Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EPIDEMICS
Magnetized viruses can break through biofilms, attack bacteria
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 2, 2017


A team of scientists from the United States and China have found a way to deploy viruses against biofilm-forming bacteria capable of fouling water distribution systems. The secret to their success is magnetization.

Bacteriophages are viruses that seek out and infect bacteria. But in a solution, these viruses disperse and fail to attack harmful bacteria in significant numbers. Enter magnetization.

Researchers at Rice University in Texas and the University of Science and Technology of China inserted bacteriophages into magnetized nanoparticle clusters. The technology allowed scientists to direct the viral clusters toward bacterial targets using a weak magnetic force.

"This novel approach, which arises from the convergence of nanotechnology and virology, has a great potential to treat difficult-to-eradicate biofilms in an effective manner that does not generate harmful disinfection byproducts," Pedro Alvarez, an environmental engineer at Rice, said in a news release.

In some instances, biofilms can be beneficials. They are welcomed in wastewater treatment plants, for example. But in water storage facilities, they can harbor potentially harmful microbes.

Scientists created the nanoclusters using carbon, sulfur and iron oxide molecules. A treatment of amino acids encouraged the bacteriophages to bond with the clusters.

Researchers deployed polyvalent bacteriophages, viruses capable of attacking a variety of bacteria strains, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

In tests, plain bacteriophages killed just 40 percent of the bacteria. When the magnetized viral clusters were directed towards the biofilm using a weak magnetic force, the bacteriophages disrupted the biofilm and killed 90 percent of the bacteria.

Researchers detailed their new technology this week in the journal Environmental Science.

EPIDEMICS
Malaria already endemic in the Mediterranean by the Roman period
 Zurich, Switzerland (SPX) Jul 31, 2017
 Malaria was already widespread on Sardinia by the Roman period, long before the Middle Ages, as indicated by research at the Institute of Evolutionary Medicine of the University of Zurich with the help of a Roman who died 2,000 years ago. Even today, Malaria is one of the greatest medical challenges worldwide, killing hundreds of thousands of people every year. In the past, people have ada ... read more
Related Links
 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EPIDEMICS
Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India

 Robot finds possible melted fuel inside Fukushima reactor

 New phase change mechanism could lead to new class of chemical vapor sensors

 Smart sensors could save lives
EPIDEMICS
WSU physicists turn a crystal into an electrical circuit

 Scientists improve ability to measure rock stress

 UBC research unearths Canadian sapphires fit for a queen

 Making polymer chemistry 'click'
EPIDEMICS
Coral disease outbreaks fluctuate with El Nino years

 Loss of 350 miles of Great Plains streams causing changes in aquatic food web

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 Japanese seaweed is welcome invader on US coasts: study
EPIDEMICS
Rusting fool's gold in glaciers a sign of increased carbon

 Methane-eating microbes may curb gas emissions as Antarctic ice sheets melt

 N.Y. Air National Guard pilots train for arctic operations with LC-130 ski-planes

 Loss of Arctic sea ice impacting Atlantic Ocean water circulation system
EPIDEMICS
Alkaline soil, sensible sensor

 Global warming reduces protein in key crops: study

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Neolithic farmers practiced specialized methods of cattle farming
EPIDEMICS
New images from under Alaska seafloor suggest high tsunami danger

 Lightning kills 21 as India reels from floods

 Florida gears up for Tropical Storm Emily

 Floods in Thailand's northeast kill 23
EPIDEMICS
China opens first chamber of commerce in I.Coast

 Senegal ruling party coalition claims election landslide

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany

 Adama Barrow: how do you solve a problem like The Gambia?
EPIDEMICS
Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain

 Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution

 How did early humans survive aridity and prolonged drought in Africa



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement