Nicaragua signs Paris climate agreement
 by Staff Writers
 Managua (AFP) Oct 23, 2017


Trump on 'wrong side of history' on climate: Ban Ki-moon
London (AFP) Oct 23, 2017 - US President Donald Trump is "standing on the wrong side of history" in withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon told AFP in London on Monday.

"I am deeply concerned about what President Trump of (the) United States has declared that the US is withdrawing from this Paris agreement.

"I have been speaking out that his vision is politically short-sighted, and economically irresponsible and scientifically wrong. So he is standing on the wrong side of history," Ban said on the sidelines of a London peace walk.

The former Secretary-General of the United Nations joined other members of The Elders, a group created by Nelson Mandela, on the procession through the city before a discussion on world peace.

Ban said despite Trump's decision to pull out of the historic Paris agreement, he remained heartened by a US civil society campaign to continue to honour the environmental deal.

"I am encouraged and hopeful that whole worlds will be united in moving ahead with this Paris climate change agreement. This is the political and moral responsibility of our political leaders," he said.

Trump announced in June the start of a three-year process to pull out of the 2015 agreement, signed by 195 countries, on the grounds that it would put the US at an economic disadvantage.

Reflecting on the broader political climate, Ban said he had been "working very closely" with Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, who last week criticised the "politics of division" which characterised the 2016 US presidential race.

Ban also decried the current "lack of commitment" to an international spirit.

"A lack of leaders' global vision that we are living in a very tightly-interconnected small world, and that whatever is happening in this country may affect the neighbouring countries and even all around the world," he said.

He cited the "very tense period" on the divided Korean peninsula -- with Pyongyang staging its sixth nuclear test and launching two intercontinental ballistic missiles -- as one area where world leaders needed to act collectively.

"As one of the Korean citizens, I'm very much committed that the whole international community should stand resolute and unified and strong voices, so that North Korea realises that there is no other way but to return to dialogue to address these issues," he said.

Nicaragua signed the Paris climate agreement Monday, leaving the United States and Syria as the only two holdouts on the global climate pact.

The government of President Daniel Ortega said the global 2015 pact represented "the only international instrument that offers the conditions to face global warming and its effects," according to a statement read out by Vice President Rosario Murillo.

Monday's announcement leaves the United States and Syria as the only countries holding out on the Paris deal, which set measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prevent temperatures rising by more than two degrees.

US President Donald Trump in June announced the start of a three-year process to pull out of the agreement on the grounds that it would put the US at an economic disadvantage.

Ortega said last week that Nicaragua would sign the pact, but did not say when.

The tiny central American country had previously refused to sign the agreement on the grounds that it did not go far enough to combat global warming.

"We welcome Nicaragua's announcement, which further underscores the commitment of the international community to take full responsibility for our shared planet," said Elliott Harris, assistant secretary-general of the UN environment program.

"We must all continue to step up our individual and collective efforts to face climate change, one of the greatest challenges of our time."

- Weather threat -

In September, the leftist Ortega announced during a private meeting with World Bank directors in Managua that his country would join the agreement, but the news was later removed from the official government website without explanation.

In its statement announcing the decision Nicaragua noted the dangers of more frequent natural disasters with "high costs, loss of lives and increasing material damage."

The Central American country's move to join the pact comes just weeks after tropical storm Nate struck the region, highlighting the vulnerability of Nicaragua and its neighbors to the effects of climate change.

The storm unleashed heavy rains that triggered floods and mudslides, cutting a path of destruction that flattened houses and destroyed roads and bridges.

Nate left at least 32 in Central America, 15 of them in Nicaragua, the hardest hit.

The Nicaraguan environmental organization Centro Humboldt praised its country's move to join the global pact.

"We applaud this decision," the organization's director, Victor Campos, told AFP. "We had asked them to support the accord and we are very happy with the decision."

He said the government must now define how Nicaragua will participate, and his organization plans to urge developing a national plan concerning climate change.

Geologic evidence is the forerunner of ominous prospects for a warming earth
 Philadelphia PA (SPX) Oct 16, 2017
 While strong seasonal hurricanes have devastated many of the Caribbean and Bahamian islands this year, geologic studies on several of these islands illustrate that more extreme conditions existed in the past. A new analysis published in Marine Geology shows that the limestone islands of the Bahamas and Bermuda experienced climate changes that were even more extreme than historical events. ... read more
