Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WHALES AHOY
Japanese whalers head to Antarctic
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Nov 9, 2017


Japanese whaling vessels left port Thursday for an annual hunting voyage in the Antarctic, this time to kill 333 minke whales, despite international calls to stop the practice.

The fisheries agency said a group of five ships, headed by the 8,145-tonne mother ship Nisshin Maru, will conduct the hunt until March to study whale behaviour and biology.

The voyage has been carried out since 2015 "to devise more precise calculation methods for a sustainable catch limit for Antarctic minke whales as well as to study the ecosystem of the Antarctic waters", the ministry said in a statement.

Japan is a signatory to the International Whaling Commission's (IWC) moratorium on hunting, but exploits a loophole that allows whales to be killed in the name of scientific research.

In 2014, the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Tokyo to end its regular hunt in the Antarctic waters, saying the project did not meet conventional scientific standards.

Japan cancelled its 2014-15 hunt, only to resume it the following year under a new programme -- saying the fresh plan had genuine scientific value.

Tokyo says it is trying to prove the whale population is large enough to sustain a return to commercial hunting for a traditional source of food.

Japanese whalers have in the past clashed on the high seas with animal rights campaigners, particularly Sea Shepherd.

The fisheries agency said it was taking measures to ensure the safety of its whalers and urged countries that provide ports to Sea Shepherd ships to cooperate.

WHALES AHOY
For these baleen whales, hunting requires little more than treading water
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 09, 2017
 Rorqual whales are known for their impressive lunge-feeding behavior. As the name suggests, this method involves lunging forward with mouth opened wide to engulf large quantities of water, which is then strained through a series of baleen plates to leave many individually tiny prey behind. But researchers reporting in Current Biology on November 6 have made the surprising discovery that Bryde's ... read more
Related Links
 Follow the Whaling Debate

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WHALES AHOY
Mexico earthquake reconstruction will cost $2.5bn: Pena Nieto

 Lifeline trails restored to Nepal's quake-hit villages

 Air force error allowed Texas shooter to buy guns despite conviction

 UN council weakens response to Myanmar after China objects
WHALES AHOY
Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold

 One-step 3-D printing of catalysts developed at Ames Laboratory

 How to store information in your clothes invisibly, without electronics

 Synthetic material acts like an insect cloaking device
WHALES AHOY
Researchers use forensic science to track turtles

 A well changes lives in ravaged Mali city

 50 years of data from oxygen minimum lab helps predict the oceans' future

 Penn engineers develop filters that use nanoparticles to prevent slime build-up
WHALES AHOY
Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Russian military to boost Arctic presence: commander

 Intensifying winds could increase east Antarctica's contribution to sea level rise
WHALES AHOY
France to oppose EU's 5-year renewal for weedkiller glyphosate

 Together for more food safety in Europe and its neighboring countries

 Extreme dining in Shanghai: French chef's twist on haute cuisine

 Black leaders who urged farmers to dump coca on run from Colombia gangs
WHALES AHOY
6.5-magnitude quake hits PNG

 Puerto Rico population to drop 14% after hurricane

 Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 69; 17th Atlantic storm takes shape

 Magma held in 'cold storage' before giant volcano eruption
WHALES AHOY
Niger ambush probe to last until at least January: Pentagon

 Sahel anti-terror force sees teething problems in first mission

 Deadly heat from climate change may hit slums hardest

 Tense standoff in Juba as troops encircle ex-army chief's home
WHALES AHOY
Japanese scientists estimate the mutation rate from chimpanzee parents to their offspring

 Faith not linked to intuition or rational thinking, study shows

 Tracking collars reveal raiding strategies used by hungry baboons

 Newly discovered orangutan species is most endangered great ape



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement