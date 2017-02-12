Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WHALES AHOY
N. Zealand beached whale crisis 'over' say rescuers
 by Staff Writers
 Farewell Spit, New Zealand (AFP) Feb 12, 2017


Whale rescuers were cautiously optimistic Sunday that the current wave of mass beachings in New Zealand was over, after hundreds of the creatures died after being stranded ashore.

The crisis began early Friday when a pod of 416 whales were found stranded on the 26-kilometre (16 miles) Farewell Spit, with hundreds more following them over the weekend.

The shallow, sweeping spit is believed to interfere with the whales' navigation systems and is a regular scene of mass strandings.

As low tide approached early Sunday evening, around 300 pilot whales were heading out of Golden Bay in the northwest of the South Island and swimming towards the deep-water safety of Cook Strait.

"It's good news. The pod is swimming well away," Department of Conservation regional conservation manager Andrew Lamason told AFP.

"They're the exact words," he added, when asked if he was cautiously optimistic the crisis was over. "We've pulled our boats out of the water."

The news came as a relief for the hundreds of exhausted volunteers, who had spent three days comforting the stranded animals and keeping them cool while waiting to refloat them on the high tide.

Late Saturday afternoon, when rescuers believed the situation to be under control, about 240 whales moved around a small flotilla of boats and a human chain of rescuers standing in the water trying to herd them away.

They beached themselves about three kilometres from the Friday stranding.

By Sunday morning most had managed to refloat themselves and at high tide volunteer workers were able to get the remaining animals back into the water where boats were used to guide them towards the other survivors.

Many volunteers gathered on the shoreline broke down in tears on hearing the latest strandings appeared to be over.

Louisa Hawkes, from the environmental group Project Jonah which has been assisting with the rescue, told them it was only natural they would feel emotionally drained.

"The stranding might be winding down but the emotions are still quite close to the surface. There have been some really hard moments," she said.

Lamason estimated 666 whales beached themselves "but that will get the conspiracy theorists going", he added, referring to the figure which is the reputed Biblical reference to the devil.

There were references on social media in New Zealand suggesting the strandings and a 5.2-magnitude earthquake early Sunday near Kaikoura, which was severely damaged by a 7.8 earthquake in November, may have been linked.

Similar questions were raised in 2011 when 107 pilot whales beached themselves on Stewart Island off the coast of the New Zealand mainland, just two days before 185 people were killed in the Christchurch earthquake.

However, scientists have dismissed this theory.

"There's no strong evidence that strandings are linked to earthquake events. For marine mammals these events are mostly inconsequential to them," Auckland University marine biologist Rochelle Constantine told the New Zealand Herald.

"I think these whales just make a mistake."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Follow the Whaling Debate





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
WHALES AHOY
Fresh whale stranding on notorious New Zealand beach
 Farewell Spit, New Zealand (AFP) Feb 11, 2017
 Another 200 whales were stranded on a New Zealand coastline late Saturday, frustrating rescuers who had battled through the day and even defied a shark threat to try and keep them at sea. At twilight, Department of Conservation (DOC) officials made the decision to leave the whales overnight as it became too risky to continue efforts to refloat them as darkness approached. The crisis bega ... read more

WHALES AHOY
Justice for victims of Nepal's civil war slips away

 Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: official

 Facebook adds tool for helping in times of crisis

 Six cosmic catastrophes that could wipe out life on Earth
WHALES AHOY
Most stretchable elastomer for 3-D printing

 New material that contracts when heated holds great industrial potential

 Record-breaking material that contracts when heated

 Aavid Thermacore Europe's technology will keep solar satellite cool
WHALES AHOY
RE2 Robotics to further develop EOD underwater manipulator system

 Litter is piling up on the Arctic sea floor

 Study: Deep-sea mining causes long-lasting ecological damage

 Splitfin flashlight fish uses bioluminescent light to illuminate plankton
WHALES AHOY
Climate change adds to pressures on endangered African penguins

 Hidden lakes drain below West Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier

 Study shows planet's atmospheric oxygen rose through glaciers

 Study shows planet's atmospheric oxygen rose through glaciers
WHALES AHOY
China villagers 'beat the Buddha' for a good harvest

 Sticky gels turn insect-sized drones into artificial pollinators

 Endangered species listing for bumble bee delayed by Trump admin

 Syngenta says profits down as ChemChina takeover looms
WHALES AHOY
Pacific rim countries to test their tsunami warning system

 6 dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines

 Rumbling Indonesian volcano in fresh eruption

 Ankara mayor warns of 'manmade quake' threat
WHALES AHOY
I. Coast govt pursues bid to end mutiny by elite troops

 Ivory Coast govt in bid to end elite troops' mutiny

 Somalia to elect president amid security, drought woes

 Elite I.Coast troops fire protest shots at two bases
WHALES AHOY
Humans subconsciously perceive words as 'round' or 'sharp'

 Paleolithic people 'killed' pebbles to rid them of their symbolic power

 Chimpanzee feet allow scientists a new grasp on human foot evolution

 Baltic hunter-gatherers began farming without influence of migration



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement