Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
Malawi turns to British troops in poaching war
 By Felix MPONDA
 Liwonde, Malawi (AFP) Nov 2, 2017


Under a scorching sun, a team of British soldiers and Malawian rangers sheltered under a tree ready to pounce on their prey: poachers.

The combined force, armed with rifles and handcuffs, did not encounter any poachers as it patrolled the 530 square kilometre (240 square mile) Liwonde national park in Malawi's south.

But the presence of the highly-trained and well-equipped British forces was reassuring for the rangers who routinely confront gangs of poachers armed with Kalashnikovs.

Liwonde, which borders Mozambique, is Malawi's leading game reserve and is home to the southern African country's largest elephant and rhino populations.

The seven British soldiers are there to train 35 of Malawi's anti-poaching rangers.

Prince Harry is the public face of the project that began in 2016 and earlier this year he visited the park to oversee the relocation of over 300 elephants to the Nkhotakota game park in central Malawi.

- 'A poaching crisis' -

"We were in a poaching crisis in 2015 in this park... but the situation has now been contained," said Bright Kumchedwa, the director of Malawi's parks and wildlife department.

And although the fight against the illicit wildlife trade is far from over -- poaching halved the country's elephant population from 4,000 in the 1980s to 2,000 in 2015 -- gains are being made.

"The good news is that we have had only one case of a rhino being poached in two years in this park," Kumchedwa told AFP.

"(British forces) are transferring military skills to Malawian rangers to use in conservation... the soldiers are adding value to the training of rangers."

Michael Geldard, the British army colonel in charge of the training, described the campaign against poachers as "a game of cat and mouse with danger".

"We are here to train rangers how to protect themselves from wild animals and not necessarily to shoot poachers," said Geldard, who is also Britain's defence attache to several African countries.

"We are training them how to track down poachers and defend themselves from animals."

Kingsley Kachoka, a Malawian who is a sergeant in the British army, told AFP he was delighted to be home "to help my country to deal with poachers".

"I hope there will be a change because we are covering more ground in counter-poaching skills."

- 'Winning the war' -

Malawian ranger Edward Makupiza said that in the past he feared being shot by heavily armed Mozambican poachers who carry assault rifles when they cross the border in to Malawi in pursuit of elephants.

"But now after training with the British army, I know how to protect myself and others from danger."

Craig Reid runs African Parks, a conservation organisation that manages several game parks under a deal with Lilongwe, and said his team had pioneered the use of cyber-trackers and drones to tackle poaching.

"The landscape has changed and we have become much more professional in dealing with poaching," he said.

The park also owns a helicopter used to help track poachers.

"It's an expensive asset -- but it pays to use it," Reid said.

"Poaching is declining dramatically," he said, with officers having seized 27,000 wire snares, 43 kilograms of ivory and 56 rounds of illegal ammunition from poachers between from August 2015 and October 2017 according to African Parks.

Patrols at the park have led to the arrest of 130 poachers, most of whom have been sentenced to jail terms of at least six years following a move by the government to stiffen penalties. The maximum sentence is now 30 years.

"We are winning the war against poaching," Kumchedwa said.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Study reveals how the social lives of orphaned elephants are impacted by poaching
 Washington (UPI) Oct 31, 2017
 New research suggests the social lives of orphaned elephants are significantly altered by the loss of their mothers to poaching. The maturation process for young elephants in highly social, closely knit communities is reliant upon the relationships between calves and their moms and aunts. Poaching can disrupt these social relationships and a new study - published this week in the journ ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Displaced Puerto Ricans find refuge in New York

 $129 bn in extreme weather losses last year: climate report

 Five years on, New Yorkers still live with the scars of Hurricane Sandy

 Puerto Rico 'heartbreaking' five weeks post-storm
FLORA AND FAUNA
Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

 Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

 Nanoscale textures make glass invisible

 Discovery of a new structure family of oxide-ion conductors SrYbInO4
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mass seal deaths in Russia's Lake Baikal

 Fossil coral reefs show sea level rose in bursts during last warming

 Climate change could transform key bacterial interactions in the ocean by 2100

 The oceans were colder than we thought
FLORA AND FAUNA
Canada caribou herds, habitat continue to decline: report

 Hopes dashed for giant new Antarctic marine sanctuary

 'Scars' left by icebergs record West Antarctic ice retreat

 Groundwater and tundra fires may work together to thaw permafrost
FLORA AND FAUNA
The advent of 'green' cattle

 Marijuana farming is harming the environment, study shows

 Rainy summer puts Germans off their beer

 Mammoth projects to make Norway's fish farms eco-friendly
FLORA AND FAUNA
Anticipating aftershocks

 Japanese earthquake zone strongly influenced by the effects of friction

 Tsunami reveals human noise pollution in Hawaiian waters

 Authorities lower Bali volcano alert status
FLORA AND FAUNA
Death of soldiers highlights US military presence in Niger

 Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS

 US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role
FLORA AND FAUNA
The relentless rise of migration in Europe over last 10,000 years

 Researchers demonstrate 'mind-reading' brain-decoding tech

 Study shows how memories ripple through the brain

 Climbing Australia's giant red rock Uluru banned



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement