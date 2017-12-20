Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
Malaysia's last female Sumatran rhino gravely ill
 by Staff Writers
 Kuala Lumpur (AFP) Dec 20, 2017


The last surviving female Sumatran rhino in Malaysia is seriously ill, a wildlife official said Wednesday, with vets racing to save the critically endangered creature.

Iman is one of just two Sumatran rhinos known to still be alive in Malaysia. She lives in a wildlife reserve on Borneo island, where she is part of a captive breeding programme with the last surviving male, Tam.

But the female, who was captured several years ago from a jungle-clad valley, is suffering severe bleeding from a tumour in her uterus, said Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga.

She has emerged from her mud wallow at the reserve in Sabah state and is being treated by experienced vets, but is only drinking and has refused to eat, he told AFP.

"We hope to be able to treat the illness," he added.

Iman has suffered from the same problem before but in the past vets managed to deal with it more easily, Tuuga said.

In June another female rhino at the same reserve was put down as she was suffering from skin cancer, leaving Iman and Tam as Malaysia's only surviving Sumatran rhinos.

The smallest of the rhino species and the only Asian rhino with two horns, the creatures were declared extinct in the wild in Malaysia in 2015.

There are fewer than 100 Sumatran rhinos left in the wild in neighbouring Indonesia, existing in tiny herds on Sumatra island and the Indonesian part of Borneo.

Their numbers have fallen dramatically due to the rapid expansion of agricultural plantations, which has devastated their natural jungle habitat, and as they have been increasingly targeted by poachers for their horns and hide.

Sumatran rhinos are born covered in shaggy, reddish-brown fur, earning them the nickname "hairy rhino".

FLORA AND FAUNA
Oh, how cute: Tokyo crowds flock to see baby panda on first day
 Tokyo (AFP) Dec 19, 2017
 Hundreds of fans flocked to a Tokyo zoo Tuesday for the first public viewing of baby panda Xiang Xiang, after winning a lucky lottery ticket that a quarter of a million applied for. Long queues formed outside the zoo as fans - many wearing panda cub hats or gloves - waited patiently for a brief glimpse of Xiang Xiang, whose name is derived from the Chinese character for "fragrance." Su ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Hurricanes, heat waves, fires ravaged planet in 2017

 France takes in first refugees screened in Africa

 Puerto Rico governor orders review of hurricane deaths

 Major economic conference in China to tackle risk, pollution
FLORA AND FAUNA
Computer systems predict objects' responses to physical forces

 3-D printed metals can be both strong and ductile

 Blackbody radiation from a warm object attracts polarizable objects

 Physicists excited by discovery of new form of matter, excitonium
FLORA AND FAUNA
New mechanism to explain how El Nino influences East Asian and WN Pacific climate

 Southern Ocean drives massive bloom of tiny phytoplankton

 Sustainable dams - are they possible

 Ouch! Sea lions attack swimmers in San Francisco Bay
FLORA AND FAUNA
Tiny ice losses at Antarctica's fringes can accelerate ice loss far away

 World-first uses satellites and ocean models to explain Antarctic seafloor biodiversity

 Extreme fieldwork, climate modeling yields new insight into predicting Greenland's melt

 Putin says Arctic exploration a priority for Russia
FLORA AND FAUNA
Heat patterns help bees pick which flowers to pollinate

 How much soil goes get washed down the drain

 Archaeologist says fire, not corn, key to prehistoric survival in arid Southwest

 Meadows beat out shrubs when it comes to storing carbon
FLORA AND FAUNA
Toll rises to three dead after Indonesia quake

 At least eight killed in Indonesia landslide

 Thousands stranded after storm lashes Philippines

 NASA shows new Tongan Island made of tuff stuff, likely to persist years
FLORA AND FAUNA
Liberia's wartime ghosts return to haunt election

 Zimbabwe army chief retires for possible vice-presidency

 UN gives green light on Russia arms to C. Africa

 US, Britain, France seek details on Russian arms to C. Africa
FLORA AND FAUNA
Primordial mutation helps explain origin of some organs in vertebrates

 Scientists show how Himalayan rivers influenced ancient Indus civilization settlements

 Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement