Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Investors turn back on fossil fuels at Paris climate summit
 By Mariëtte Le Roux, Adam PLOWRIGHT
 Paris (AFP) Dec 12, 2017


Climate commitments at the 'One Planet Summit' in Paris
Paris (AFP) Dec 12, 2017 - Moving away from using fossil fuels and leaning heavily on businesses to green up their act, the "One Planet Summit" in Paris on Tuesday set out a raft of wide-ranging commitments to turn the tables on climate change.

Here are five of the major areas covered during the summit:

- Oil and gas -

The World Bank said it would stop financing oil and gas exploration and extraction -- representing about two percent of its current portfolio -- from 2019, becoming the first multilateral bank to take such a step.

From next year the bank will publish a yearly index of greenhouse gas-related projects it provides funding for and will price in carbon costs when it comes to assessing future investments.

- Coal -

Insurance giant Axa announced it will cease investing in any company involved in the construction of coal plants and will withdraw about 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) from the sector.

The French firm also said it will pull 700 million euros from projects linked to tar sands pipeline projects, and put nine billion euros into "green" infrastructural investment through 2020.

- Investors -

More than 200 large-scale investors, including HSBC and the major US pension fund CalPERS, have agreed to put pressure on the world's 100 most polluting companies to persuade them to reduce emissions.

The "Climate Action 100+" initiative will target oil giants such as BP and Chevron as well as transport behemoths Airbus and Ford and mining groups ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton and Glencore.

- Aid -

The French Development Agency (AFD) signed agreements with a clutch of African states including Niger and Tunisia to help them in their fight against climate change, including countering the effects of erosion.

Under the agreements, 30 million euros will be set aside for 15 developing counties over four years.

- Farming -

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the European Commission promised to earmark more than $600 million for agricultural research to combat the effects of climate change.

The Gates Foundation itself pledged $315 million to help the poorest players in the sector, notably in Africa, adapt to global warming, while the European Commission pledged $318 million.

Major investors vowed Tuesday to move away from Earth-warming fossil fuels as world leaders met in Paris seeking to unlock new cash to save humanity from climate "doom".

Two years to the day since 195 nations sealed the Paris Agreement to avert worst-case-scenario climate change, banks and companies announced billions of dollars of intended divestment from coal, oil, and gas at a finance-themed climate summit.

But conference host France, as well as the UN and World Bank, said efforts to shift the global economy into a green energy future were too little, too slow, as a report warned that melting Arctic ice will trigger extreme weather worldwide.

"We are losing the battle," against climate change, French President Emmanuel Macron told delegates. "We are not moving fast enough."

For his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said continued subsidies of fossil fuel amounted too humanity "investing in its own doom".

"We are in a war for the very existence of life on our planet as we know it," Guterres told more than 50 heads of state including Mexico's Enrique Pena Nieto, Britain's Theresa May and Spain's Mariano Rajoy, at the summit called by Macron.

- 'Damning vote of no confidence' -

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said unprecedented Arctic warming -- twice the planetary rate -- was the "new normal", and will have global consequences.

"The Arctic has traditionally been the refrigerator of the planet," said Jeremy Mathis, director of NOAA's Arctic Research Program.

"But the door to that refrigerator has been left open."

The Paris Agreement, which took more than two decades to negotiate, seeks to limit average global warming to under two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit over pre-Industrial Revolution levels.

Under it, countries have pledged non-binding cuts in greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of oil, coal, and natural gas.

US President Donald Trump has rejected the deal, calling climate change a "hoax", and vowing to restore jobs in the fossil fuel industry.

World Bank president Jim Yong Kim announced to loud applause Tuesday that the lender would "no longer finance upstream oil and gas after 2019".

Greenpeace hailed the move. "The World Bank -- as one of the world's most powerful financial institutions -- has sent a damning vote of no confidence to the future of the fossil fuel industry," said campaigner Gyorgy Dallos.

French insurer Axa said it would speed up carbon sector divestment, pulling 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) from companies which derive more than 30 percent of their revenues from coal.

- Trump rejection 'misguided' -

Dutch bank ING said it would have "close to zero exposure" to coal power generation by 2025, and a group of more than 200 global investors launched a campaign to pressure the world's largest corporate carbon emitters -- including BP, Airbus, Volkswagen and Glencore -- to go greener.

According to the International Energy Agency, green energy investments of about $3.5 trillion per year will be needed for the world to stay under the 2 C limit -- double current spending.

"While the challenge is great, we must do everything in our power to meet it. We know it is the difference between life and death for millions of vulnerable people around the world," said Frank Bainimarama, the prime minister of Fiji who presided over UN climate talks in Bonn last month.

On current emissions trends, the world is on course for warming of 3 C, experts warn, with life- and asset-threatening superstorms, sea-level rise, floods and droughts the result.

Trump came under fire from all quarters on Tuesday.

His rejection of the Paris pact was "politically short-sighted and misguided, economically irresponsible, and scientifically wrong," said former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

But American businesses, regions and local government leaders have pushed on, regardless of the federal government.

- 'Picking up the slack ' -

"It doesn't matter that Donald Trump backed out of the Paris Agreement," said former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the face of the R20 network of regional climate actors.

"We at the subnational level, we're going to pick up the slack."

Still, many remain concerned about climate finance for developing countries, of which the US -- the world's biggest historical greenhouse gas polluter -- has traditionally been a major contributor. Trump has vowed to slash climate finance and withhold $2 billion pledged to the Green Climate Fund.

Developing nations need the money to ease the costly shift away from fossil fuels, and to shore up defences against climate change-induced weather disasters.

Rich nations, who have polluted more for longer, pledged in 2009 to muster $100 billion per year in climate finance from 2020.

On 2015 trends, total public financing would reach about $67 billion by that date, according to a report of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

burs-mlr/adm

Glencore

AIRBUS GROUP

BP

MICROSOFT

HSBC

AXA

ING GROEP

VOLKSWAGEN

CLIMATE SCIENCE
World's space agencies propose setting up climate observatory
 Paris (AFP) Dec 11, 2017
 The heads of several of the world's space agencies have proposed the creation of a climate observatory to pool acquired data and share it with scientists around the globe, according to a declaration adopted Monday in Paris. On the eve of the One Planet Summit organised in the French capital, the space agencies' chiefs met to discuss climate monitoring from space, including such areas as gree ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Unearthing the underground effects of earthquakes and volcanoes

 New mapping technique can help fight extreme poverty

 World leaders in Paris seek cash for climate crunc

 Leaders needed to fix global 'mess', says Kofi Annan
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Penn researchers establish universal signature fundamental to how glassy materials fail

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics

 Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 3-D-printed minifactories
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Researchers establish long-sought source of ocean methane

 US transportation and water infrastructure not broken

 Hydropower dams can be managed without an all-or-nothing choice between energy and food

 Fear of sharks influences seaweed growth on Fijian coral reefs
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Warming Arctic is 'new normal,' will affect us all: report

 Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now

 Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Shining a light on plant growth and development

 Archaeologist says fire, not corn, key to prehistoric survival in arid Southwest

 Soil researchers quantify an underappreciated factor in carbon release to the atmosphere

 Meadows beat out shrubs when it comes to storing carbon
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeastern Iran: seismological centre

 West coast earthquake early warning system continues progress toward public use

 Quake hits Iran-Iraq border region

 Beyond wind speed: A new measure for predicting hurricane impacts
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Russia asks UN for green light to send arms to C. Africa

 Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018

 Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

 Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Scientists show how Himalayan rivers influenced ancient Indus civilization settlements

 Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East

 Research suggests gorillas can develop food cleaning behavior spontaneously



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement