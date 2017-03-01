Israel court orders toxic chemical tank emptied

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Jerusalem (AFP) March 1, 2017
An Israeli court ruled Wednesday that a tanker of liquefied ammonia in the port city of Haifa must be emptied of its toxic content within 30 days.
The container, which can hold 12,000 tonnes of the corrosive liquid, made headlines last year when Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon's Shiite militia Hezbollah, said it would go off like "a nuclear bomb" if hit by his group's missiles.
Nasrallah, whose rockets pounded the northern city in a 2006 war with Israel, echoed warnings from experts and activists in the Israeli media that "tens of thousands of people" would be killed if the container was struck.
Haifa Chemicals, which uses ammonia to produce fertilisers and industrial chemicals, had appealed against a lower court's ruling that it must empty the tank.
But the Haifa district court threw out the appeal, saying the tank could cause "a disaster of national scope" affecting thousands of people.
The Wednesday ruling comes after a decades-long struggle by environmental groups opposed to the tank in Haifa's densely-populated bayside area.
Stockholm (UPI) Feb 24, 2017
Your cat is a repository for chemicals in your home. As scientists suspected, tests show harmful chemicals can accumulate in the blood of healthy cats. Researchers measured significantly elevated levels of brominated flame retardants, BFRs, in feline blood samples. BFRs are a class of chemical compounds used to make electronics, clothes and furniture less combustible. Studies have shown ... read more
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement