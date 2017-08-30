Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FAST TRACK
Modi, Abe to kick-start India's first bullet train project
 by Staff Writers
 Ahmedabad, India (AFP) Sept 10, 2017


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will break ground on India's first bullet train project on Thursday in western Gujarat state, as the country seeks faster travel for millions.

Modi has pledged to invest billions of dollars to modernise India's creaking railway system, with the bullet train one of his key election promises ahead of his landslide victory in 2014.

The leaders will lay the foundation stone of the high-speed rail network between Ahmedabad -- the capital city of Modi's home state -- and India's financial hub of Mumbai on September 14, a statement by the Gujarat government said Saturday.

Japan is a pioneer in high-speed rail networks, and its Shinkansen bullet train is among the fastest in the world.

Japan will provide 85 percent of the total project cost of $19 billion in soft loans.

The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities from eight to three-3.5 hours, and is expected to complete by December 2023. It will have a capacity of 750 passengers.

India's traditional railway network is the world's fourth largest by distance and remains the vast country's main form of travel, with 22 million passengers commuting daily.

But passengers have to often endure chronic delays in journeys on the British-era network, where only a few trains hit 100 miles per hour, and which has been hit by series of deadly crashes in past years.

Modi recently replaced his railway minister after a series of derailments, including one last month which killed at least 23 passengers in the northern Uttar Pradesh state.

In November, 146 people died in a similar disaster in Uttar Pradesh.

Abe's two-day visit to Ahmedabad comes ahead of Modi's 67th birthday on Sunday. Modi has a history of 'birthday diplomacy' in his home state, hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Gujarat on his birthday in 2014.

The two leaders are expected to sign several agreements during the visit and inaugurate a Japanese industrial park in the state that already hosts Honda and Suzuki auto plants.

FAST TRACK
In the face of climate change can our engineers keep the trains running on time
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 30, 2017
 Physicist Michio Kaku once said, "What we usually consider as impossible are simply engineering problems... there's no law of physics preventing them." And so it has been with railway and metro bridges that span waterways. The city of Washington, D.C., is bounded on two sides by rivers and an untold number of streams. Every morning the Orange Line, one of six train lines that serve the city, fer ... read more
Related Links
 Great Train Journey's of the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FAST TRACK
St Martin, St Barts contemplate rebuilding in Irma's wake

 Economic cost of Harvey, Irma could be $290 bn: forecaster

 Florida insurers could be blown away by Hurricane Irma: expert

 US floods rescue workers sue over chemical plant fire
FAST TRACK
New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality

 Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment for leather products

 Bit data goes anti-skyrmions
FAST TRACK
Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 Japanese seaweed is welcome invader on US coasts: study

 Climate change deepens threat to Pacific island wildlife

 Don't be salty - tiny tubes desalinate water one molecule at a time
FAST TRACK
What changes when you warm the Antarctic Ocean just 1 degree

 Record-low 2016 Antarctic sea ice due to 'perfect storm' of tropical, polar conditions

 NASA scientists seek to improve sea ice predictions

 Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life
FAST TRACK
Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Drought response in global crops may be as complex as day and night

 Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession

 Getting well-oiled: booze in the age of the robo-barman
FAST TRACK
For Florida's low-lying Naples, surging seas pose deadly threat

 Irma weakens but continues to batter Florida

 Floods kill at least five as storms thrash Italy

 Niger River authorities warn of flooding in Benin, Nigeria
FAST TRACK
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
FAST TRACK
Human settlement in the Americas may have occurred in the late Pleistocene

 Fossil footprints challenge established theories of human evolution

 In devastated Houston, 'nobody hates anybody' as people come together

 Ape intelligence research poisoned by human ego, scientists argue



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement