Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Living long and living well: Is it possible to do both
 by Staff Writers
 Bar Harbor ME (SPX) Jun 07, 2017


illustration only

Exactly when does old age begin? Which health markers best predict who will live a long and healthy life versus a life spent in poor health?

Developing metrics to help answer these questions and to understand the tradeoffs between lifespan and health span is the subject of a recent paper by MDI Biological Laboratory scientists in Journals of Gerontology: Biological Sciences, a publication of the Gerontological Society of America.

The authors studied various parameters of health in short-lived strains of the roundworm, C. elegans, with the goal of developing an empirical definition of the onset of old age, and of teasing out which health markers are most predictive of a long and healthy life.

With the development of new genetics tools, scientists are getting closer to developing therapies to extend human lifespan, but the effect of such therapies on health span (the proportion of life spent in good health) is unclear. While it used to be thought that therapies to extend lifespan would also extend health span, new research is showing that may not always be true.

The growing number of anti-aging therapies on the horizon creates a need for the development of new parameters to assess healthy aging. Instead of striving to only to prolong longevity, as has been the case in the past, the use of such tools will allow scientists to focus their efforts on lifespan-enhancing therapies with the greatest positive effects on health.

"All anti-aging interventions aren't created equal," said post-doctoral researcher Jarod Rollins, Ph.D., one of the study's lead investigators. "A recent study in C. elegans found, for instance, that the proportion of life spent in a frail state is longer in long-lived mutants than in wild-type animals. Our research is aimed at developing tools to help scientists assess the effect of lifespan-enhancing interventions on health span."

The molecular mechanisms of aging are a focus of research at the MDI Biological Laboratory, located in Bar Harbor, Maine, which is pioneering new approaches to regenerative medicine focused on the development of drugs to increase healthy lifespan by enhancing the body's innate ability to repair and regenerate lost or damaged tissues and organs.

Rollins works in the laboratory of Aric Rogers, Ph.D., the lead author of the study, in the institution's Kathryn W. Davis Center for Regenerative Biology and Medicine.

C. elegans is a popular model in aging research because its short lifespan of only two to three weeks allows scientists to quickly assess the effects of anti-aging interventions, including genetic manipulation and drug therapies. The tiny, soil-dwelling roundworm also has other advantages for research: it shares many of its genes with humans and its health markers roughly correspond to those in humans.

One marker that the MDI Biological Laboratory scientists found to be predictive of a healthy lifespan in C. elegans was movement speed. Movement speed corresponds to walking speed in humans, which studies have found to be an accurate predictor of longevity. One of the scientists' next steps will be to further develop movement speed as a marker for assessing the effect of anti-aging interventions in C. elegans.

"As science closes in on the mechanisms underlying aging, the tradeoffs between lifespan and health span become a greater cause for concern," said Kevin Strange, Ph.D., president of the MDI Biological Laboratory. "The scientists in the Rogers laboratory are at the forefront of developing metrics to assess the impact of anti-aging interventions on quality of life."

ABOUT US
Ancient grains offer insights into the birth and growth of the world's oldest cities
 Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017
 By studying ancient grains, researchers have gained insights into how the world's oldest cities grew and evolved some 8,000 years ago. Using stable carbon and nitrogen isotope analysis to survey ancient, charred grains, archaeologists from the University of Oxford were able to reconstruct the growing conditions of Mesopotamia, the historical region stretching across modern-day Iraq, Syr ... read more
Related Links
 Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
Sri Lanka targets unauthorised builders after monsoon deaths

 GMV to supply Copernicus services in support to EU external action

 Sri Lanka hails record military deployment as toll hits 213

 European Reassurance Initiative requests billion-dollar budget increase
ABOUT US
Bamboo inspires optimal design for lightness and toughness

 Model for 2-D materials based RRAM found

 New scaling law predicts how wheels drive over sand

 Space junk could destroy satellites, hurt economies
ABOUT US
Off US coast, Tangier Island disappearing under water

 Envoys wade in to help US waters despite Trump climate snub

 Fish uses special lips to eat razor-sharp, venomous coral

 Understanding a river's 'thermal landscape' may be the key to saving it
ABOUT US
How the Arctic Ocean became saline

 Antarctic ice rift close to calving, after growing 17km in 6 days - latest data from ice shelf

 Arctic peoples' climate pleas fell on deaf ears

 Previously, on Arctic warming
ABOUT US
Myanmar's edible bird nest industry comes home to roost

 As temperatures rise, plants take up more carbon

 Brexit risks disrupting EU agriculture market, experts warn

 Scientists discover plant 'brain' controlling seed development
ABOUT US
2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes

 One dead, two missing as Taiwan battles floods

 Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 Deep magma reservoirs are key to volcanic 'super-eruptions'
ABOUT US
African Union offers full support for UN climate deal

 EU to give 50 million euros for African force in Sahel

 China rejects Uganda ivory trafficking claims against diplomats

 One dead after Gambian protesters clash with W. African troops
ABOUT US
Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection

 Ancient grains offer insights into the birth and growth of the world's oldest cities

 Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers

 Springs were critical water sources for early humans in East Africa, Rutgers study finds



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement