Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
New study details one of biology's largest proteins
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 9, 2017


file image

Scientists have discovered one of the largest proteins in nature. The protein serves as an anchor for the unique bacterium living in the frigid waters of Antarctica.

The protein MpAFP, an "adhesion" measuring 600 nanometers in length, helps the Marinomonas promoryiensis bacterium attach itself to ice.

Scientists hope their analysis of the protein structure -- detailed this week in the journal Science Advances -- can help researchers better understand how harmful bacteria adhere to human cells, and ultimately prevent them from doing so.

"This is a first for such an adhesin," Shuaiqi "Phil" Guo, a postdoctoral researcher at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, said in a news release. "Moreover, it is one of the biggest proteins ever to be detailed. At a length of 600 nanometers, it is a giant compared with most proteins of between 2 and 15 nanometers in size."

The protein was too large to image it using traditional 3D imaging techniques. Most proteins are crystallized and imaged whole, but not MpAFP.

"We chopped up the protein into five parts and studied it using different methods," said Ilja Voets, a researcher at TU/e. "Apart from x-ray diffraction, we also used x-ray scattering, a specialist field of ours in Eindhoven, and nuclear magnetic resonance."

Scientists then pieced the individually imaged pieces back together to form a complete 3D model.

The researchers' analysis showed the different sections of the protein perform specialized functions. In addition to adhering to icy surfaces, the anchor-like protein also helps the bacterium attach to photosynthesizing organisms, providing the bacterium with energy from the sun. The bacterium tends to stay close to the ocean surface where there is more light and more light-harvesting organisms.

Researchers hope that by detailing how Marinomonas promoryiensis uses MpAFP to grip onto ice and other organisms, they can find a way to thwart the protein anchor and prevent harmful bacteria from adhering to human cells.

FLORA AND FAUNA
How do birds get their colors
 Chicago IL (SPX) Aug 07, 2017
 Birds' feathers, or plumage, are some of the most strikingly variable animal characteristics that can be observed by the naked eye. The patterns that we see in birds' feathers are made up of intricate combinations of mottles, scales, bars, and spots. But, how are these colors and patterns made? We already know why birds have colored feathers. For many birds, plumage coloration may make the ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

 Italy parliament approves Libya naval mission

 Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
FLORA AND FAUNA
Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 Ferroelectric phenomenon proven viable for oxide electrodes, disproving predictions

 Nanoparticles for 3-D printing in water open door to advanced biomedical materials

 Materials governed by light
FLORA AND FAUNA
Marine reserves can help commercial fishermen catch more fish, avoid bycatch

 Guam told to 'enjoy paradise', ignore North Korean threat

 4,500 families, major dam affected by Venezuela flooding

 Benefits of investments in dikes worldwide known
FLORA AND FAUNA
Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change

 Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening

 Researchers crack the 'Karakoram anomaly'

 Rusting fool's gold in glaciers a sign of increased carbon
FLORA AND FAUNA
Low to no risk from pesticide-tainted eggs: experts

 Dutch egg probe widens to chicken meat tests

 Mexichem buys 80% of Israel's Netafim for $1.5 bln

 Sale of genetically modified salmon in Canada alarms environmentalists
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mexico braces for more Tropical Storm Franklin

 Tens of thousands evacuated after China quake kills 19

 Typhoon Noru brings heavy rain to Japan, injures 51

 Up to 100 feared dead, thousands injured in China quake: govt
FLORA AND FAUNA
Calls for peace on eve of tense Kenya election

 Zimbabwe confirms clash between soldiers and police

 Rwanda's Kagame in landslide poll win with around 98% of votes

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany
FLORA AND FAUNA
New look at archaic DNA rewrites human evolution story

 Origin of human genus may have occurred by chance

 Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement