Italy to send troops to Niger to stem migrant flow: PM
 by Staff Writers
 Rome (AFP) Dec 28, 2017


Italy will be sending 470 soldiers to Niger to help the west African nation stem the flow of Europe-bound migrants, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday.

Agadez, the main city in central Niger, has become a revolving door for economic migrants seeking to reach Europe via Libya, winning notoriety as Africa's people-smuggling capital.

"We are going to Niger following a request by the government at the start of December to... reinforce the security measures in the territory and at the borders and to support the police force," he said.

He said Niger was "the main transit country" in Africa for Europe-bound migrants, adding that it was also "perhaps the most willing to cooperate in this matter as it is a transit country," and does not receive remittances from migrants settled abroad.

The soldiers being sent to Niger have mainly served in Iraq and Kuwait.

A first contingent of less than 200 is expected to leave early next year.

The troops will have two planes and 130 vehicles at their disposal, according to Italian media.

Displaced Syrians survive war but face battle against cold
 Ain Issa, Syria (AFP) Dec 26, 2017
 Khadija Alloush made it out alive from Syria's battle-ravaged Raqa with her five children, but she lost her seven-year-old son to the biting cold of life in a displacement camp. As temperatures drop, tens of thousands of civilians forced out of their homes by Syria's war are spending yet another winter in flimsy plastic tents or abandoned half-finished buildings. And without heating, bl
