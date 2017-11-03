Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
Flights of honeybees reveal individual directional tendencies
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Nov 3, 2017


Just as humans and other animals are often more dexterous with one hand or paw -- usually the right -- honeybees have individualized flight pattern preferences. Some prefer to go right, others feel more comfortable going left.

Left-handedness is relatively rare among humans. But according to the latest research, plenty of bees go left. The insects are more democratic in their directional preferences.

"Unlike humans, who are mostly right-handed, some bees display a strong left bias, others a strong right bias, and yet others a weak or zero bias," Mandyam Srinivasan, professor at the University of Queensland, said in a news release.

Researchers assessed the directional preferences of bees by presenting foraging specimens with differently arranged obstacles. First, bees face two different sized gaps in a tunnel leading to a honey treat.

More the 80 percent of the time, bees chose the larger gap, presumably because it offered the safer route. But when presented with two equally sized gaps, bees revealed their left-right tendencies.

Some 55 percent of the bees showed no bias, but the remaining 45 percent preferred to go either left or right. Scientists confirmed that the biases were not random by measuring how long individual bees took to decide which of the differently sized gaps to pass through.

Bees presented with a larger gap on the side opposite their directional preference took longer to commit to the safer route.

"We believe these individual biases help to improve the flight efficiency of a swarm of bees through densely cluttered environments," Srinivasan said. "Flying insects constantly face the challenge of choosing efficient, safe and collision-free routes while navigating through dense foliage."

The findings -- detailed in the journal PLOS ONE -- could help researchers improve the designs and programming for swarms of drones.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Humans don't use as much brainpower as we like to think
 Durham NC (SPX) Nov 03, 2017
 For years, scientists assumed that humans devote a larger share of their daily calories to their brains than other animals. Although the human brain makes up only 2 percent of body weight, it consumes more than 25 percent of our baseline energy budget. But a study published Oct. 31 in the Journal of Human Evolution comparing the relative brain costs of 22 species found that, when it comes ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Displaced Puerto Ricans find refuge in New York

 $129 bn in extreme weather losses last year: climate report

 Five years on, New Yorkers still live with the scars of Hurricane Sandy

 Puerto Rico 'heartbreaking' five weeks post-storm
FLORA AND FAUNA
Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

 Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

 Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin glows when it gets hurt

 Nanoscale textures make glass invisible
FLORA AND FAUNA
Scientists map coastal communities most vulnerable to natural disasters

 Ivory Coast inaugurates huge China-funded dam

 Climate change could transform key bacterial interactions in the ocean by 2100

 Taste, not appearance, drives corals to eat plastics
FLORA AND FAUNA
Canada caribou herds, habitat continue to decline: report

 IceBridge Launches Two Sets of Antarctic Flights

 Wanted: a medical doctor for a cold adventure

 New Greenland Maps Show More Glaciers at Risk
FLORA AND FAUNA
The advent of 'green' cattle

 Marijuana farming is harming the environment, study shows

 RUDN University researcher found out what happens to organic matter on rice fields

 Flour power to boost food security
FLORA AND FAUNA
Future volcanic eruptions could cause more climate disruption

 Tsunami reveals human noise pollution in Hawaiian waters

 Authorities lower Bali volcano alert status

 Anticipating aftershocks
FLORA AND FAUNA
Death of soldiers highlights US military presence in Niger

 Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS

 US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role
FLORA AND FAUNA
Newly discovered orangutan species is most endangered great ape

 The relentless rise of migration in Europe over last 10,000 years

 Researchers demonstrate 'mind-reading' brain-decoding tech

 Study shows how memories ripple through the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement