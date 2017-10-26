Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Munich Re expecting Q3 losses after costly hurricane season
 by Staff Writers
 Frankfurt Am Main (AFP) Oct 26, 2017


German reinsurance giant Munich Re issued a profit warning for the third quarter Thursday following a damaging hurricane season in the Americas, saying it now expects to report a massive loss.

The group now forecasts a loss of 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the third quarter, saying that hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria had inflicted some 2.7 billion euros of losses.

Other natural catastrophes, including earthquakes in Mexico, will hit the reinsurer's bottom line, bringing the total damages to around 3.2 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year, Munich Re expects to make only "a small profit" where previously it had forecast profits of between 2.0 and 2.4 billion euros.

Reinsurers provide insurance to insurance companies which need to spread the risks of the policies they provide to clients.

Hurricane Harvey battered Texas and parts of Louisiana in late August, causing severe damage to property and paralysing the country's fourth-largest city, Houston, with major flooding.

In September, Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys archipelago and Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico.

Two powerful earthquakes hit Mexico in September, leaving hundreds dead.

tgb/spm

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
US Congress passes $36.5 bn in hurricane, wildfire aid
 Washington (AFP) Oct 24, 2017
 The US Senate on Tuesday approved a $36.5 billion disaster relief package for hurricane-affected communities like Puerto Rico and for areas devastated by wildfires, sending the bill to President Donald Trump for his signature. The measure outlining "supplemental" disaster spending passed 82 to 17, nearly two weeks after the emergency package cleared the House of Representatives. The aid ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
17 climbers dead after avalanche in Mongolia

 US Congress passes $36.5 bn in hurricane, wildfire aid

 Sophisticated DNA labs unveiled to help trace the missing

 Mayor of Puerto Rican capital a fighter who took on Trump
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Turning a material upside down can sometimes make it softer

 Selective memory makes data caches 50 percent more efficient

 Laser beams for superconductivity

 Electrode materials from the microwave oven
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Among 'green' energy, hydropower is the most dangerous

 Nanoparticles remove cadmium toxicity from a freshwater system

 Paleogenomic analysis sheds light on Easter Island mysteries

 Marine snowfall at the equator
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
'Scars' left by icebergs record West Antarctic ice retreat

 Groundwater and tundra fires may work together to thaw permafrost

 Secrets of hidden ice canyons revealed

 Scientists surprised to find jellyfish under Arctic sea ice
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Watching plant photosynthesis...from space

 Palm oil production, deforestation blamed for rising temperatures in Indonesia

 Study exposes the dark side of coffee cultivation in Uganda

 Breeding salt-tolerant plants
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Yellowstone spawned twin super-eruptions that altered global climate

 Three killed, one missing in Bulgaria floods

 Fifty simulations show how a mega Cascadia earthquake could play out

 New magma pathways after giant lateral volcano collapses
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS

 US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role

 UN anti-torture panel suspends Rwanda trip over 'obstructions'
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
How small-world networks occur within bigger and more complex structures

 Tribe sharpens arrows against Amazon invaders

 How Neanderthals influenced human genetics at the crossroads of Asia and Europe

 Determining when humans started impacting the planet on a large scale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement