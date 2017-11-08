Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Mexico earthquake reconstruction will cost $2.5bn: Pena Nieto
 by Staff Writers
 Mexico City (AFP) Nov 8, 2017


Reconstruction in central and southern Mexico following two deadly earthquakes in September that killed 465 people will require a $2.5 billion investment, President Enrique Pena Nieto announced Tuesday.

Speaking at a public event, the president said the quakes partially or totally damaged 184,000 homes, while 14,000 businesses and 16,000 schools were also affected.

It is "a reconstruction that the government estimates will demand an investment of 48 billion pesos (around $2.5 billion). One tenth of these resources will be provided by the private sector," he said.

Tuesday marks two months since an 8.2-magnitude earthquake -- the strongest in Mexico in a century -- swept over the states Chiapas and Oaxaca, leaving 96 dead.

On September 19, the 32nd anniversary of a devastating tremor which killed over 10,000 people in 1985, Mexico City suffered another quake, this time with magnitude of 7.1, leaving 369 people dead.

The earthquakes caused widespread damage to assets like roads, hospitals and cultural heritage sites.

Pena Nieto said most of the resources for reconstruction will come from public funds. Private donations will not be handled by the government, which will instead coordinate them in order to avoid duplicating reconstruction projects.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Dozens of alligators captured prior to child's death at Disney
 Miami (AFP) Nov 4, 2017
 Disney World knew it had an alligator problem long before one of the beasts killed a toddler at the famous resort last year, official data showed Friday. In the 15 months before an alligator dragged two-year-old Lane Graves underwater on June 14, 2016, 45 of the reptiles were captured on Disney property, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. From the day of ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Air force error allowed Texas shooter to buy guns despite conviction

 In reversal, US tech firms back bill on human trafficking

 Crime writer Ian Rankin predicts rise of 'kind and gentle' books

 UN council weakens response to Myanmar after China objects
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New insights into metamaterial magic

 Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold

 Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin glows when it gets hurt

 Novel technique reveals the intricate beauty of a cracked glass
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Researchers use forensic science to track turtles

 50 years of data from oxygen minimum lab helps predict the oceans' future

 Tiny Fiji looks for global impact at Bonn climate talks

 Penn engineers develop filters that use nanoparticles to prevent slime build-up
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Intensifying winds could increase east Antarctica's contribution to sea level rise

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 IceBridge Launches Two Sets of Antarctic Flights

 Wanted: a medical doctor for a cold adventure
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Extreme dining in Shanghai: French chef's twist on haute cuisine

 First luxury Perigord truffle is cultivated in Britain

 Black leaders who urged farmers to dump coca on run from Colombia gangs

 Swapping where crops are grown could feed an extra 825 million people
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 61

 Puerto Rico population to drop 14% after hurricane

 Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 69; 17th Atlantic storm takes shape

 Magma held in 'cold storage' before giant volcano eruption
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Deadly heat from climate change may hit slums hardest

 Morocco architect fights concrete with tradition

 US strikes IS in Somalia for first time

 US mission in Niger not what US commanders say it was: reportw
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Japanese scientists estimate the mutation rate from chimpanzee parents to their offspring

 Bonobos help strangers without being asked

 Newly discovered orangutan species is most endangered great ape

 Study shows how memories ripple through the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement