mysterious penguin species -- a rare and remarkable opportunity," Tess Cole, a PhD candidate in the zoology department at the University of Otago in New Zealand, said in a news release. "Using a short DNA barcode region we showed that it was actually a jumbled mixture of three living penguin species, from two genera."

The misidentified bones belong to three penguin species: Fiordland crested penguin, Eudyptes pachyrhynchus; the Snares crested penguin, Eudyptes robustus; and the Australian little penguin or fairy penguin, Eudyptula novaehollandiae.

Both the Fiordland crested and Snares crested penguins are species endemic to New Zealand, which occasionally turn up on Tasmania. The Australian little penguin breeds on Tasmania.

"The presence of three species of penguins in Tasmania's archaeological record can be explained in light of what is now known about the distributions and movement patterns of these species within the Australasian region," Cole said. "This study shows how useful ancient DNA testing can be. Not only does it help us identify new but extinct species, but it can help us rule out previously postulated species which did not exist, as in this case."

Cole and her colleagues published their analysis of the Hunter Island penguin remains this week in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Bacteria passed from mom to offspring is most beneficial, study shows
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
 New research shows bacteria passed directly across generations, from mom to offspring, are more essential than bacteria acquired from the environment. The study, published this week in the journal Nature Communications, offers scientists a better understanding of bacterial symbiosis. Only a small percentage of bacteria is harmful. Most strains and species are harmless. Some bacte ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Libyan marine rescue zone aims to 'organise' NGOs: navy

 Urban flooding on the rise, as countryside dries up

 Hunter fells elephant that killed 15 in India

 Shoot-to-kill: India hunts serial killer elephant
FLORA AND FAUNA
Electricity and silver effective at keeping bacteria off plastics

 Researchers 3-D print first truly microfluidic 'lab on a chip' devices

 2-faced 2-D material is a first at Rice

 Fewer defects from a 2-D approach
FLORA AND FAUNA
New technique offers clues to measure the deoxygenation of the ocean

 Meadow of dancing brittle stars shows evolution at work

 Ancient ocean deoxygenation provides an urgent warning

 Japan launches study into suspected Chinese coral poaching
FLORA AND FAUNA
Melting of Greenland glacier to speed up: study

 Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change

 Extreme melt season leads to decade-long ecosystem changes in Antarctic polar desert

 Researchers crack the 'Karakoram anomaly'
FLORA AND FAUNA
Oceans possess vast, untapped potential for sustainable aquaculture

 Efforts to reduce pollution from agriculture paying off slowly

 'Inefficient' sailing fleet keeps oyster fishery alive

 Climate change will cut crop yields: study
FLORA AND FAUNA
Climate change shifts timing of European floods

 Hurricane Gert churns up dangerous swells on US east coast

 At least 221 dead in India, Bangladesh, Nepal floods

 Sierra Leone appeals for urgent help after deadly floods
FLORA AND FAUNA
Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'

 UN says Nigeria relations 'intact' after unauthorised raid

 Nigerian forces in 'unauthorised search' of UN camp

 Kenyan opposition demands Odinga be 'declared president'
FLORA AND FAUNA
New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 Arrival of modern humans in Southeast Asia questioned

 Ancient infant skull yields insights into human-ape lineage

 New look at archaic DNA rewrites human evolution story



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement