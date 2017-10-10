Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New military op in gang-plagued Rio favela
 by Staff Writers
 Rio De Janeiro (AFP) Oct 10, 2017


Some 500 soldiers, some in armored vehicles, swept into Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha favela Tuesday to support a police raid after gun fights broke out between rival drug gangs.

Officials said the operation was focused on the outskirts of Rocinha, especially in the forested area that borders the upscale Gavea neighborhood, where authorities say some of the drug traffickers are hiding.

Rio police, supported by the Brazilian military, "searched the jungle area of the Rocinha community," the state security office wrote on Twitter.

When soldiers are deployed in anti-crime operations in the favelas, they usually surround the area, deploy at strategic locations, and then let civil and military police conduct searches.

But "this is not a surround operation like the others," military spokesman Colonel Roberto Itamar told Globo TV news.

The military is offering "technical support" for an operation "to find hidden material that was already detected" by intelligence agents, Itamar said.

"We're searching for weapons, ammunition, explosives, all that material that's being used" by the rival gangs struggling to control the favela.

Itamar said that this was a "targeted" operation, and that the soldiers will leave Rocinha once the job is done.

Rocinha, a teeming cluster of small homes on hillsides overlooking wealthy western Rio, is Brazil's most populous favela.

Nowhere else in Brazil do rich and poor live so close together as in Rio, whose poorest neighborhoods are part of the fabric of the city and not kept at arm's length in the outskirts, as in Brasilia or Sao Paolo.

Violence is common in favelas, where around a quarter of Rio's population of 6.5 million live. Drug gangs control much of the territory and police are forced to remain on permanent alert.

The Rocinha criminal power struggle reportedly pits supporters of Antonio Francisco "Nem" Bonfim, who used to control crime in Rocinha but has been in prison since 2011, and his wayward successor, Rogerio Avelino da Silva.

- School's out -

Some 3,000 students at nine Rocinha schools were told to stay home Tuesday due to the violence. Stray bullets from gun battles can hit random civilians, and are known to land far from the fighting.

Security in Rio has declined steadily since last year's Olympic Games, to the point that the federal government two months ago sent 8,500 soldiers to help maintain security.

Tuesday's operation comes after 950 troops were sent to Rocinha in September to back police after heavily armed drug traffickers rampaged through the favela.

The troops left the favela on September 29, when officials declared the situation "stabilized."

On Friday, about 1,000 Brazilian police and soldiers launched a large-scale operation to hunt for drug traffickers in northern Rio's Morro dos Macacos favela.

csc/ch/oh

Twitter

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Puerto Rico's hurricane-wracked environment faces long recovery
 San Juan (AFP) Oct 6, 2017
 Bees fly around, disoriented, searching for flowers to pollinate. The trees have no leaves and once-lush mountains are a mass of dry branches. Hurricane Maria not only destroyed Puerto Rico's infrastructure, it also wreaked havoc on the environment, disrupting the island's entire ecosystem. And experts say the road to recovery could be long. "There is a lot of death, but eventually t ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
India's top court bans firecracker sales before Diwali

 Hurricane survivors swap Caribbean seas for English peas

 At least 8 migrants drown as boat collides with navy vessel: Tunisia

 US Gulf Coast begins cleanup after Nate proves weaker than expected
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Microlasers get a performance boost from a bit of gold

 Students, researchers turn algae into renewable flip-flops

 Atomistic simulations go the distance on metal strength

 Surfactants have surprising effect on nanobubble stability
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Did rapid sea-level rise drown fossil coral reefs around Hawaii?

 Pacific's Niue creates huge marine sanctuary

 Shipping, fishing killed Canada right whales: autopsy

 Prince Charles warns 'plastic on the menu' in world's fish
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
In warmer climates, Greenlandic deltas have grown

 Return of the Weddell polynya supports Kiel climate model

 Winter cold extremes linked to high-altitude polar vortex weakening

 Shipping risks rise as Antarctic ice hits record low
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Genetically boosting the nutritional value of corn could benefit millions

 Sustainable irrigation may harm other development goals

 Bee-harming pesticides in 75 percent of honey worldwide: study

 Are we at a tipping point with weed control?
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Magnitude-6.3 earthquake strikes northern Chile: USGS

 Preservation of floodplains is flood protection

 New study analyzes volcanic fatalities in more detail than ever before

 Tropical storm kills 20 in C. America, heads for US
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Rwanda military uses torture to force confessions: HRW

 Three US Green Berets killed in Niger

 Liberian women hold mass fast for peaceful elections

 New witness emerges over Rwandan genocide: French legal source
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Prehistoric humans are likely to have formed mating networks to avoid inbreeding

 Ancient humans left Africa to escape drying climate

 Scientists find more modern human traits influenced by Neandertal DNA

 Stone Age child reveals that modern humans emerged more than 300,000 years ago



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement