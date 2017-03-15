Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Microbes Set The Stage For First Animals
 by Amanda Doyle for Astrobiology Magazine
 Moffett Field CA (SPX) Mar 15, 2017


Professors Alan J. Kaufman (University of Maryland, front) and Shuhai Xiao (Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, back) sitting on two of the Ediacaran Khatyspyt Formation fossil laggerstatte horizons in Arctic Siberia. Image courtesy Jay Kaufman.

It is thought that animal life first arose during the Ediacaran Period, between 635 and 541 million years ago, but these organisms bore little resemblance to the animals we know today. That's led some scientists to believe that they may not have been animals at all, and instead amounted to failed experiments in multi-cellular evolution.

The remains of these odd creatures, most of which have no evidence of a circulatory or digestive system, largely vanished from the rock record at the start of the Cambrian Period, 541 million years ago. Piecing together a picture of the Ediacaran environment is key to understanding more about these enigmatic macro-organisms. One research team is revealing the paleo-environment of this time period by studying the remote Khatyspyt Formation, a series of sedimentary rocks above the Arctic Circle in Siberia that were laid down when the area was a shallow marine shelf environment.

Geologist Huan Cui of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and colleagues discuss their findings in a recent paper, "Redox-dependent distribution of early macro-organisms: Evidence from the terminal Ediacaran Khatyspyt Formation in Arctic Siberia," published in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology.

The Ediacaran animals were soft-bodied, without shells or skeletons, and their fossils are most typically preserved as molds or casts, like footprints in the sand. Ediacaran fossils have been discovered in fine-grained sedimentary rock such as sandstone, which does a poor job of preserving paleo-environmental information. In the Khatyspyt Formation, however, some of the fossils are entombed in well-preserved limestone, which does a good job of recording the ancient world of these creatures.

Paleo-environmental changes through the rock succession can be studied by chemostratigraphy, which looks at the changes in the chemical makeup of the rocks over time as they formed. The scientists looked at the minerals in these rocks, including pyrite, or "fool's gold," in order to measure the sulfur isotope composition through 130 vertical meters of the Khatyspyt Formation. Pyrite is studied as it gives clues to the microbes that produced it, and to the availability of both food and sulfate, which are required to fuel their metabolic activities.

Rocks at the bottom of the pile are older than those at the top, so studying how the sulfur chemistry changed through the rock succession informed Cui and his colleagues about environmental variations over time.

These researchers found a dramatic anomaly in the abundances of sulfur isotopes (flavors of atomic sulfur that differ in the number of neutrons that add weight to the element) in the various layers, with the highest concentration of the heavy (having more neutrons) isotope in the upper reaches of the formation and the lowest at the bottom of the sedimentary pile.

The sulfur isotope anomaly lines up surprisingly well with the preserved fossil record of Ediacara biotas. The lower 45 meters of rock are mostly devoid of fossils, while the upper regions, where the heavy sulfur isotope concentration is highest, is teeming with them.

The scientists speculate that the light sulphur isotopes at the bottom of the rock succession are most likely due to the proliferation of anaerobic microbes that lived in the anoxic (oxygen-free) water in the basin. These microbes would have changed the chemistry of the water by producing toxic hydrogen sulfide, which would make it uninhabitable for animal life.

"We speculate that the strongly negative (sulfur isotope) values at the bottom of the succession relate to anoxic conditions when the microbes could live in the water column," explained the principal investigator, Jay Kaufman. "Since the process forms sulfide, we suspect that it built up in the deep water column resulting in euxinic (sulfidic) conditions."

The euxinic water created as a result of these anaerobic microbes has too much sulfide and too little oxygen for animal life to exist, which explains why no animal fossils were found in the lower part of the formation. "These euxinic conditions might have been enhanced by chemical weathering, where sulfates were brought into the oceans, which thus became fuel for the microbes," said Cui.

At 45 meters above the base of the Khatyspyt Formation, environmental conditions apparently changed, and the Ediacara fossils start to appear. It is at this point that the sulfur isotopes become progressively heavy, which may have been the result of less weathering and hence less sulfate available for the microbes to use.

The change from euxinic to non-euxinic conditions at the end of the Ediacaran Period allowed the Ediacaran animals to colonise the now more oxidized and habitable ocean, despite an overall oxygen level in the atmosphere and oceans that was far less than today's.

EARLY EARTH
Ancient southern China fish may have evolved prior to the 'Age of Fish'
 Washington DC (SPX) Mar 09, 2017
 An ancient fish species with unusual scales and teeth from the Kuanti Formation in southern China may have evolved prior to the "Age of Fish", according to a study published March 8, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Brian Choo from Flinders University, Australia, and colleagues at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, China. The Devonian Period (419.2 - ... read more
Related Links
 Astrobiology Magazine
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
Nepal police demolish camp for earthquake displaced

 After fleeing homes, Iraqis near Mosul wait for tents

 For Japan's nuclear refugees, insults and rejection

 Priceless remains lie in ruins at Mosul museum
EARLY EARTH
Sandia creates 3-D metasurfaces with optical possibilities

 First exact model for diffusion in magnesium alloys

 Switching oxygen on and off

 Solid metal has 'structural memory' of its liquid state
EARLY EARTH
Boaty McBoatface prepares for first Antarctic mission

 Great Barrier Reef may never recover from bleaching: study

 Seawater threat to California Central Coast aquifers

 Nigeria water shortages hit Boko Haram displaced
EARLY EARTH
Looking for 'fingerprints' at the intersection of weather and climate

 Humans to blame for bulk of Arctic sea ice loss: study

 Increased water availability may release more nutrients into soil in Antarctica

 NASA's aerial survey of polar ice expands its Arctic reach
EARLY EARTH
This small molecule could have a big future in global food security

 Microbes measure ecological restoration success

 Researchers develop equation that helps to explain plant growth

 Stabilizing soils with sulfates to improve their constructional properties
EARLY EARTH
Madagascar cyclone deaths rise to 78, 400,000 affected

 Volcano breath: Measuring sulfur dioxide from space

 Japan recalls tsunami, nuclear tragedy six years on

 Cyclone kills 50, affects 176,000 in Madagascar
EARLY EARTH
Senegal extradites Guinean soldier wanted over massacre

 .africa joins the internet

 Nigerian military to probe rights abuse claims

 11 Malian soldiers killed in attack on border base
EARLY EARTH
400,000-year-old fossil human cranium is oldest ever found in Portugal

 Widespread platinum may help solve Clovis people mystery

 Aboriginal hair shows 50,000 years connection to country

 China's elderly live longer, but are less fit: study



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement