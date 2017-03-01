Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Israel court orders toxic chemical tank emptied
 by Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) March 1, 2017


An Israeli court ruled Wednesday that a tanker of liquefied ammonia in the port city of Haifa must be emptied of its toxic content within 30 days.

The container, which can hold 12,000 tonnes of the corrosive liquid, made headlines last year when Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon's Shiite militia Hezbollah, said it would go off like "a nuclear bomb" if hit by his group's missiles.

Nasrallah, whose rockets pounded the northern city in a 2006 war with Israel, echoed warnings from experts and activists in the Israeli media that "tens of thousands of people" would be killed if the container was struck.

Haifa Chemicals, which uses ammonia to produce fertilisers and industrial chemicals, had appealed against a lower court's ruling that it must empty the tank.

But the Haifa district court threw out the appeal, saying the tank could cause "a disaster of national scope" affecting thousands of people.

The Wednesday ruling comes after a decades-long struggle by environmental groups opposed to the tank in Haifa's densely-populated bayside area.

Study finds high levels of toxic chemicals in house cats
 Stockholm (UPI) Feb 24, 2017
 Your cat is a repository for chemicals in your home. As scientists suspected, tests show harmful chemicals can accumulate in the blood of healthy cats. Researchers measured significantly elevated levels of brominated flame retardants, BFRs, in feline blood samples. BFRs are a class of chemical compounds used to make electronics, clothes and furniture less combustible. Studies have shown
