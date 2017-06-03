Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Isolated US lashes out at climate critics
 By Andrew BEATTY
 Washington (AFP) June 3, 2017


California plots to fight 'AWOL' Trump on climate
Los Angeles (AFP) June 3, 2017 - California stands poised to fill the US leadership vacuum in the battle against climate change, analysts say, as the state's governor Jerry Brown headed to China on Friday for a high-profile visit largely centered on environmental issues.

No sooner had President Donald Trump made his announcement on Thursday to pull out of the landmark Paris climate deal, that Brown fired off a statement decrying the decision and vowing to push ahead with ambitious climate policies.

"Donald Trump has absolutely chosen the wrong course. He's wrong on the facts... he's wrong on the science," said Brown before embarking on his weeklong China trip.

"California will resist this misguided and insane course of action," added the 79-year-old politician who has long championed environmental causes. "Trump is AWOL but California is on the field, ready for battle."

Experts said the Golden State, which has the sixth largest economy in the world, was well placed to pick up the mantle of leadership on the international stage given its aggressive policies on climate issues.

- 'Beacon of sanity' -

"California has had a remarkable history already of leading the way on climate change, especially on climate change regulation, and it has the most ambitious economy-wide climate target in the United States," said Cara Horowitz, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA.

"So it has served as a beacon of sanity in some way for the United States and through the world on climate policy," she added.

The state -- which has some of the worst air pollution in the country -- in the last decade has dramatically slashed its climate-warming emissions.

It has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020 and to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

California also has its own vehicle-emissions standards -- exceeding federal standards -- which have been adopted by more than a dozen other states.

In addition, it has led the way in promoting solar energy and electric cars and has the largest fleet of zero-emissions vehicles in the country.

Experts say such aggressive action, which has served as a blueprint for the rest of the country as well as other nations, including China, puts the western state in a prime position to continue leading the charge against climate change.

"In some ways, California has been leading all along... and the governor, by sheer force of will and passion, will continue to accelerate that work," said Evan Gillespie, deputy director at the Sierra Club, where he oversees California's clean energy program.

"I think the administration in (Washington) DC has only emboldened both the public and elected officials in the state to step up and go bigger."

He added that California's long struggle with air quality and its reputation as the nation's green trailblazer meant there was no turning back for the state.

"There's a lot of momentum that is already built into our economy that is propelling us toward a cleaner future," he said. "I think the cost (of turning back) is too high not only from a climate perspective but from an economic perspective."

Experts also noted that despite all the theatrics surrounding Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and efforts by his administration to undermine clean energy policies, individual states and cities still make their own decisions on a host of issues, including climate, and California is a prime example.

"The world will now be looking at California, China, the European Union and others who are willing to take up the mantle of leadership," Horowitz noted.

The White House hit back Friday at criticism of Donald Trump's decision to scrap a major global climate deal, accusing Europe of trying to "shackle" the US economy and refusing to acknowledge climate change is real.

With the United States virtually isolated on the world stage, a string of administration officials went on the offensive Friday to justify the Republican president's decision to abandon the 195-nation Paris deal curbing global emissions.

Trump's top climate advisor Scott Pruitt was indignant: "The world applauded when we joined Paris. And you know why? I think they applauded because they knew it would put this country at a disadvantage."

"The European leaders, why do they want us to stay in? They know it will continue to shackle our economy," said Pruitt, who serves as Trump's Environment Protection Agency administrator.

That combative tone came amid a wave of bitter condemnation from around the world and as Trump and his aides refused to say whether he believes climate change is real, in line with the global scientific consensus.

Trump ignored the question when asked by journalists during an unrelated event with law enforcement officers, although he did joke that Thursday's decision had proven "controversial."

Along with Trump, Pruitt and White House press secretary Sean Spicer were among those who refused to answer repeated questions on the subject.

Instead, Pruitt lashed out, saying "we have nothing to be apologetic about as a country," despite the United States being the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China.

"We have taken significant steps to reduce our CO2 footprint," he said.

That message is likely to play well with Trump's Republican base, which reveled in defeating what Pruitt called the "environmental left" and "climate exaggerators."

- Backlash at home -

Expressions of shock and regret poured in from around the world, including from Pacific islands at risk of being swallowed by rising seas, who accused Washington of "abandoning" them.

As well as world outcry, Trump's decision prompted a domestic backlash, with state governors, city mayors and powerful companies already drawing up plans to meet the Paris pact's greenhouse gas emission targets.

At least two Republican governors announced Friday they were partnering with Democratic-run states to combat climate change.

US billionaire, philanthropist and UN envoy for climate change Michael Bloomberg pledged $15 million to support the Paris agreement's coordinating agency if necessary -- the sum it stands to lose should the United States refuse to pay its share.

"Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris agreement by leading from the bottom up," he said, flying to the French capital to meet President Emmanuel Macron in an expression of solidarity.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU's most powerful leader, pledged "more decisive action than ever" to protect the climate after Trump's "highly regrettable" decision.

In Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk said the EU was "stepping up" cooperation on climate change with Beijing following a summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, while India said it was committed to the Paris accord "irrespective" of the position of other nations.

- 'Nothing to renegotiate' -

In a nationalistic "America First" announcement from the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, Trump said he was withdrawing from a UN-backed deal that imposes "draconian financial and economic burdens" on the United States while going too easy on economic rivals China, India and Europe.

"We don't want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore. And they won't be."

Trump offered no details about how, or when, a formal withdrawal would happen. At one point he suggested a renegotiation could take place, an idea that was unceremoniously slapped down by partners.

"There is nothing to renegotiate here," EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told reporters in Brussels.

Nicaragua and war-torn Syria are the only countries not party to the Paris accord, the former seeing it as not ambitious enough.

White House officials acknowledged that under the deal, a formal withdrawal might not take place until after the 2020 election, and leaders will certainly push Trump to reconsider his decision in the meantime.

- 'Leaders don't leave' -

Trump's announcement comes less than 18 months after the climate pact was adopted, the fruit of a hard-fought agreement between Beijing and Washington under Barack Obama's leadership.

The Paris Agreement commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and an increase in extreme weather events.

They vowed to take steps to keep the worldwide rise in temperatures "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial times and to "pursue efforts" to hold the increase under 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Opponents of Trump's withdrawal -- said to include his daughter Ivanka -- had warned Washington's global leadership role was at stake, along with the environment.

Many American business leaders have voiced disappointment at Trump's decision to leave, latest among them Dow Chemical chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris, who heads the president's manufacturing council.

"Leaders don't leave tables, leaders stay," he told CNBC.

arb-ec/acb

