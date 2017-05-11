Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
New method of microbial energy production discovered
 by Staff Writers
 Golden CO (SPX) May 11, 2017


File image.

For all living things to succeed, they must reproduce and have the energy to do so. An organism's ability to extract energy from its surroundings-and to do it better than its competitors-is a key requirement of survival. Until recently it was thought that in all of biology, from microbes to humans, there were only two methods to generate and conserve the energy required for cellular metabolism and survival.

Now researchers have discovered a third method of microbial energy production, called "flavin-based electron bifurcation" (FBEB). This newly found method is actually an ancient form of energy generation and conservation but is so different from the known processes that it represents a paradigm shift in how scientists think about the way organisms obtain energy.

The mechanism of how FBEB works was unknown-that is, until a breakthrough was made by researchers from the Biological Electron Transfer and Catalysis (BETCy) Energy Frontier Research Center, whose members include Cara E. Lubner, David W. Mulder, and Paul W. King from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

The team examined previously unknown features of the catalytic mechanism, gaining critical, comprehensive insights about the way in which FBEB works. One of the most important findings is how a unique flavin molecule is able to generate two levels of energy from a single precursor compound.

One level is used to perform an easy chemical reaction, whereas the other much more energetic one is used to perform more difficult chemistry to form a high-energy compound. In doing so, the two reactions are coupled together so that energy that is normally wasted is conserved in the high-energy compound.

FBEB allows an organism to get more energy "bang for its buck," and the key player is the unique flavin that enables the enzyme to perform energy conserving chemistry unlike any other that has been studied. The research brings a new understanding of electron bifurcation and sets a model of the underlying mechanistic principles by which they function.

"The results should enable new strategies for engineering biological systems for more efficient production of fuels and chemicals and for developing catalytic processes that optimize conversion of electrochemical reactions," said NREL researcher Cara Lubner.

"Understanding the biochemistry of bifurcation will enable more informed strategies for bioengineering microbes to produce higher levels of biofuels and reduced chemicals."

Details of the study can be found in the article "Mechanistic insights into energy conservation by flavin-based electron bifurcation" in the journal Nature Chemical Biology. The article was authored by members of the BETCy, who are located at NREL, Montana State University, Arizona State University, the University of Georgia, and the University of Kentucky.

"As we better understand the bifurcation method, we envision that new materials and catalysts might be designed that have the same increased efficiency at the important chemistries they perform," noted NREL scientist David Mulder.

One potential result is fewer by-products from catalytic processes (by-products are usually the consequence of energy inefficient processes) and therefore savings on materials and money spent on industrial processes.

It may also be possible to take advantage of these energy-efficient pathways inside living cells by engineering microbes to preferentially use them to make better products such as chemicals, fuels, or hydrogen gas.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Record haul of pangolin scales seized in Malaysia
 Kuala Lumpur (AFP) May 8, 2017
 Malaysian customs officers have seized more than 700 kilograms of pangolin scales, the country's largest haul of the scales considered by some to have medicinal properties, officials said Monday. The 712kg (1,570 pound) haul worth 9,184,800 ringgit ($2.12 million) was made last week in two separate seizures. On May 2, eight gunny sacks of the scales weighing 408kg were found at a Kuala L ... read more
Related Links
 National Renewable Energy Laboratory
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics

 New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 20 sentenced to prison for deadly 2015 China landslide

 Affluent countries contribute less to wildlife conservation than the rest of the world
FLORA AND FAUNA
Researchers develop eco-friendly 4-in-1 catalyst

 Fabrication technology in the fourth dimension

 First result from Jefferson Lab's upgraded CEBAF opens door to exploring universal glue

 Researchers develop recycling for carbon fiber composites
FLORA AND FAUNA
New method can selectively remove micropollutants from water

 Puerto Rico drinking water is worst in US: report

 Lake water recharged by atmospheric precipitation in the Badain Jaran Desert

 Australian scientists say shark cull could wreck marine ecosystems
FLORA AND FAUNA
Montana's glaciers are disappearing

 Russia and climate change follow Tillerson to Arctic

 Scientists find rare 'dragon skin' ice in Antarctica

 Satellites track Antarctic ice loss over decades
FLORA AND FAUNA
Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations

 Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer

 Conservation agriculture offers tired soil remedies

 Can edible insects help curb global warming?
FLORA AND FAUNA
Canada's army rolls in after devastating floods

 Strong quake hits southern Japan, no tsunami risk

 Earthquake kills eight in western China: report

 Climate change, tornadoes and mobile homes: A dangerous mix
FLORA AND FAUNA
Former rebels block entrance to I. Coast's second city

 Army to protect Tunisia economy from protests: president

 UN chief condemns attack that killed four peacekeepers in C. Africa

 Mozambique's opposition extends truce indefinitely
FLORA AND FAUNA
Modern DNA reveals ancient origins of Indian population

 Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from

 Population growth, spread responsible for human advancement

 Brazil's indigenous leader Raoni: youths losing their culture



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement