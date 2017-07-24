Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
CLIMATE SCIENCE
New carbon-capturing membranes may reduce greenhouse gas emissions
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jul 24, 2017


file image only

Scientists in the Netherlands have developed a promising new membrane material to filter CO2 emissions.

Researchers believe the new ceramic, ion-conduction membrane will help curb greenhouse gas by trapping CO2 and converting it into fuel, though it may not be ready for commercial adoption for a few more years.

Current carbon-capture technologies are rather inefficient and expensive, limiting their commercial appeal. But scientists suggest more efficient energy use and an increase in sustainable energy sources won't be enough to sufficiently curb greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the negative impacts of global warming -- enter carbon-capture technologies.

An essential component of carbon capture is finding a sustainable and energy-efficient use for the captured carbon. Current methods for turning trapped CO2 into usable synthetic fuel are energy intensive.

Researchers at the University of Twente in Enschede, Netherlands, suggest ceramic membranes can both trap and convert CO2 into synthetic fuel and basic chemicals. Under high temperature and pressure, the membrane encourages chemical reactions among the CO2 trapped in the material.

The research into ceramic membranes is ongoing, but scientists at the University of Twente expect fast-paced progress. Their work is being aided by scientists at the Jülich Research Center, part of the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers.

While scientists in the Netherlands are focused on trapping CO2 in the novel membrane material, researchers in Germany are working to ensure the right kinds of chemical reactions are occurring across the membrane.

"Both partners complement each other perfectly," Twente professor Wilhelm Meulenberg said in a news release. "Which is why both institutes will have many exchanges of PhDs and other researchers in the years to come."

Dust deposits give new insights into the history of the Sahara
 Bochum, Germany (SPX) Jul 21, 2017
 The Sahara is the world's largest desert and dust source with significant impacts on trans-Atlantic terrestrial and large-scale marine ecosystems. Remote Saharan dust influences the earth's radiation budget and tropical North Atlantic ocean-atmosphere temperature variability that might even attenuate Hurricane activity. In a new research study an international team of geoscientists reconst ... read more
