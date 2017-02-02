Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Invasive wild pig populations continue to grow, spread through US
 by Brooks Hays
 Fort Collins, Colo. (UPI) Feb 2, 2017


Wild invasive pigs are wreaking havoc on North American ecosystems, a new report warns.

"Feral swine cause major damage to property, agriculture (crops and livestock), native species and ecosystems, and cultural and historic resources," Gail Keirn, a public affairs specialist with the National Wildlife Research Center, told PLOS ONE.

The National Wildlife Research Center, NWRC, is the research arm of the Wildlife Services program, part of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a USDA agency.

"This invasive species also threatens the health of people, wildlife, pets, and other domestic animals," Keirn said. "As feral swine populations continue to expand across the country, these damages, costs, and risks will only keep rising."

According to the new report, $1.5 billion is spent in the United States each year to repair and prevent damage done by wild pigs.

Researchers say that number is likely to rise as wild pig populations continue to grow and spread through the United States. It is estimated that roughly 6 million invasive wild pigs currently inhabit the U.S. They're found in 35 states.

Researchers at NWRC used wild pig data collected between 1982 and 2012 to plot the widening ranges of wild pigs and to predict their territorial expansion moving forward.

The largest wild pig populations are found in the south, but a team of scientists led by Nathan Snow found the pigs have been moving northward at a clip of 4 to 8 miles per year. In 30 to 50 years, Snow and his colleagues predict, wild pigs could be found living in all 50 states and every county in the country. Their conquest could happen even quicker if population introduced into Canada continue to move southward.

Wild pigs reproduce quickly and often, eat nearly anything and can survive in a variety of habitats. They also have no natural predators.

Feral pigs, or razorbacks, were first established in the 1500s, when colonists brought over wild and domesticated pigs for food. Some escaped, founding small feral populations. The Eurasian wild boar, or Russian wild boar, Sus scrofa, was introduced to the United States in the 19th century for hunting purposes. Today, wild invasive pigs consist of a combination of feral pigs, pure wild boars and hybrids of the two.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLORA AND FAUNA
Boxer crabs acquire anemones by stealing from each other, and splitting them into clones
 Washington DC (SPX) Feb 01, 2017
 Researchers have described a little known yet fascinating aspect of the behavior of Lybia crabs, a species which holds sea anemones in each of its claws (behavior which has earnt it the nickname 'boxer' or 'pom-pom' crab). In a series of experiments, they showed that when these crabs need an anemone, they will fight to steal one from another crab and then both crabs will split their anemone into ... read more

FLORA AND FAUNA
Leidos receives CBRNE simulation task order

 Hollande urges Trump to 'respect' principle of accepting refugees

 Climate change drove population decline in New World before Europeans arrived

 Rich? Scared about the Trumpocalypse? Try New Zealand
FLORA AND FAUNA
New white paper reviews latest support for Redefinition of the Kilogram by 2018

 A new approach to 3-D holographic displays greatly improves the image quality

 UCLA physicists map the atomic structure of an alloy

 Facebook's Oculus ordered pay $500 mn in suit on stolen tech
FLORA AND FAUNA
A closer look at what caused the Flint water crisis

 Controlling electron spin makes water splitting more efficient

 Marine ecosystems show resilience to climate disturbance

 High price of shrimp linked to water pollution: study
FLORA AND FAUNA
Coal mine dust lowers spectral reflectance of Arctic snow by up to 84 percent

 Coal mine dust accelerates snow melt in the Arctic

 Scientists unravel the process of meltwater in ocean depths

 The making of Antarctica
FLORA AND FAUNA
Italy's military 'narcos' cook up cannabis cures

 Corn turning French hamsters into deranged cannibals: research

 Crop achilles' heel costs farmers 10 percent of potential yield

 Pigs and chocolate: Using math to solve problems in farming
FLORA AND FAUNA
Prediction of large earthquakes probability improved

 Can underwater sonar canons stop a tsunami in its tracks?

 Researcher proposes novel mechanism to stop tsunamis in their tracks

 The secret of the supervolcano
FLORA AND FAUNA
Weapons seized from Gambia ex-leader's home: general

 Shabaab attacks Kenya army base in Somalia

 14 members of pro-govt militia killed in Mali attack

 The 5 previous West African military interventions
FLORA AND FAUNA
Brain-computer interface allows completely locked-in people to communicate

 Study finds genetic continuity between modern East Asia people and their Stone Age relatives

 Girls less likely to associate 'brilliance' with their own gender

 Scientists find link between brain shape and personality



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement