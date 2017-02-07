Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Killing off rivals makes for happy families, bacteria study finds
 by Staff Writers
 Edinburgh, UK (SPX) Feb 07, 2017


Two strains of warring cholera bacteria.

A grisly method by which bacteria dispatch their distant relatives also creates conditions in which the attackers can thrive, research has found. Families of bacteria cells are known to kill adjacent, unrelated cells by injecting them with toxins - now researchers have found that cells which compete in this way are able to flourish.

Their approach creates surviving pockets of closely related bacteria with a common interest in ensuring their collective genes are passed on to future generations.

The bugs live alongside one another, cooperating to share tasks and resources such as nutrients.

Unrelated microbes, which might cheat by taking resources without contributing, are excluded from the group.

Scientists carried out experiments and created mathematical models of cholera bacteria to better understand how microbes organise themselves in their typically packed populations.

They found that the stabbing tactic - which has no effect on genetically similar relatives - helps create clusters of bacteria that cooperate with each other.

Researchers say the mathematical patterns that form as populations of bacteria cells undergo change are also seen in inanimate objects in nature, such as in magnetic particles. The science of these patterns is well known, and so gives valuable information on how bacteria might behave.

The study, supported by The Wellcome Trust, The Human Frontier Science Program, The National Science Foundation, NASA and The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, was published in Nature Communications.

Dr Luke McNally of the University of Edinburgh's School of Biological Sciences, who led the study, said: "Our work shows that bacteria engage in a type of tribalism, and try to kill competitors to protect a peaceful territory. They will fight against others to whom they are not closely related, and the minority population will die, creating pockets of families which live harmoniously."

Research paper


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of Edinburgh
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLORA AND FAUNA
Boxer crabs acquire anemones by stealing from each other, and splitting them into clones
 Washington DC (SPX) Feb 01, 2017
 Researchers have described a little known yet fascinating aspect of the behavior of Lybia crabs, a species which holds sea anemones in each of its claws (behavior which has earnt it the nickname 'boxer' or 'pom-pom' crab). In a series of experiments, they showed that when these crabs need an anemone, they will fight to steal one from another crab and then both crabs will split their anemone into ... read more

FLORA AND FAUNA
Climate change drove population decline in New World before Europeans arrived

 Radiation level in Fukushima plant at record high

 Leidos receives CBRNE simulation task order

 Hollande urges Trump to 'respect' principle of accepting refugees
FLORA AND FAUNA
Facebook's Oculus ordered pay $500 mn in suit on stolen tech

 Thin, flexible, light-absorbent material for energy and stealth applications

 The shape of melting in two dimensions

 Understanding breakups
FLORA AND FAUNA
A closer look at what caused the Flint water crisis

 Marine ecosystems show resilience to climate disturbance

 High price of shrimp linked to water pollution: study

 Threat of poisonous algae growing on Great Barrier Reef
FLORA AND FAUNA
Coal mine dust lowers spectral reflectance of Arctic snow by up to 84 percent

 Coal mine dust accelerates snow melt in the Arctic

 Scientists unravel the process of meltwater in ocean depths

 The making of Antarctica
FLORA AND FAUNA
Italy's military 'narcos' cook up cannabis cures

 Spain's Balearic Islands hit by deadly olive tree bacteria

 Corn turning French hamsters into deranged cannibals: research

 Crop achilles' heel costs farmers 10 percent of potential yield
FLORA AND FAUNA
Prediction of large earthquakes probability improved

 Can underwater sonar canons stop a tsunami in its tracks?

 Researcher proposes novel mechanism to stop tsunamis in their tracks

 The secret of the supervolcano
FLORA AND FAUNA
A struggle for land and survival in Kenya's restive highlands

 Weapons seized from Gambia ex-leader's home: general

 Shabaab attacks Kenya army base in Somalia

 14 members of pro-govt militia killed in Mali attack
FLORA AND FAUNA
Baltic hunter-gatherers began farming without influence of migration

 Brain-computer interface allows completely locked-in people to communicate

 Study finds genetic continuity between modern East Asia people and their Stone Age relatives

 Girls less likely to associate 'brilliance' with their own gender



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement