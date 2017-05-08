Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Modern DNA reveals ancient origins of Indian population
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington DC (UPI) May 8, 2017


Where did the earliest Indians come from?

The origins of the peoples of the Indian Subcontinent remains a much debated topic among scientists. But new research has offered some clarity on the matter.

The latest analysis suggests India was populated by a succession of migrations from Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Previously, a lack of ancient DNA samples has hampered the search for India's genetic origins. The subcontinent has yielded few well-preserved skeletal remains.

Marine Silva, an archaeogeneticist and doctoral student at the University of Huddersfield, was able to skirt this impediment by using modern DNA sourced from people living in India today.

Their analysis, detailed in the journal BMC Evolutionary Biology, showed India hosts some very ancient lineages and was populated by several waves of migration.

The earliest Indians were hunter-gatherers from Africa. They arrived on the subcontinent 50,000 years ago. More settlers arrived from what is now Iran between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago, shortly after the end of the last ice age. The migrants brought early farming techniques with them.

African and Middle Eastern origins are most apparent among the male genetic lineage, the mitochondrial DNA. The female lineage, the Y-chromosome, suggests a large influx of people from Central Asia migrated to India 5,000 years ago.

Researchers believe these Bronze Age migrants were Indo-European speakers who populated the grasslands between the Black and Caspian seas. These male-dominated, roaming pastoralists domesticated the horse and spoke an early iteration of Sanskrit.

Some 200 years ago, linguists showed Sanskrit is related to Greek and Latin. Previous studies have suggested the same population of horse-riders settled Europe. The latest findings suggest Europeans and Indians share a common ancestor.

ABOUT US
Population growth, spread responsible for human advancement
 Washington (UPI) May 3, 2017
 Researchers at Stanford University have identified population growth and spread as a possible cause for early human advancements such as explosions of tool use. Previous theories regarding why there was a significant increase in the use of new tools, art and other cultural artifacts from the Middle to the Upper Paleolithic period credited climate change, which forced prehistoric humans ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
EU urges China to curb dinghy sales in migrant trafficking fight

 20 sentenced to prison for deadly 2015 China landslide

 Affluent countries contribute less to wildlife conservation than the rest of the world

 US opioid crisis at epidemic proportions
ABOUT US
Russian scientists create new system of concrete building structures

 New organic lasers one step closer to reality

 New coating surface for superior rust resistance with 'colorless' color

 Scientists at MIPT explain the way Weyl particles 'dance' on crystal surface
ABOUT US
Some corals adapting to warming climate

 How do fishes perceive their environment?

 Decades of data on world's oceans reveal a troubling oxygen decline

 Kongsberg Maritime chosen for new German research vessel
ABOUT US
Satellites track Antarctic ice loss over decades

 Antarctic ice rift spreads

 Antarctic Peninsula ice more stable than thought

 Canada: walrus, caribou face extinction risk in Arctic
ABOUT US
Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer

 Conservation agriculture offers tired soil remedies

 Can edible insects help curb global warming?

 Researchers track impact of Brazil's 'Soy Moratorium'
ABOUT US
Guatemala volcano eruption subsides after hasty evacuations

 Geologists use radioactive clock to document longest earthquake record

 Scientists discover how world's biggest volcanoes formed

 Trail of damage as Cyclone Donna skirts Vanuatu
ABOUT US
Fishing with guns on a lake under threat in Kenya

 Mozambique's opposition extends truce indefinitely

 First US military death in Somalia since 'Black Hawk Down'

 Rocket attack on UN camp in Mali kills one, wounds 9
ABOUT US
Population growth, spread responsible for human advancement

 Brazil's indigenous leader Raoni: youths losing their culture

 Early evidence of Middle Stone Age projectiles found in South Africa's Sibudu Cave

 Bonobos may be better representation of last common ancestor with humans



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement