Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EPIDEMICS
New boarding procedures could limit spread of infectious inside airplane cabins
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Sep 1, 2017


New research out of Florida State University has offered policy makers new strategies for limiting the spread of disease among airline passengers.

Computer models suggest revised boarding procedures and the use of smaller plane cabins could reduce the risk of infection during a serious disease outbreak.

Airlines shuttle millions of people all over the world everyday, and thus provide the ideal means for isolated outbreaks of infectious disease to grow to global proportions -- to pandemic levels.

Occasionally, fear moves policy makers and airline officials to cancel flights to and from areas affected by serious disease outbreaks. But by preventing the flow of medical resources, such a response can negatively affect those most at risk.

Scientists at Florida State used computer simulations to develop a more pragmatic response.

Using current models of human behaviors and the localized spread of disease, researchers designed sophisticated algorithms to predict how different boarding procedures and plane parameters influence the spread of disease inside the tight-quarters of an airplane cabin.

"There's been a lot of boarding and deplaning research framed in terms of speed and efficiency, but we aren't looking for efficiency. We're looking to decrease the spread of disease," FSU computer scientist Ashok Srinivasan said in a news release. "It turns out that procedures that are generally good at getting people onto a plane very fast are also very bad at preventing infection."

Research suggests clustered crowds encourage the spread of infection. The popular three-zone boarding methods employed by most airlines encourages clustering.

"When you have many zones, people in the same zone tend to come very close to each other, close enough to easily transmit infections," Srinivasan said.

The latest simulations, run on the massive Blue Waters supercomputer, suggest two zones of randomized boarding would better limit clustering.

"When you have passengers board randomly, people are less likely to spend extended periods of time close to each other," Srinivasan said.

The simulations showed, counterintuitively, smaller cabin sizes further diminished the odds of spreading infections -- smaller spaces limit the opportunities of clustering.

Researchers don't expect their recommendations -- detailed this week in the journal Physical Review E -- to be adopted across the board. Instead, new boarding methods and the use of smaller cabins could be adopted for specific flights during the event of a serious disease outbreak.

"On the whole, random boarding does take longer, but if passengers had to choose between getting Ebola and being seated a few minutes later, we suspect they'd prefer the latter," said Srinivasan.

EPIDEMICS
Flooded Texas faces higher risk of disease, experts warn
 Miami (AFP) Aug 28, 2017
 Sewage-laden floodwaters dumped on Texas by Hurricane Harvey bring a higher risk of disease, such as bacterial infections and mosquito-borne illnesses, and the fallout may linger for years, experts warn. Immediate risks from floods include death by drowning - often people drown in their cars as they try to flee - electrocution, and hypothermia. The long-term picture could be even more ... read more
Related Links
 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EPIDEMICS
Two landslides kill 30 in China

 Texas flood toll mounts amid chemical blast fears

 'Katrina all over again:' New Orleans in solidarity with Houston

 Greg Abbott, the arch-conservative leading the Harvey response
EPIDEMICS
Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?

 Breakthrough made in ultra-high strength steel

 Scientists tie flexible crystals into knots
EPIDEMICS
Ecuador prison for Chinese fishers caught in Galapagos

 Phoenix International receives $23.3M for deep-sea rescue vehicles

 Scientists from the California Academy of Sciences uncover factors that shape sea life

 The underwater jungles of the sea give clearer water
EPIDEMICS
Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life

 New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age

 Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods
EPIDEMICS
Scientists turn brewing waste into fresh yeast to make more beer

 Soybean rust develops 'rolling' epidemics as spores travel north

 China blocks US request for WTO arbitration in grain dispute

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
EPIDEMICS
'Tsunami-sunk' Roman ruins discovered in Tunisia

 'Bigger and stronger' storms on the horizon: experts

 Texas flood disaster by the numbers

 Storm Irma heads for Caribbean, likely to become hurricane
EPIDEMICS
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
EPIDEMICS
Ape intelligence research poisoned by human ego, scientists argue

 Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement