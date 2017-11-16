Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
In bee decline, fungicides emerge as improbable villain
 by Staff Writers
 Ithaca NY (SPX) Nov 16, 2017


Aerial spraying of fungicides over a banana plantation.

When a Cornell-led team of scientists analyzed two dozen environmental factors to understand bumblebee population declines and range contractions, they expected to find stressors like changes in land use, geography or insecticides.

Instead, they found a shocker: fungicides, commonly thought to have no impact.

"Insecticides work; they kill insects. Fungicides have been largely overlooked because they are not targeted for insects, but fungicides may not be quite as benign - toward bumblebees - as we once thought. This surprised us," said Scott McArt, assistant professor of entomology and the lead author on a new study published Nov. 15 in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

While science has studied insecticides, such as neonicotinoids, that attack bugs' central nervous systems, this new work shows how fungicides - particularly chlorothalonil, a general-use fungicide often found in bumblebee and honeybee hives - may negatively affect bee health, said McArt, a fellow at Cornell's Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future.

Building on a large data set collected by Sydney Cameron, professor of entomology at the University of Illinois, the scientists discovered what they call "landscape-scale" connections between fungicide usage, pathogen prevalence and declines of endangered United States bumblebees. (Landscape scale refers to the area in which foraging bumblebees live, about 2 kilometers in diameter.)

While fungicides control plant pathogens in crops, the bees pick up their residue when foraging for pollen and nectar. As farms use both insecticides and fungicides, the scientists worry about synergy. "While most fungicides are relatively nontoxic to bees, many are known to interact synergistically with insecticides, greatly increasing their toxicity to the bees," McArt said.

Chlorothalonil has been linked to stunted colony growth in bumblebees and an increased vulnerability to Nosema, a fatal gut infection in bumblebees and honeybees.

"Nosema can be devastating to bumblebees and honeybees," said McArt. "Since fungicide exposure can increase susceptibility of bees to Nosema, this may be the reason we're seeing links between fungicide exposure, Nosema prevalence and bumblebee declines across the United States in this data set."

For domestic and global agriculture, bumblebees are a key component due to their ability to use "buzz pollination" that vibrates and shakes pollen loose from flowers. In the United States, bees contribute more than $15 billion to the economy and $170 billion to global agribusiness, according to global economic research and a 2012 Cornell study.

While half of crop pollination work is done by commercially managed honeybees in the U.S., the other half is done by bumblebees and wild bees. In New York, pollination services contribute $500 million to the state's agricultural economy.

FLORA AND FAUNA
New type of cell has been found in the eye of a deep-sea fish
 Brisbane, Australia (SPX) Nov 14, 2017
 A new type of cell has been found in the eye of a deep-sea fish, and scientists say the discovery opens a new world of understanding about vision in a variety of light conditions. University of Queensland scientists found the new cell type in the deep-sea pearlside fish (Maurolicus spp.), which have an unusual visual system adapted for twilight conditions. Dr Fanny de Busserolles at ... read more
Related Links
 Cornell University
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
15,000 scientists say threats to planet now 'far worse'

 Iran scrambles to aid victims of killer quake

 Sandy Hook families renew legal push against gun maker

 Nuclear tax refund keeps RWE on track for 2017
FLORA AND FAUNA
A new way to mix oil and water

 Building better silk

 Plasma from lasers can shed light on cosmic rays, solar eruptions

 Measuring atoms for better navigation and mineral detection
FLORA AND FAUNA
Nepal scraps mega hydropower deal with Chinese firm

 New islands could solve Bangladesh land crisis: experts

 How a 'shadow zone' traps the world's oldest ocean water

 Researchers use forensic science to track turtles
FLORA AND FAUNA
A new timeline for glacial retreat in Western Canada

 Research shows ice sheets as large as Greenland's melted fast in a warming climate

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play
FLORA AND FAUNA
Peruvian farmer scores small win in court over German energy giant

 Weed-killer prompts angry divide among US farmers

 Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps

 Sensors applied to plant leaves warn of water shortage
FLORA AND FAUNA
Quake-stricken Iranians vent anger at former president

 Iran hunts for survivors as quake kills 400 near Iraq border

 Central pressure deficit, not wind speed, best to predict hurricane damage

 Strong quake rocks Costa Rica
FLORA AND FAUNA
UN peacekeeping missions under pressure to reform in Africa

 US investigators return to scene of Niger ambush

 Dozens of new wildlife corridors identified for African mammals

 Judges finish investigation into Guinea stadium massacre
FLORA AND FAUNA
Finger and toe fossils belonged to tiny primates 45 million years ago

 Japanese scientists estimate the mutation rate from chimpanzee parents to their offspring

 Bonobos help strangers without being asked

 Faith not linked to intuition or rational thinking, study shows



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement