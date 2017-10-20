Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Insured losses from hurricanes, Mexico quakes $95 bln: Swiss Re estimate
 by Staff Writers
 Zurich (AFP) Oct 20, 2017


Total insured market losses from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and two earthquakes in Mexico this year came to around $95 billion, reinsurance group Swiss Re announced Friday.

The Zurich-based company estimated its own pre-tax claims burdens from three hurricanes and two quakes at some $3.6 billion (3.05 billion euros) in the third quarter.

The world's second largest reinsurer behind Munich Re based on assumed premiums cautioned that the estimates "are subject to a higher than usual degree of uncertainty and may need to be subsequently adjusted as the claims assessment process continues."

"The most recent natural catastrophes have been extremely powerful," CEO Christian Mumenthaler said in a statement.

Hurricane Harvey battered Texas and parts of Louisiana in late August, causing severe damage to property and paralyzing the country's fourth-largest city, Houston, with major flooding.

In September, Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys archipelago and Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico.

Two powerful earthquakes hit Mexico in September, leaving hundreds dead.

"Swiss Re estimates the total insured market losses of the industry caused by these events to be approximately $95 billion," it said.

The group said that approximately $175 million of its own claims burden, which is net of retrocession and before tax, was related to the quakes.

Chief financial officer David Cole, said: "Swiss Re maintains a very strong capital position and high financial flexibility to support our clients' needs, respond to market developments and execute on our capital management priorities" despite the challenges posed by recent events.

Another Swiss group, Zurich Insurance, said Thursday it expects to receive around $700 million in insurance claims net of tax related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in the third quarter.

Sector number three Hannover Re said Thursday it expected premiums to rise in the wake of the recent spate of natural disasters as reinsurers underwrite large-scale liability risks, purchasing policies from multiple insurers to spread risk, share premiums and limit total potential losses.

noo/ggy/wdb/cw

SWISS RE AG

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Thousands still without power in Ireland after freak storm
 Dublin (AFP) Oct 17, 2017
 Some 216,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity and 20,000 without running water in Ireland on Tuesday, the day after Storm Ophelia hit the country, claiming three lives. The outages mainly affected the south and west of Ireland. Irish Water warned that services to an additional 360,000 customers could be cut if power is not restored in areas where pumps and water treatment ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Zurich Insurance sees $700 mln in hurricane claims in Q3

 Mexicans pick up the pieces one month after quake

 Puerto Rico mostly in the dark one month after hurricane

 Mexico quake hit rich and poor alike, but tragedies differ
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Understanding rare earth emulsions

 Dutch open 'world's first 3D-printed bridge'

 Chemical treatment improves quantum dot lasers

 Missing link between new topological phases of matter discovered
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Wither heavy storms

 Toward efficient high-pressure desalination

 Active sieving could improve dialysis and water purification filters

 Clear lakes disguise impaired water quality
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Drive for giant new marine sanctuary in Antarctica

 As ice sheet melts, Greenland's fjords become less salty

 Thousands of penguin chicks starve in Antarctica

 The melting ice makes the sea around Greenland less saline
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Little growth observed in India's methane emissions

 India to close colonial-era military farms

 Smallscale farmers try to solve Amazon's big problems

 Genetically boosting the nutritional value of corn could benefit millions
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
WSU researchers document one of planet's largest volcanic eruptions

 Lake waves penetrate, disturb the surrounding earth

 Is it gonna blow? Measuring volcanic emissions from space

 Climate-disrupting volcanoes helped topple ancient Egypt: study
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Pentagon opens Niger ambush probe as new details emerge

 Chad extends key conservation area in national park

 Rwanda military uses torture to force confessions: HRW

 New witness emerges over Rwandan genocide: French legal source
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Primate study offers insights into relationship between of jealousy and monogamy

 Genome of a 40,000-year-old man in China reveals region's complex human history

 New study suggests that last common ancestor of humans and apes was smaller than thought

 Duplications of noncoding DNA could help explain human-primate split



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement