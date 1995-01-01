Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Looting, bad weather hamper Caribbean aid efforts
 By Cecile REMUSAT with Adam Plowright in Paris
 Pointe-À-Pitre (AFP) Sept 9, 2017


Walkie-talkie app downloads soar as Irma looms
Washington (AFP) Sept 8, 2017 - As Floridians flee the path of Hurricane Irma, one app is proving to be a hurricane season essential: Zello walkie-talkie.

Allowing users to communicate even when a natural disaster affects phone signal, the app is the most-downloaded software this week.

- What is the app? -

Developed by tech start-up Zello, based in Austin, Texas, Zello walkie-talkie was launched in 2011.

Transforming smartphones into modern-day walkie-talkies, it topped the download charts on Google Play and the Apple App Store Friday.

Zello says it has 100 million users -- although before the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, analysis by Sensor Tower showed it was only the 1400th most-downloaded app.

But over a million people, mostly in Puerto Rico and Florida, installed it earlier this week as Hurricane Irma approached.

- How does it work? -

"It's voice-focused," explained CEO Bill Moore. "Voice is our natural form of communication. Talking for a few seconds can reveal so much information about your gender, your level of education, your place of origin or the emotions you're feeling."

Users can join a channel and exchange short messages with others. It's as easy as recording a message with your phone and sending it to the group, as with other applications such as Viber and WhatsApp.

It's also possible to send pictures -- but the app does use up a lot of battery.

- Why is it so successful? -

Contrary to some reports on social media, the app does require an internet connection.

To send a message using Zello, a 2G cellular data connection is enough - making it practical in the case of a natural disaster, when networks can be disrupted.

Zello is also free to download, and does not feature in-app adverts.

During Harvey, its users exchanged advice and organized rescue efforts, with several channels created to discuss the aftermath of the hurricane. On Friday, with Hurricane Irma looming, thousands of users in Florida took to the app to swap tips.

"Thank you very much, that's very convenient!" said one Floridian to another who'd shared details of numerous shelters near a highway.

But the company warns the app is not intended as a replacement for coordinated rescue efforts, and urged users to follow official instructions.

"While Zello has been helpful in Harvey relief efforts, it is not a hurricane rescue tool and is only as useful as the people who use it, and as reliable as the data network available," it said in a post on its Facebook page.

High winds and foul weather disrupted emergency relief efforts for hurricane-hit islands in the Caribbean on Friday as local authorities attempted to deliver aid and prevent looting.

Two days after Hurricane Irma swept over the eastern Caribbean, killing at least 17 people and devastating thousands of homes, some islands braced for a second battering from Hurricane Jose this weekend.

"We've not got water or electricity," said Olivier Toussaint, who lives on St Barts with his 10-year-old daughter, adding that they were planning to go to a friend's underground bunker before Hurricane Jose hits.

Officials on the island of Guadeloupe, where French aid efforts are being coordinated, suspended boat crossings to the hardest-hit territories of St Martin and St Barts where 11 people have died.

Jose, which has strengthened to a Category Four hurricane, packing winds of up to 125 miles per hour (200 kph), will pass some 100 kilometers north of St Martin on Saturday, according to the French meteorological agency.

The agency has placed both the Caribbean islands on red alert, warning of storm surges of between five and seven meters.

"Weather conditions are deteriorating," the local administration in Guadeloupe said.

Two damaged but operational airports on St Martin remained open for helicopters, but flights too faced being suspended as Jose bears down.

Jose is barrelling along a similar path as Irma towards hard-hit St Martin, Anguilla, Barbuda and the British Virgin Islands among others.

The governor of the British Virgin Islands, Gus Jaspert, issued a recorded message to residents, saying he had declared a state of emergency.

"Apart from structural damage, there have sadly been reports of casualties and fatalities," he said.

Like France and the Netherlands, whose Caribbean territories are a legacy of colonialism, Britain too sent navy ships, soldiers and supplies to help with relief efforts in the region.

Hundreds of police reinforcements and rescue teams began arriving on St Martin, an island divided between France and the Netherlands, amid reports of pillaging and shortages of drinking water, food and fuel.

An AFP photographer saw a crowd of around a dozen people breaking into a mini-supermarket in the Quartier-d'Orleans area of the island on Thursday.

The Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad on Friday quoted a witness as saying that "people armed with revolvers and machetes are in the streets... No-one is safe."

"The situation is serious," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, when questioned about the looting.

"We will not abandon Sint Maarten," he vowed, referring to the island's alternative name in Dutch.

French Overseas Territories Minister Annick Girardin reported that "pillaging took place right in front of us" during a trip she made on Thursday to St Martin, where a majority of the 80,000 inhabitants have lost their homes.

Two men, one them a junior officer in the border police, were arrested overnight as they were stealing boating equipment, police said Friday.

- 'Lost everything' -

But the storm has also triggered outbreaks of community solidarity, with French singer Johnny Hallyday, who owns a house on St Barts, making his home available to "people who have lost everything," said Olivier Toussaint, a friend of Hallyday.

Irma's torrential rain and winds left homes and livelihoods across the Caribbean in ruins.

One of the most powerful storms on record, Irma was a maximum-strength Category Five when it hit the islands on Wednesday.

Pictures emerging from some of the hardest-hit areas revealed the scale of the damage as local authorities assessed roofless buildings, broken palm trees and piles of debris.

"The biggest priority is the health issue, the arrival of water and food resources which are on their way," Girardin told reporters in Guadeloupe.

"Then the second is public order."

Dutch Interior Minister Ronald Plasterk said two people had died and 43 were injured -- 11 of them seriously -- in Dutch Saint Martin, while France said nine died on its part of the island and on St. Barts.

Irma knocked out electricity and mobile phone networks as well as thousands of homes, and cleanup and reconstruction efforts are expected to be arduous and expensive.

Bertrand Labilloy, head of the Caisse Centrale de Reassurance (CCR), a French state insurance group which specialises in natural disasters, said hurricanes typically caused around 100-200 million euros ($110-240 million) worth of damage on the French islands.

"But Irma is much more powerful... so you should expect the figure to be much higher than this," he said.

burs/ri/ach/ceb/sls

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Shelves stripped bare as Irma barrels towards Miami
 Miami (AFP) Sept 6, 2017
 Panicked residents stripped shelves bare in Miami Wednesday as they rushed to stockpile everything from bottled water to sandbags before Hurricane Irma pummels the sunshine state. While motorists waited for hours to fill up at gas stations before driving northwards, there were similar lines at distribution centers as authorities handed out free sandbags. "We're pretty scared as I'm a fir ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
US House of Representatives approves Harvey emergency relief

 'Dreamer' died rescuing Houston flood victims

 Shelves stripped bare as Irma barrels towards Miami

 Texas chemical plant area declared safe after controlled blaze
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment for leather products

 Bit data goes anti-skyrmions

 NASA Awards $400,000 to Top Teams at Second Phase of 3D-Printing Competition

 Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
More 'losers' than 'winners' predicted for Southern Ocean seafloor animals

 Your tap water may contain plastic, researchers warn

 Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

 New research delivers hope for reef fish living in a high CO2 world
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Experts call for added focus on the impact of glacier mass loss on downstream systems

 Massive Antarctic volcanic eruptions linked to abrupt Southern hemisphere climate changes

 What changes when you warm the Antarctic Ocean just 1 degree

 Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Scientists developed 'smart fertilizer'

 prices jump as Irma approaches Florida

 Drought response in global crops may be as complex as day and night

 Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Tropical storms Jose, Katia upgraded to hurricane status

 In Irma's path, Haitians face storm's fury alone

 So how do mega-storms get named, anyhow?

 With no government help, Mumbai flood victims are on their own
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Large-scale study of genetic data shows humans still evolving

 Groups are more likely to lie than individuals, new study shows

 Human settlement in the Americas may have occurred in the late Pleistocene

 Humans are still evolving, study suggests



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement